Viking boys win title at Schuyler

The Lakeview boys won just one gold medal but picked up hardware in all but one event and grabbed four silvers on their way to the team championship last week at Schuyler.

Sophomore Landon Ternus, the Vikings most consistent medal winner, and, specifically, gold medal winner, earned another when he made a championship toss in the shot put.

Adam Van Cleave, Turner Halvorsen and Xavier Kadous each had runner-up finishes.

Lakeview scored 115 points and edged out Aquinas Catholic by 13 points for the team trophy. The Lakeview girls were fifth out of eight with a 42.5-point total. The Lady Vikes earned nine medals and were led by two athletes and a relay that won silver medals. The Blair girls won the team title by more than 100 points over Scotus.

Ternus made a top throw of 48 feet, 6.75 inches in the shot put and was more than two feet better than than second place. He was third in the discus at 119-8, six inches behind the winner from Aquinas.

Ternus also scored a fourth-place finish in the 200 and was part of the 400-meter relay team that was third.

Van Cleave ran to second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.85 seconds in qualifying then 11.46 in the final. He was .09 behind a runner from Wahoo in first place.