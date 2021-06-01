Viking boys using summer to build confidence

A year older, and at least theoretically, a year wiser, Lakeview boys basketball took to the court this week seeking to find the winning formula that was so elusive this past winter.
A young group that was without a senior struggled with consistency in nearly every area, won just three games and lost 12 of its last 13. The Vikings started 0-6 then split four games ahead of losing eight in a row down the stretch.
Summertime is an opportunity for a return to fundamentals and making whatever adjustments are necessary for a new roster. And while fundamentals will always play a role, retooling the offense and defense for new personnel is only part of the story this week inside the new gymnasium at Lakeview High School.
Every player that scored a point, grabbed a rebound or dished out an assist returns for the upcoming season. One that missed because of injury is also back. Overall, it's a bunch that's bigger, faster and stronger. Connecting those gains to the mental part of hoops and making a group that has become better athletes into better basketball players is the focus of the camp.
"You're trying to refine things and build some confidence with some finishing and some shot making," coach Tyler Colvin said. "We want to get really good at our action, but we've got to get better at that final piece. I thought we did a good job last year, and got lots of good looks, but it's about putting the ball in the hoop, making the strong pass or making a strong finish at the rim. I want to build the confidence of our guys this summer."
Confidence, predictably, became more of an issue as the season wore on and the wins didn't come. Lakeview was in a similar situation in 2019-20 but developed a go-to scorer who began to assert himself in the latter half of the season.
That allowed Lakeview to go 5-4 in the final weeks of the season after winning just four times from early December to mid January. Troubles remained, but many of those were covered up by one player.
Lakeview many not be able to identify someone similar in its current group, and that's fine. Colvin would rather have several options on the roster rather than one that opposing teams can hone in on.
And, looking at his group, it seems that should be the case. Even last year, the roster had a physical presence about it that make it look like a winner.
"We don't look like a team that only won three games," Colvin said. "We have a bunch of kids that are athletic, a bunch of kids that work hard and a bunch of kids that are intelligent. We've just got to get better at the basketball piece - make shots, handle the ball, see the floor.
"Our guys are going to work hard, they're going to defend, they're going to give great effort and rebound the ball. That's all so much easier to do when you're putting the ball in the hoop and not turning it over."
In other words, Colvin is trying to build basketball players. He has athletes. His roster is full of guys that can match or exceed school records in terms of strength and speed. Yet, every team has guys that are fast and strong. The differences between athletes are often minute enough that it's hardly noticeable.
But how well those athletes recognize scoring opportunities, notice weak spots or pick out advantages is how winners are built.
"We want our guys to be able to understand what defenses are trying to do and react to it appropriately. 'If they want to do this, that's OK, we'll do this,'" Colvin said. "That's where the idea of reading and understanding basketball is what we're really focusing on."
And make no mistake about it, improving on the offensive side of the court will be what determines Lakeview's success next year. Colvin has no doubt he'll continue to get the same kind of hard-nosed defense. It was rare last year, but only because turnovers and missed shots forced the Vikings into playing defense too often on the run.
"Some of the scores weren't always indicative of great defensive effort, but we were in transition defense so much last year. We just hardly ever got a chance to get our defense set up," Colvin said. "When you're missing shots or turning it over, you're always scrambling. The guy you scouted and you feel like you have a real good matchup for, you never got to guard that guy."
Lakeview boys camp runs through this week. The Vikings then play in a league in Lincoln starting next week. There are also a few other team camps on hand, a handful of players will be in development leagues out of Norfolk and Fremont and open gyms are held just about every day.
"We want to build confidence so these guys feel good when the ball leaves their hand," Colvin said. "When they attack, we want them to feel like the opportunity is there to make a great play for their teammates or finish the shot themselves."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.