5 Flyers named All-Goldenrod

Humphrey St. Francis volleyball was the class of the Goldenrod Conference once again in 2020, posting a perfect 14-0 record against league opponents and running to a second straight conference title.
That success was rewarded with five selections to the All-Conference team. The Flyers have now won 25 straight matches in conference play dating back to a Sept. 2019 loss to Burwell.
According to statistics entered on MaxPreps.com, St. Francis had a player that led the league in kills and another that was tops in assists. Those two were chosen for the First Team along with a teammate that was third in the Goldenrod in kills.
Two others were named Second Team. St. Francis had the most members on the First Team and tied with Burwell, Central Valley, Nebraska Christian and Fullerton in total representation on the list with five members.
"Very pleased with the representation of Lady Flyers on the all conference teams," coach Dean Korus said. "I think all of those selected are very worthwhile, and deserve to be there. They had a special season, and accomplished more during the regular season than I would have expected. I'm proud of how hard they worked and that they were recognized by the conference coaches."
Seniors Allison Weidner and Peighton Eisenmenger and sophomore Kylee Wessel were all named to the First Team. Wessel was third in the league with 214 kills and listed 16th overall in Class D-2. Wessel might have challenged for higher on the list but missed six sets to quarantine. Eisenmenger was first in the Goldenrod and fourth in D-2 with 624 assists. Weidner led the conference with 235 kills and was 12th overall in D-2.
Other First Team members included senior Carlie Helgoth of Burwell, junior Vanessa Wood of Central Valley and junior Molly Griess of Nebraska Christian. Five of the six chosen either led their team in kills or were second. Eisenmenger was the only non-hitter picked to the First Team.
St. Francis members of the Second Team included senior Alissa Kosch and junior Kelly Pfeifer. Kosch, like Wessel, missed time due to quarantine but still racked up the digs at a rate where she was second in the conference and 10th in the class. She was 11 back of Nebraska Christian's Reghan Flynn who was chosen for the Third Team.
Pfeifer's inclusion shows just how offensively talented the Flyers were. She was fourth in the conference in kills, giving St. Francis three of the top four, and 39th overall in D-2.
Also on the list was one representative from St. Edward. Senior Emma Olson, 76 kills and 20 aces, was named Honorable Mention for her senior year performance.
