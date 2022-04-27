Viking soccer sweeps at Seward

Lakeview boys and girls soccer both scored three goals and the Vikings won on the same night for the first time this season in a road trip to Seward on Tuesday night.

The Viking boys earned just their second win of the season and the first by shutout in a 3-0 final in which three different players scored. The girls won 3-1 with two goals by senior Carly Schaad.

The boys are now 2-10 with another chance to build momentum on Thursday at 3-5 Madison. The girls are 6-8 and await the schedule for the subdistrict round that will include a game against South Sioux City.

"As a team, we are really starting to execute the game plan to a 'T' and find our roles within the team," boys coach Aaron Rudloff said. "I have been impressed with the defense and their communication, Mason Klug and his goalkeeping, and Miggy Cullum and his effort. We need to go get a win at Madison tomorrow to help propel us into the postseason."

Miguel Cullum made it 1-0 just two minutes in, Gerber Recinos doubled the advantage in the 50th minute and Angel Rodriguez capped the night in the 70th minute. Klug made seven saves.

The win gave the Vikings three in a row over the Bluejays and seven of the last nine.

Emily Schaad put the Lady Vikes up 1-0 on an assist from Cassidy Henggeler, like the boys, early in the contest. Schaad notched her third of the year in the third minute.

Seward tied it 1-1 before halftime and made a clear effort to mark Carly Schaad in the middle through the first 40 minutes. Coach Mike Zimmerman moved her up to forward in the second half and opened up the offense.

She put in her fourth in the 48th minute and doubled the lead just a minute later on a pass by Kiara Kula. All three goals were cross passes that the Schaads deflected past the keeper.

A loss to Kearney Catholic last week prevented the Lady Vikes fom evening up their record before the end of the regular season like they did last year after also starting 0-4.

Regardless, Lakeview is 6-4 in the last 10. Tuesday's three goals matched the high for the season.

"I think, over the past few weeks, we've found the right mix of subs and positions and roles," Zimmerman said. "We haven't been a real high-scoring team. Defensively we can play with just about anybody besides maybe the top 10 teams. We're starting to come around."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

