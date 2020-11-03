 Skip to main content
A closer look at C-1
A closer look at C-1

  • Updated
Lakeview vs. Wayne 10.31

Lakeview senior Reese Janssen puts up one of her 59 set assists in Saturday's district final.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

A closer look at Class C-1, which takes the court Wednesday.

Wahoo (32-0) vs. Adams Central (22-11)

About the Warriors: The Warriors are looking to reach the state semifinals for the fourth straight season; have only dropped one set since opening night of the season.

About the Patriots: They reached their first state tournament since 1988 with an upset of No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (last year's C-2 state champ) in the district final.

Columbus Lakeview (28-5) vs. Syracuse (22-1)

About the Vikings: They enter state on a nine-match winning streak, which included a five-set win against Wayne in the district final.

About the Rockets: They enter state on a 20-match winning streak; seniors Jessica Moss (195 kills) and Halle Wilhelm (480 set assists) lead the way.

St. Paul (32-0) vs. Broken Bow (29-4)

About the Wildcats: They return to state after reaching the state final a season ago; eight seniors on the roster, including outside hitter Josie Jakubowski.

About the Indians: Making consecutive state appearances for the first time in school history; lost to St. Paul in the C-1 semifinals last year.

Kearney Catholic (30-5) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (29-6)

About the Stars: The four-time state champions earned their first state berth since 2016 and are looking for their first state championship since 2015.

About the Warriors: The defending state champions have reached the final day of the state tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Players to watch

S, Elle Glock, Wahoo: The USC recruit has been one of the state's top setters for four seasons; has 845 set assists this season.

OH, Mya Larson, Wahoo: The 6-foot junior was a first-team Super-Stater last year; among state leaders in kills with 431.

S, Reese Janssen, Columbus Lakeview: The 5-9 senior has shelled out 900 assists and also has 259 digs and 82 kills.

S, Olivia Poppert, St. Paul: One of the top setters in the class (742 set assists, 100 kills, 44 blocks and 161 digs).

S, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow: The junior has 776 assists and has multiple hitting options to go to.

S, Sydney Conner, Kearney Catholic: A multi-threat for the Stars (890 assists, 162 kills, 279 digs, 48 blocks and 26 aces).

OH, Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran: The 5-10 sophomore has stepped in nicely as the Warriors' go-to threat (355 kills). 

By the numbers

1981: Columbus Lakeview is back at state for the first time since winning the 1981 Class B state championship.

141-8: The four-year record for Wahoo's senior class, which includes two state titles. 

Our take

Two undefeated teams are on a collision course for the final, with No. 1 Wahoo and No. 2 St. Paul both looking to go the distance. St. Paul had an undefeated regular season in 2019, too, but Lincoln Lutheran knocked it off in the final. The No. 6 Warriors are defending champions, but they face a difficult path with No. 4 Kearney Catholic standing in the way. All eight teams have won 20 or more matches this year, and C-1 will be intensely competitive.

