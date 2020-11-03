A closer look at C-1

Our take

Two undefeated teams are on a collision course for the final, with No. 1 Wahoo and No. 2 St. Paul both looking to go the distance. St. Paul had an undefeated regular season in 2019, too, but Lincoln Lutheran knocked it off in the final. The No. 6 Warriors are defending champions, but they face a difficult path with No. 4 Kearney Catholic standing in the way. All eight teams have won 20 or more matches this year, and C-1 will be intensely competitive.