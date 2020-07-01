Vikings and Titans take the field in Lakeview summer passing league

It's been a long summer of waiting for high school football players across the state of Nebraska, but their patience finally paid off as teams were allowed to resume some activities on Wednesday.
Lakeview held the first day of its annual passing league with five other teams including Twin River, David City, Schuyler, West Point-Beemer and Wahoo Neumann.
While coaches are hoping to see improvement and start preparing for the start of the 2020 season, there was a sense of just being happy to but on some pads for the first time this summer.
"It's a great feeling. The kids are smiling and running around having fun. This is the most excited I've seen a group of our for the first day of passing league in a lot of years," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "I think everyone is just happy to be out here and have some sort of normal going on."
The offseason has been anything but typical, but the Vikings are approaching the passing league like they would any other year.
Lakeview uses the league as a chance to start installing some of its plays and getting players familiar with the system.
"We just want to start doing some install stuff; start doing some base things that we do offensively and defensively," Frenzen said. "Trying to get timing down between quarterbacks and receivers, try to get some good communication with the defense. All those things are just checkpoints for us during this time of the year."
As the offseason moves forward, Lakeview will start to do more in deciding who will be the starting 11. The Vikings haven't yet started moving players around and will be focusing on personnel later in the offseason.
"We're just getting back to kids running around," Frenzen said. "The big thing for us right now is just getting people running around and being able to evaluate. We're filming oor sessions and we'll go back and watch those. There's not position switches or anything like that going on right now."
Incoming Lakeview senior Austen Smith has been waiting even longer for football than his peers.
After missing last season with an injury he was enjoying simply being back on the grid iron. Shoulder surgery kept him out of his junior year.
"This year I'm ready to get at," he said. "I'm hungry. I'm ready to make some plays."
Smith said he has an added level of appreciation for football after all the questions and all the unknowns that prevented the team from getting together previously. Just hanging out with his friends has been a welcome change.
"It's amazing being back out here with all my teammates and all my buddies flying around and having a good time," he said. "I think we're going to do pretty good this year."
Smith and the rest of the Vikings are hoping to have a successful year and believe they have the talent to do so. While it was only one day, Smith said he was encouraged by what he was on Wednesday.
"I think we're feeling good," he said. "We have a lot of speed this year. We're still working on our size a little bit, but we're getting better and we have a lot of speed. I'm excited for this year."
Twin River head coach Bob Frederickson said his primary feeling was one of relief.
Waiting all summer and not knowing what was coming next has just added to the excitement for the Titans.
"It feels amazing to be back out here," he said. "I haven't seen some of my kids in three or four months. We hadn't seen them until this morning. To see all the other kids out here, it's great to see everybody out."
Twin River is more youthful than many teams in some positions and is hoping the passing league is a chance for the less experienced played to get some reps.
Frederickson said he already started to see development on Wednesday.
"Our goals are pretty simple," he said. "We told our kids coming into today that we just wanted to come out, learn, get better. We're a little young in some areas. We just wanted to improve.
"Today fate kind of smiled on us. We won a couple games. It was a good deal for us."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!