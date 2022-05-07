Vikings flip on 'Rocks before half, deny Scotus boys trip to stte

GRAND ISLAND - The first 35 minutes of Saturday's Class B-6 district final was dominated by Scotus Central Catholic. The Shamrocks controlled play, earned a breakthrough goal from sophomore Jose Cruz in the 15th minute and created numerous chances off set pieces.

However, on what seemed to be a regular long ball over the top towards the Scotus goal, Grand Island Northwest striker Peyton Atwood gained possession in the box after the Shamrocks failed to control it and clear it. Atwood calmly scored the equalizer in the 36th minute to even the match 1-1 at halftime.

In the second half, it was the Vikings' turn to dictate play. Atwood tallied the eventual game-winner in the 43rd minute on a strike from the middle of the field that was placed into the right side of goal. Northwest added an insurance goal in the 61st minute to seal a 3-1 win and a trip to state.

"It's sad. These kids worked so hard, especially that senior class. We've had the same problem all year where we had ample opportunities to score and we just couldn't finish it off," Scotus head coach P.J. Miller said. "We could have put this game away in the first half. We held control. We got the 1-0 lead, then they got the equalizer and they hit that beautiful shot ... no goalkeeper in the state stops that. It was tough."

Scotus got off to a fast start, earning two free kicks and a corner in the first eight minutes. In the 15th minute, Cruz controlled possession around midfield. He dribbled towards the middle of the field and launched a shot from 30 yards out that beat Vikings goalkeeper Zeke Koenig.

The Shamrocks amped up their pressure on the Northwest defense, drawing three more set pieces in a 10-minute span. Off a Chance Bailey free kick in the 22nd minute, Carter Filipi released a shot just over the crossbar.

The momentum completely flipped on the Vikings' first goal in the 36th minute. In the second half, Atwood created his second goal, the go-ahead score and what stood up as the game-winner.. Scotus struggled to connect passes and only mustered one free kick in the final 40 minutes. Vikings senior Najib Ortiz scored an add-on goal to make it 3-1 in the 61st minute.

Scotus' final opportunity was a corner kick in the 73rd minute, its fifth of the match. The cross into the box landed in the arms of Koenig, who finished the game with five saves.

"We had momentum," Miller said. "Everything was kind of going as planned and then we give up that goal late in the first half and it's almost like the wheels fell off. We just could not get it back. It was tough."

Following the defeat, the Shamrocks finished the season 12-5. They graduate seven seniors who brought the program back to prominence, last year by snapping a five-year stat tournament drought. Bailey ended the year with a team-high 19 assists, and Zane Beiermann and Devon Borchers were the leaders of the backline. Chris Adame, Adam Quinn, Ethan Wulf and Carson Czarnick combined for nine goals and four assists this season.

"I credit this class getting us back to where we need to be. My first year when I came to Scotus our record was 5-12. Their freshman year we missed the state tournament just by one game, like this year. Those guys just worked their tails off to get us back where we need to be," Miller said.

"Chance Bailey, he's going to be sorely missed. This year, he had 15 goals and 19 assists. You've got guys like Devon (Borchers) who's an anchor on the backline, Zane Beiermann an anchor on the backline. Chris Adame got hurt. His season got cut short. Carson Czarnick, he was an ironman. He was a back-up goalkeeper, played offense, played defense. Those guys, I can't say enough about them. They're great"

Miller's message to the players coming back is to keep working. Cruz finished his sophomore season as the team's leading scorer with 26. In total, Scotus will return 41 goals, 32 assists and its starting goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann.

"He (Cruz) came on to the scene big time. He's going to come back and he's going to be targeted," Miller said. "Other teams are going to know that he can score. They're going to be like, 'We've got to take out 17,' so we need to have other guys step up."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

