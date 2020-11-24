5 Flyers named All-Goldenrod

Humphrey St. Francis volleyball was the class of the Goldenrod Conference once again in 2020, posting a perfect 14-0 record against league opponents and running to a second straight conference title.

That success was rewarded with five selections to the All-Conference team. The Flyers have now won 25 straight matches in conference play dating back to a Sept. 2019 loss to Burwell.

According to statistics entered on MaxPreps.com, St. Francis had a player that led the league in kills and another that was tops in assists. Those two were chosen for the First Team along with a teammate that was third in the Goldenrod in kills.

Two others were named Second Team. St. Francis had the most members on the First Team and tied with Burwell, Central Valley, Nebraska Christian and Fullerton in total representation on the list with five members.

"Very pleased with the representation of Lady Flyers on the all conference teams," coach Dean Korus said. "I think all of those selected are very worthwhile, and deserve to be there. They had a special season, and accomplished more during the regular season than I would have expected. I'm proud of how hard they worked and that they were recognized by the conference coaches."