Volleyball Wrap: Tietz and Nolting lead BRLD past HLHF

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast seniors Caragan Tiez and Audra Nolting caused all sorts of problems for D-1 No. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday at BRLD in the Bulldogs season opener.
Tietz finished with 15 kills and one ace and Nolting recorded 11 kills and served four aces.
BRLD (2-0) defeated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (0-1), 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20.
The Bulldogs weren't the only local team to struggle.
Boone Central (0-1) lost its season opener to West Point-Beemer (2-1), 25-15, 25-17, 25-21, at home. The Cadets finished with 31 kills compared to just 19 for the Cardinals.
St. Edward (0-1) also lost its season opener at home falling to Fullerton (2-0), 25-9, 25-10, 25-15. The Warriors finished with 24 aces as the Beavers committed 29 receiving errors.
BRLD def. D-1 No. 6 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-20: Junior Addison Schneider delivered 17 kills and served one act, but it wasn't enough to offset the offensive fire power from Tietz and Nolting. Tietz finished with 81 kills in just 41 sets played last season and already has 24 in seven this year.
Stat leaders for HLHF include Lexi Frauendorfer who served five aces, Schneider blocked five shots and Kenna Roelle assisted 17 times.
HLHF is in action next on Tuesday at West Point Guardian Angels (0-2).
West Point-Beemer def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21 : West Point-Beemer seniors Sidney Swanson and Rachel Groth finished with more kills (21) than Boone Central totaled as a team (19). Cardinal senior Rylie Mcdermott led the team with six kills.
Junior Claire Weidner served three aces.
Boone Central is in action next on Thursday at O'Neil (2-0).
Fullerton def. St. Edward, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15: Fullerton's servers proved to much to handle for St. Edward as the Warriors served 24 aces and the Beavers committed 29 serve receive errors.
Only three players on St. Edward finished with at least one kill - Malaina Francis, Emma Olson and Izzy Zurovski. Grace Baker served nine aces for St. Edward.
The Beavers are in action next on Friday at home against Palmer (0-5).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
