Vikes, 'Rocks win 10 gold in Schuyler

Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic track and field teams combined for 10 gold medals on Thursday in Schuyler. The Vikings earned eight of those while two members of the Shamrock girls won events.

Eight different local athletes won gold while Lakeview sophomore Blake Barcel added to her impressive season with two gold, a bronze and a relay gold as part of the 400.

Other Vikings that rose to the top of the podium were Macy Stock in the 100-meter dash for the girls and Adam Van Cleave in the 200, Turner Halvorsen in the 800 and Landon Ternus in the shot put for the Viking boys. The 1600 relay team of Halvorsen, Van Cleave, Ternus and Simon Janssen won gold by more than eight seconds.

Scotus winners were Grace Mustard in the 100 hurdles and Kyra Bowen in the long jump.

The Blair girls won the team trophy on a total of 143 points - 46 clear of Aquinas Catholic at runner-up. Scotus was fourth at 76 and Lakeview fifth one point back.

Wahoo was on top of the boys standings on a total of 172 - 36 better than the Lakeview boys in second place. The Viking boys have been top three at every meet this season. The Scotus boys were seventh with 15 points.

Barcel ran her best time in both of her wins. She hit the line at 25.86 seconds in the 200 and 1 minute, 1.23 seconds in the 800. Her 200 time was nearly a second faster than her previous (26.78) while she was more two seconds faster in the 800.

The second leg of the 400 relay, Barcel and her teammates were .77 seconds ahead of their best time so far.

Stock set a new best in the 100 at 12.51 seconds and also had her best time of 26.12 for silver in the 200. Molly Frenzen was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles with new PRs.

Van Cleave won the the 200 at 22.59, was second in the 100 at 11.19, ran the third leg of the 400 relay that earned bronze and was the second leg of the gold-medal 1600 relay. Personal records were set in all four.

The Lakeview boys had multiple medal winners in seven events. Van Cleave in the 100 was joined by Juan Rodriguez taking sixth in the 100. Landon Ternus was the runner-up to Van Cleave in the 200. Turner Halvorsen was second in the 400 while Khyler Shortridge were fifth. In the pole vault, Brock Mahoney was second and Owen Bargen fifth. Rodriguez took silver in the long jump while Mahoney was fifth and Cooper Tessendorf sixth. Landon Ternus won the shot put and was followed by Eli Osten in second and Travis Schoch in sixth. Ternus earned silver and Osten third in the discus.

Mustard was .11 behind her best time this season in the 100 hurdles but was a second better than Frenzen for the win. Bowen took the long jump title at 15 feet, 4 inches and was part of three Scotus medalists that included Audrey Sprunk in second and Ashley Hoffman in fourth.

Chloe Walker and Hailey Steffensmeier both won medals in the shot put and discus. The top Scotus boys results were Kamren Kudron fourth in the 3200 and the 3200 relay of Ben Sueper, Owen Lindhorst, Evan Kiene and Luke Wemhoff also taking fourth.

Check in next week's Telegram for full results from this meet and online for results from Lakeview at Centennial and Scotus at the Nebraska Track Fest from earlier in the week.

Also check online and in next week's issue for Columbus High track and field at Norfolk.

