Viking golf third at Central

Max Fremarek led the way on the scoreboard and Lakeview golf was third in the Central Conference Championship on Friday at Seward Country Club.

York took the team title by firing a 303, Aurora shot a 330 and Lakeview was six strokes back with a 336. That total is 44 shots better than a year ago when the Vikings were eighth at Elks Country Club.

Fremarek shot an 81 and was eighth place, Kurt Schneider tied that score but settled for ninth on a scorecard tiebreaker, Hayden Johnston put together an 85, Kolby Blaser had a round of 89 and Daniel Carnes carded a 103.

The Vikings were on the course the day prior in Wayne and shot a 341 for fourth place.

Lakeview's top two players were also Central medalists a year ago when Fremarek had an 96 for ninth and Schneider put together an 89.

"After playing yesterday the guys were a little bit tired, and the course was a little bit wet, but all went well," coach Sandy Harrison said. "I was glad that we put together good performances on back-to-back days.

"Now we're getting geared up for districts. I told the guys if there was a day to fall down a place, today was it because all we've got left is districts and state."

The Vikings head to Wayne on Tuesday for the district meet with Bennington, Blair, Boone Central, Fort Calhoun, Elkhorn Mount Michael, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne and West Point-Beemer.

The first three teams and the first 10 individuals, plus ties, qualify for state.

