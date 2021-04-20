Vikes third at Boone Central

Two golfers won medals and the Lakeview boys were third overall in a field of 12 teams on Saturday at the Albion Country Club in the Boone Central Invite.

Kurt Schneider tied for sixth and was awarded the seventh-place medal on a scorecard playoff while Mason Hinze was 15th. Max Fremarek shot a 96, Logan Jaixen and a 98 and Daniel Carnes carded 104.

lakeview tied with Schuyler and Ord on a team total of 369. Pierce was the team champion with a combined 341 while Wayne was the runner-up on a 349.

Lakeview had a busy week scheduled, and still does though with a few changes. The Scotus Invitational set for Tuesday at the Elks Country Club was moved to April 27. Wednesday the Vikings are in David City for the David City Invite. Thursday is a trip to Hastings for the Adams Central Invite at Southern Hills Golf Course.

"Well, the sun finally came out at a golf tournament, right after we finished the 18th hole," coach Sandy Harrison said. "We are still searching for a lower team total and more consistency in our play. The guys are working hard to achieve those goals. Overall, I was pleased with our third-place finish."

