Viking boys win title at Schuyler

The Lakeview boys won just one gold medal but picked up hardware in all but one event and grabbed four silvers on their way to the team championship last week at Schuyler.
Sophomore Landon Ternus, the Vikings most consistent medal winner, and, specifically, gold medal winner, earned another when he made a championship toss in the shot put.
Adam Van Cleave, Turner Halvorsen and Xavier Kadous each had runner-up finishes.
Lakeview scored 115 points and edged out Aquinas Catholic by 13 points for the team trophy. The Lakeview girls were fifth out of eight with a 42.5-point total. The Lady Vikes earned nine medals and were led by two athletes and a relay that won silver medals. The Blair girls won the team title by more than 100 points over Scotus.
Ternus made a top throw of 48 feet, 6.75 inches in the shot put and was more than two feet better than than second place. He was third in the discus at 119-8, six inches behind the winner from Aquinas.
Ternus also scored a fourth-place finish in the 200 and was part of the 400-meter relay team that was third.
Van Cleave ran to second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.85 seconds in qualifying then 11.46 in the final. He was .09 behind a runner from Wahoo in first place.
Turner Halvorsen turned in runner-up performances in both the 800 and 1600. He crossed the half-mile run in 2:07.62 and completed the mile in 4:57.09. Kadous reached 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump and was second behind a mark of 6-4.
Bronze medals went to Van Cleave in the 200, Brock Mahoney in the pole vault and Eli Osten in the shot put. Khyler Shortridge in the 100, Layne Forney in the 110 hurdles, Cooper Tessendorf in the triple jump, Osten in the discus and the 3200 relay team were each fourth. Shortrige in the 200, Simon Janssen in the 400 and Tessendorf in the long jump were each fifth. Sixth-place mealds went to Kolby Blaser in the 300 hurdles and Layne Forney in the long jump.
Molly Frenzen in the 100 hurdles, Blake Barcel in the 200 and the 1600 relay team led the Lady Vikes with silver-medal runs.
Frenzen was third in the preliminary round at 18.05 seconds then ran .60 faster and moved up one spot. Barcel crossed the line in 27.29 seconds in the 200 prelims then ran 26.57 for the finals. The 1600 relay team came in at 4:31.23 and won another silver.
Stock was just behind Barcel in the 200 and took third, the 400 relay team was third, Stock took fourth in the 100, the 3200 relay was sixth, Barcel was sixth in the high jump and Grace Hatcher was sixth in the pole vault.
Lakeview track and field was back in action on Monday at Centennial in a rescheduled meet from last week.
