Vikings and Titans take the field in Lakeview summer passing league

Smith said he has an added level of appreciation for football after all the questions and all the unknowns that prevented the team from getting together previously. Just hanging out with his friends has been a welcome change.

"It's amazing being back out here with all my teammates and all my buddies flying around and having a good time," he said. "I think we're going to do pretty good this year."

Smith and the rest of the Vikings are hoping to have a successful year and believe they have the talent to do so. While it was only one day, Smith said he was encouraged by what he was on Wednesday.

"I think we're feeling good," he said. "We have a lot of speed this year. We're still working on our size a little bit, but we're getting better and we have a lot of speed. I'm excited for this year."

Twin River head coach Bob Frederickson said his primary feeling was one of relief.

Waiting all summer and not knowing what was coming next has just added to the excitement for the Titans.