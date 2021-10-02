Another Maguire on the board

Scotus Central Catholic senior Kate Maguire doesn't yet have her name on the school record boards hanging outside the Dowd Activity Center. It's been less than a month since she set the record for single-match digs and career digs.
When the Shamrocks finally get around to affixing her name in the same hallway that includes decades of history, there's some disagreement about how it should be displayed.
Her father, Fred Maguire, set the school mark for the fastest time in the mile in 1991 and has had his name out there ever since the boards went up. When his daughter began to close in on breaking the mark held by Courtney Labenz for the past six years, there's been somewhat of a friendly disagreement between the two.
"Last year at the end of the year I noticed how close I was and he said, 'We'll see what happens next year,' and then he joked that they were going to put 'Fred's Daughter' up there instead of my name," Kate said after a win over Aquinas Catholic on Sept. 16. "He's been joking with me about it since last year when he knew I was close."
Maguire has been the program's starting libero for the past three seasons. Before that, she had played just about every position on the court. She finally settled into center back as a freshman and the coaching staff recognized her consistency. The next year she was given the libero's jersey and began running the back row.
In that time she's been a starter for 42 victories, is approaching 1,000 career digs and, last month at Wayne, set the match record with 45. Labenz had 862 from 2013-2015 and set the single-match record with 38 in 2015. Her single-season number is 507 also from 2016.
Although it took a few years for Maguire to find her natural position it was one that was, in a way, her destiny.
"It's always been like that for me in all my sports. Defense has always been my strength," Maguire said. "I just love the feeling of having a good up then you have a great set off of that and your team gets a kill. Honestly, that's a better feeling than getting the kill yourself, just knowing that you contributed."
And it's not just in the back row where she excels as a defender. Maguire alternated between starting and playing as one of the first subs off the bench for the basketball team last season because of her ability to guard and get stops. In soccer, she's the leader of the back line, sweeping away scoring opportunities and taking the ball away from danger.
She's even developed her own move to carry the ball away from an opponent when the pressure builds.
"Kate has a natural sense of defending and protecting our goal," Shamrock soccer coach Kristie Brezenski said. "Her speed keeps her in front of her opponents, and when they make a mistake, she attacks and wins the ball. There are not many who will beat her in a foot race, and with her 'move' that she perfected, she is able to keep the ball away from our goal and out of shooting range. We are so fortunate to have her on our back line."
Hoops coach Jarrod Ridder agrees.
"Kate takes pride in her defense," Ridder said. "She has always been someone we can put on the other teams best player whether that is a guard or forward. Kate’s work ethic and positive attitude have allowed her to be a successful defensive player!"
Scotus girls athletics has an impressive legacy in every season of competition, but it's volleyball and 15 state titles that distinguishes the school among others in Nebraska and around the country.
Each of those 15 championships were won before Maguire was out of the third grade. How, then, does a player on the roster during the second-longest title drought in school history make her way into the record books? Well, it certainly wasn't expected.
Watching film and working with a neighbor who has volleyball coaching experience are a few ways Maguire has gone above and beyond in preparation. A defensive mindset and natural ability makes her all the more formidable.
All of it, volleyball coach Janet Tooley said, would make Maguire a fit for any generation. Although there weren't liberos back when Scotus started its unparalleled run in '90s, Tooley says Maguire would have fit right in on any of those squads.
Unfortunately for Maguire, she is playing in an era where Scotus isn't receiving as much as attention as it has previously. That leaves Maguire, who Tooley would stack up against any libero in the state, somewhat unknown outside Columbus.
"Whether it's now or 20 years ago, she'd be right there with them," Tooley said in September after Maguire broke the record. "She could have played for any of our championship teams."
Scotus and Maguire have already passed the win total from last season and are intent on returning to the state tournament. The Shamrocks will have a better idea of how realistic that goal is over the next few weeks when matches include at the Columbus Classic on Saturday then at Grand Island Central Catholic, at Wahoo Neumann and home for Hastings St. Cecilia.
By then, Maguire will almost have certainly passed the single-season mark and, once and for all, ended the discussion with her dad.
"He always joked with me, but I've one-upped him and got two, maybe three," Kate said. "That was one of my big things, too, was to live up to my dad."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.