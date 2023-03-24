Lakeview boys golf completed one of its best seasons last year, qualifying as a team for the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

With returning state qualifiers Maxwell Fremarek and Kurt Schneider, they lead an inexperienced Vikings group this season with the expectation of returning to the state tournament.

"The guys have been working hard in the rain, in the win and everything that's going on," Lakeview head coach Sandy Harrison said. "Preparation has been pretty good and they're really excited about the season."

Fremarek collected the Vikings' first state medal in five years after tying for seventh place with a two-day score of 153. He finished 10 strokes back of the state champion.

"He performed very well. He finished seventh in the state," Harrison said. "He's just a hard-working kid and he's just a great kid. He just makes up his mind he wants to do something and he gets it done."

The only other returner for Lakeview who competed at state is junior Kurt Schneider. As a sophomore, he tied for 33rd with a tournament score of 171.

"It was very beneficial to play on a stage like that. I didn't play as good as I could have and I definitely wanted myself to play better, but I got the experience now and once you're back there, you won't be as nervous," Schneider said. "It's something where there's a lot of pressure that I put under during the regular season that I haven't felt before. It was a very good learning experience."

Last season, Schneider was the youngest player on the team behind Fremarek and seniors Kolby Blaser, Hayden Johnston and Daniel Carnes. Now he's going to step into a leadership role as he embarks on his third varsity golf season.

"A lot of these younger guys, they got a lot of potential but there's a lot of things I've learned in the past two years that I wished someone would've told me," Schneider said. "I hope I can pass a few of those things on to some of the younger guys and get them playing better and not have to go through the struggles of learning themselves, at least being prepared for it."

As the search to fill the final three spots in the lineup commences, Harrison said it'll be beneficial to have Fremarek and Schneider lead the way. She said that Schneider has either been matching or within a stroke of Fremarek in practice.

"It's great because they're both such mentors and they help other kids out," Harrison said. "They're very uplifting to everybody. They just work hard to make sure everybody's included and everybody's getting their work done."

Behind Fremarek and Schneider, Harrison said she's seen good things from freshmen Trevor Sloup and Grayson Vogt, junior Blake Anderson and senior Ashton Stubbert.

"Trevor Sloup, he's a freshman and he has a lot of talent and ability and I like that. Grayson Vogt is also a freshman and he has endless possibilities," she said. "The regular guys like Blake Anderson and Ashton Stubbert that were there are doing a great job. We're really happy to have the new guys and I see a lot of potential there."

Lakeview opens the season Tuesday with a dual against Schuyler at Quail Run Golf Course. The Vikings compete in their first tournament on April 6 at the Norris Invite.

"I think an expectation for us this year would be just to win districts flat out. I think there's going to be some decent competition in our district, but I don't think it's anything we can't handle," Schneider said. "I think we could finish in the upper echelon of state. I think we have the potential in the top four, maybe in the top three. I really think we have a shot of being pretty good this year."