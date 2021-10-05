Area Volleyball: Bulldogs, Cougars compete at Clarkson/Leigh Tournament

Cross County and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family competed in Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh Tournament. Among the eight teams that competed, five were ranked either in Class C-2, D-1 or D-2, including the Class D-1 fifth-ranked Bulldogs.
On Monday, St. Edward won its first match since Sept. 11 as the Beavers defeated Madison.
Cross County def. Wynot 25-19, 16-25, 25-17: The Cougars defeated Class D-2 No. 8 Wynot in three sets to open the tournament.
It was a balanced performance from Cross County as it recorded 38 kills and 35 digs.
Chloe Sandell put up 15 kills and three service aces, and Lilly Peterson contributed with 11 kills and three blocks.
Shyanne Anderson led the team with 20 assists and nine digs as Bren Lemburg pitched in with eight digs, four kills and two aces.
Clarkson/Leigh def. HLHF 25-16, 25-15: The Bulldogs began the day with a straight-set loss against the top-ranked team in Class C-2.
The Bulldogs couldn't create enough offense to close the gap with Clarkson/Leigh. Addison Schneider recorded nine of HLHF's 23 kills. Abilyn Schneider tallied 22 assists.
Defensively, Lexi Frauendorfer dug a match-high 18 shots, Alexis Hake had 10, Paige Beller finished with nine and Addison Groene and Caitlynn Gronenthal tallied eight each. HLHF posted 67 in the match.
Even being down a sixth-rotation starter, Bulldogs head coach Cami Oelsligle was looking for more from her group against the Patriots.
"We matched Clarkson/Leigh point for point up until point 12 or so," Oelsligle said. "We got stuck in a rotation our missing starter normally executed well in. Ultimately, Clarkson/Leigh just played better than us, but I do think we can give them a very good game if we meet up in conference."
Howells-Dodge def. Cross County 25-23, 25-20: Cross County came narrowly close to upsetting the No. 1 team in Class D-1. The Jaguars tallied 11 more kills and 10 more digs than the Cougars.
Sandell recorded a third of the team's 21 kills with seven as Lilly Peterson finished with a half-dozen kills to go with six digs.
Anderson posted 14 assists, and Brexton Lundstrom recorded four digs and served three aces.
HLHF def. Pender 25-22, 25-21: HLHF bounced back in its second match with a victory over the Pendragons.
The Schneiders were the main offensive playmakers as Abilyn recorded 20 assists and Addison killed 10 points.
Abilyn dug a team-high eight shots and Paige Beller recorded six. The Bulldogs recorded seven blocks including three from Addison and Mollie Groteluschen.
Oakland-Craig def. Cross County 25-18, 25-17: The Cougars faced their third ranked opponent of the day against the third-ranked team in Class C-2.
Anderson recorded 14 assists, eight digs, four kills and two service aces. Lemburg recorded five kills, four digs, three assists and one block.
The Knights finished with six more kills than the Cougars and had a .271 hit percentage. Cross County's attack percentage was .047.
Cross County finished the tournament in fourth place and with its record 15-6 entering Tuesday's match against Centennial.
A busy week for the Cougars included triangulars Sept. 28 and Sept. 30. In addition to playing five games and 13 sets, Cross County was dealing with a couple of injuries, which led to a lineup reshuffle.
"I'm so proud of our girls for how they played," Cougars head coach Autumn Capler said. "Our girls were absolutely wiped by the time we got to our last game, but they still somehow managed to give it everything they had. I truly believe if we were a little more rested, those sets would have come out in our favor.
"Definitely things we need to clean up, but I was proud of the way they battled and fought for every point in all three of the games we played yesterday. This is the best result we've ever had going to the tournament, knowing the teams we saw there and that gives us high hopes for the rest of the season."
HLHF def. Aquinas 25-11, 25-20: The Bulldogs claimed fifth place with a straight-set win over David City Aquinas Catholic.
Addison Schneider and Frauendorfer recorded 10 kills apiece as Abilyn posted 24 assists. Beller and Frauendorfer each posted eight digs and two blocks.
HLHF finished with 28 kills, a .364 hit percentage, five service aces, six blocks and 36 digs.
The Bulldogs claimed fifth place with their record at 15-5. It's a big stretch ahead for HLHF as it hosts top-ranked Howells-Dodge in a triangular Thursday followed by the East Husker Conference Tournament next week.
"We are really anxious for this week. We should be back at full strength and hopefully stay that way," Oelsligle said. "Seeing Howells-Dodge this Thursday will help show us where we truly are. We feel that a majority of our losses are 'good' losses in a sense that they are against very solid volleyball teams, all of which are higher classes than us. We need to clean up our errors yet stay disciplined and gain some confidence."
Riverside def. St. Edward 25-12, 25-18: The Chargers defeated the Beavers in straight sets as St. Edward recorded just seven kills, five of which came from Maddie Reeves. Malaina Francis tallied five assists.
Reeves also blocked five shots and served one of the team's four aces. MaKayla Matchett recorded four of the Beavers' 10 digs.
Riverside served 16 aces and posted 15 kills.
St. Edward def. Madison 25-16, 25-22: The Beavers snapped their six-match losing streak with a victory over the winless Dragons.
Reeves finished with six digs, four kills, two aces and one block. Francis served a team-high three aces along with six digs, three assists, two kills and one block. Kianna Cruise led the team with four helpers.
St. Edward is 2-13 this season and it'll compete in Thursday's Nebraska Christian triangular.
Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.