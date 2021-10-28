Area volleyball: A look at Saturday's district finals

Three area teams are looking to keep a streak of state tournaments going while a fourth is seeking its first in program history when volleyball district finals commence Saturday across Nebraska.

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge are looking for a second straight state tournament appearance while St. Francis, which played for the state in 2019, will look to return to Lincoln for a third straight year.

Among the area teams, High Plains is the only double-digit seed as the 13-seeded Storm will face No. 4 Stuart for its first state championship appearance in school history.

6 Clarkson/Leigh vs. 11 Thayer Central - 3 p.m., Clarkson: Clarkson/Leigh earned a wild card spot in Class C-2 after it fell to West Point GACC in four sets in the Class C2-4 subdistrict semifinals. The Patriots went 22-7 in the regular season, but they enter Saturday's district final on a four-match losing streak, all against ranked opponents.

Clarkson/Leigh head coach Becky Schneider said she was grateful for those matches and the experience gained in some tough losses.

"We know what we need to do to be able to push ourselves over the edge and play to our fullest potential," Schneider said.

Thayer Central also earned a wild card spot after a loss to Sutton in straight sets in the Class C2-6 subdistrict semifinal. The Knights went 24-8 in the regular season.

Offensively, Jayme Huhman led the Knights with 255 kills as five players have recorded at least 100 kills this season. Jasa Wiedel has put up 697 assists as the primary setter.

Wiedel was also Thayer Central's leading server with 46 aces as six Knights have served at least 15 aces this season.

It's an experienced group of five seniors that have all recorded at least 200 digs.

"They seem to be a good serving team. They do a good job at mixing it up, which may be a challenge. We just need to be able to read the ball and get our feet set to get the pass on target," Schneider said. "Their setter may also be a factor. She's definitely an athlete who can deliver the ball really well to her hitters. They spread their offense at times, so being able to anticipate will be key. She's also an offensive threat as she is very active in taking it over on two. We just need to be able to read and be ready to pick those up."

The Patriots were led by Chloe Hanel, who led the team with 332 kills, 305 digs and 19 blocks. Gracelyn Eisemann, Hanel and Makenna Held have all served at least 30 aces this season. For the third straight season, Held has led the team in assists, this time with 648.

Clarkson/Leigh aims to return to Lincoln for the second straight year after it reached the semifinals last November. For that to be accomplished, Schneider said her team needs to settle in quickly and focus on what they can control.

"We are a well-rounded team with a lot of offensive threats. We need to be able to get the pass on target in order to utilize all hitters," Schneider said. "Our goal will be to win the serve-pass game, and if we can do that, we will be just fine."

1 Howells-Dodge vs. 16 Heartland - Noon, Shelby-Rising City: The Jaguars will meet Heartland in Shelby for the Class D1-1 district final.

Howells-Dodge went 27-3 during the regular season and won the Class D1-6 subdistrict behind four-set wins over Summerland and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

The Jaguars' three defeats this season came against ranked Class C-2 opponents in Clarkson/Leigh, Wisner-Pilger and Oakland-Craig.

"I would characterize us at determine," head coach Taryn Janke said. "They are determined to earn their win and to play disciplined throughout the match."

Grace Baumert led the offensive attack with 315 kills as Ellie Baumert recorded 271 and Natalie Pieper had 189. They were primarily set up by Ellie and Blair Fiala, who had 415 and 396 assists, respectively.

Six Jaguars dug at least 160 shots this season in Grace, Ellie, Jade Bayer, Fiala, Pieper and Brooklyn Macholan.

Heartland went 11-20 and won the Class D1-4 subdistrict with victories over Harvard and Dorchester. It started the season 6-6, but went on to lose nine straight matches. However, Heartland finished the season with wins in three of their final matches.

The Huskies have two players, Ashley Brown and Ella Friesen, with at least 100 kills. Brown and Felicity Johnson recorded 191 digs each and were among four Huskies to post at least 100 digs.

"We need to be ready to adjust what they give us when sending the ball over, whether they are deep free balls, roll shots or solid hits," she said. "We have to be ready to defend it."

The Jaguars seek their second straight state championship appearance. Last year they fell to Clarkson/Leigh in the Class C-2 quarterfinals. Now, they are the top-seeded team in Class D-1. Janke described the keys for the Jaguars to emerge with the win.

"Passing well and playing defense while setting the tempo on our side of the court," she said.

2 Humphrey St. Francis vs. 15 Sioux County - 2 p.m., Thedford: The Flyers will travel to Thedford to face Sioux County in the Class D2-2 district final.

St. Francis went 22-5 this year and won the Class D2-4 subdistrict final with victories over Winside and Riverside.

Of the team's five losses, none have come against Class D-2 competition and three have come against ranked opponents in Class D-1's Mead and Nebraska Christian and Class C-2's Clarkson/Leigh.

St. Francis fell to the Patriots on Oct. 7 in straight sets. Flyers head coach Dean Korus pointed to that match as a key moment in the season. The Flyers have won 10 straight matches since and have not dropped a set.

"We have been playing a more relaxed, well-rounded game these past 10 matches," Korus said. "We kind of got our 'act' together after the Clarkson/Leigh loss. We are more united and playing more as a team than earlier in the season."

Kylee Wessel leads the Flyers with 245 kills, 286 digs and 25 service aces. Kelly Pfeifer and Kaylee Stricklin each tallied more than 100 kills with 187 and 111, respectively. Emma Baumgart set up 360 assists for St. Francis.. Shelby Gilsdorf contributed with 176 assists.

Defensively, Hannah Baumgart put together a team-high 365 digs and was one of four players with at least 100 digs.

Sioux County won the Class D2-12 subdistrict final at Hay Springs with wins over Crawford and Minatare. The Warriors completed the regular season with a 17-8 record.

The Warriors won five of their last six matches, but they've won just one match against a team above .500. Sioux County has also played three teams four times, two teams twice and four games against out-of-state teams.

Korus said he's seen some film on Sioux County, but until St. Francis takes the court against them, he said it's hard to know how they play. That'll be the biggest challenge for the Flyers.

"Just the unknown of how good they really are. They play the same teams at least four times," he said. "This is hard to get up for and play the same teams over and over."

Sioux County feature two players with at least 100 kills and four players with at least 180 digs. Britney Klein is the main playmaker for the Warriors as she recorded 460 of the team's 490 assists.

"Our team has to be sharp in all aspects of the game. Lately, our defense has been playing lights out," he said. "My biggest concern is the three-plus hour road trip on a Saturday morning and how we will react playing a 2 p.m. game after the long bus drive. I feel if we play the way we have been playing, then things should take care of themselves."

4 Stuart vs. 13 High Plains - 2 p.m., Elkhorn Valley: The Storm will meet Stuart at Elkhorn Valley in the Class D2-4 district final.

High Plains, which went 20-11 this year, won the Class D2-3 subdistrict with straight-set wins over Giltner and Osceola. Five of its 11 losses were against ranked opponents, and the Storm won eight straight from Sept. 18 to 28 and five straight entering Saturday.

Kenzie Wruble killed 176 shots for the Storm to lead the squad. Hailey Lindburg recorded 155 kills to go with 51 service aces.

Courtney Carlstrom led High Plains in both service aces (58) and in assists (290). Alexis Kalkwarf also posted at least 200 assists with 218 to go with 181 digs.

The Broncos earned a wild card spot after they lost to Wynot in four sets in the Class D2-5 subdistrict final. Stuart went 25-5 in the regular season with winning streaks of nine and 13.

Senior Lexi Schroder tallied 400 of the team's 984 kills this season as Taya Schmaderer and Sydney Estill assisted on 433 and 371 points, respectively.

Defensively, six players recorded at least 150 digs as Schroder led the team with 359 and Schmaderer had 310.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.