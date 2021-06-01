Viking boys using summer to build confidence

Confidence, predictably, became more of an issue as the season wore on and the wins didn't come. Lakeview was in a similar situation in 2019-20 but developed a go-to scorer who began to assert himself in the latter half of the season.

That allowed Lakeview to go 5-4 in the final weeks of the season after winning just four times from early December to mid January. Troubles remained, but many of those were covered up by one player.

Lakeview many not be able to identify someone similar in its current group, and that's fine. Colvin would rather have several options on the roster rather than one that opposing teams can hone in on.

And, looking at his group, it seems that should be the case. Even last year, the roster had a physical presence about it that make it look like a winner.

"We don't look like a team that only won three games," Colvin said. "We have a bunch of kids that are athletic, a bunch of kids that work hard and a bunch of kids that are intelligent. We've just got to get better at the basketball piece - make shots, handle the ball, see the floor.

"Our guys are going to work hard, they're going to defend, they're going to give great effort and rebound the ball. That's all so much easier to do when you're putting the ball in the hoop and not turning it over."