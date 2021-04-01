Vikes shoot strong rounds in opener

Several Viking golfers posted strong rounds to start the season and the Lakeview boys started the 2021 schedule on Tuesday at Quail Run with a win over Schuyler.

Three members of the team shot rounds in the 40s and a freshman captured the medalist award in what was a two-stroke, 188-190, win.

Hall-of-Fame coach Sandy Harrison is back leading a Lakeview golf team full time. She's been helping out as an assistant the past few years before taking over the boys this spring.

"Despite the wind and the cold, we had an amazing start to the 2021 season," Harrison said. "We have such a wonderful bunch of guys and only two seniors. What a pleasure to work with these young players along with seasoned golfers. I can't say enough about their work ethic and their drive to improve."

Lakeview freshman Kurt Schneider led all players with a round of 43 and took the top spot in the individual rankings. Right behind him was Logan Jaixen with a 45 and Max Fremarek with a 46. Those scores gave the Vikings three of the top five rounds of the afternoon. Schuyler seniors Easton Hall and Aaron Langemeier tied Fremarek and left three players tied for third with a 46.

Daniel Carnes rounded out the Lakeview scoring on a 54. Mason Hinze shot a 77.