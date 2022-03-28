 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Viking D makes major strides despite loss

  Updated
  • 0
Mason Klug

Lakeview senior Mason Klug clears the ball out of danger Saturday against Waverly. Klug returned after two games away and made 17 saves in a 3-0 defeat.

Lakeview boys soccer is still in search of its first goal but it gained valuable experience and showed major improvement on defense when it held Class B No. 9 Waverly to three goals in a 3-0 loss on Saturday at home.

It was the fourth shutout loss of the season while falling to 0-4 but the first time Lakeview allowed fewer than 10 goals and played a full game.

The return of goalkeeper Mason Klug helped but so too did the progress the defense has been making with the proper perspective.

"We have been really trying to focus on playing solid defense and not stabbing and reaching as we are playing. We find if we limit the risks we take and just play solid d between our guy and our goal that has been good for us," coach Aaron Rudloff said. "(Assistant Coach Gerber) Recinos has also done a good job of coaching up tactics to help better understand spacing and how our defense is going to be played."

Waverly scored twice in the first 40 minutes then added another at halftime. It was a similar situation a few days earlier when Grand Island Northwest was up 2-0 at halftime. But the visitors then punched eight more in the back of the net and ended the match on the mercy rule for the third time this season.

Lakeview lost to Scotus 10-0 and Columbus High 11-0 on March 19. Klug was in net for the loss to Scotus but missed the last two. Back in net for Waverly, he made 17 saves to go with a better defensive effort.

The next step is making similar improvements on offense and scoring a goal. The Vikings will try and break through on Tuesday at Wilderness Park when they host 2-2 Schuyler. The Warriors have won the last nine including twice last year 4-0 and 5-0.

"We are still trying to figure out how to transition our defense to offense," Rudloff said. "We have yet to have our full team 100% healthy. I think when that happens the offense will pick up as well."

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

