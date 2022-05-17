Vikings have been building for Omaha

Lakeview track and field is in position for a big finish Wednesday and Thursday in Omaha when the Class B meet takes place at Burke Stadium.

The Viking boys have been around the top of the team standings each time out, most recently winning the district title last week, while three girls athletes have shown state medal-potential all year long.

The first chance Lakeview has to get off to a good start is at a spot in the lineup that would arguably be the first pick by coach T.J. Nielsen to get the Vikings rolling. Junior Landon Ternus, last year's shot put bronze medalist is the first Lakeview athlete to compete when he takes to the shot put ring with senior teammate Eli Osten at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"We had such a great district meet and the kids performed their best when it mattered most at the end of the season," Nielsen said. "We really have performed better and better each week and I am proud of how we have progressed. Going into the state meet we are looking to keep this momentum going."

Joining Ternus and Osten on the boys roster are Braxton Borer, Turner Halvorsen, Simon Janssen, Brock Mahoney, Khyler Shortridge and Adam Van Cleave.

Ternus is a favorite to medal in both throwing events and is one of 14 Lakeview events that were in the top 15 of all Class B performances last week during the district round.

The boys 400 and 1600 relays were both sixth and Van Cleave was seventh in the 200. Repeating those efforts would earn a state medal.

Within striking distance include Ternus in the 200, Turner Halvorsen in the 400, Van Cleave in the 100, Brock Mahoney in the pole vault and Braxton Borer in both hurdle events.

For the girls, although there are only four Lady Vikes that qualified, each could also make some noise. The best chance among those is sophomore Blake Barcel whose district marks were seventh in the 400 and eighth in both the 200 and high jump.

Macy Stock had the eighth-best 100 time and 10th-best in the 200. Molly Frenzen and Autumn Gibbs join those two on the 400 relay that was sixth-best in the district round.

"The kids are excited for the opportunity to prove themselves at state. I think all 12 of our qualifiers have an opportunity to medal at the state track meet this year and everyone is pumped for that," Nielsen said. "We had 11 returning state qualifiers from last year, and to get all 11 back to state is a big accomplishment and I'm really happy for all the kids.

"For all of them, last year was their first year competing at state. So now with that experience under their belt I think they understand what it's all about and are ready to be at their best."

