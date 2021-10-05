Area Volleyball: Bulldogs, Cougars compete at Clarkson/Leigh Tournament

Oakland-Craig def. Cross County 25-18, 25-17: The Cougars faced their third ranked opponent of the day against the third-ranked team in Class C-2.

Anderson recorded 14 assists, eight digs, four kills and two service aces. Lemburg recorded five kills, four digs, three assists and one block.

The Knights finished with six more kills than the Cougars and had a .271 hit percentage. Cross County's attack percentage was .047.

Cross County finished the tournament in fourth place and with its record 15-6 entering Tuesday's match against Centennial.

A busy week for the Cougars included triangulars Sept. 28 and Sept. 30. In addition to playing five games and 13 sets, Cross County was dealing with a couple of injuries, which led to a lineup reshuffle.

"I'm so proud of our girls for how they played," Cougars head coach Autumn Capler said. "Our girls were absolutely wiped by the time we got to our last game, but they still somehow managed to give it everything they had. I truly believe if we were a little more rested, those sets would have come out in our favor.