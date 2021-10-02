Another Maguire on the board

In that time she's been a starter for 42 victories, is approaching 1,000 career digs and, last month at Wayne, set the match record with 45. Labenz had 862 from 2013-2015 and set the single-match record with 38 in 2015. Her single-season number is 507 also from 2016.

Although it took a few years for Maguire to find her natural position it was one that was, in a way, her destiny.

"It's always been like that for me in all my sports. Defense has always been my strength," Maguire said. "I just love the feeling of having a good up then you have a great set off of that and your team gets a kill. Honestly, that's a better feeling than getting the kill yourself, just knowing that you contributed."

And it's not just in the back row where she excels as a defender. Maguire alternated between starting and playing as one of the first subs off the bench for the basketball team last season because of her ability to guard and get stops. In soccer, she's the leader of the back line, sweeping away scoring opportunities and taking the ball away from danger.

She's even developed her own move to carry the ball away from an opponent when the pressure builds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}