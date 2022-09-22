Area volleyball: Bulldogs defeat Cougars to win Cross County Invite

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, following back-to-back defeats to No. 3 Oakland-Craig and No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh, reeled off six consecutive wins. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs won all four matches in Saturday's Cross County Invite, including knocking off unbeaten Cross County.

On Tuesday, they defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and West Point-Beemer to improve to 12-4 entering Thursday's match versus No. 7 Summerland.

Following wins over High Plains, Nebraska Lutheran and East Butler, HLHF won the Cross County Invite defeating the Cougars 25-15 and 25-20.

The Bulldog defense was the difference in the match. They out-dug Cross County 37-29 with junior Ashley Pfeifer leading the way with eight digs. Alisha Dahlberg and Addison Groene tallied six digs and Abilyn Schneider finished with five.

Both teams recorded 22 kills. Alexis Groteluschen led a balanced Bulldogs attack with five kills. Ali Brandl, Schneider and Faith Korth posted four kills apiece. Schneider set up 15 kills.

On Tuesday, HLHF defeated the Raiders in the first match of the triangular 13-25, 25-23 and 25-23. It ended the triangular with a straight-set win over West Point-Beemer 25-18 and 25-21.

Cross County (5-1 last week, 11-1 overall): The Cougars won their other five matches during the past week, earning four wins by sweep.

Cross County defeated Heartland on Sept. 15 and East Butler, Nebraska Lutheran and High Plains on Saturday. The Cougars came back to defeat David City in five sets 9-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 15-9 Tuesday night.

Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson led the Cougars attack with 13 and 12 kills, respectively, against David City. Bricelynn Larson and Bren Lemburg produced eight kills each. Sydney Hengelfelt tallied 38 assists.

Cross County's defense recorded four more digs than the Scouts and both teams blocked 10 shots.

Peterson dug 16 balls and stuffed four shots. Anderson posted 15 digs and two blocks. Lemburg also recorded two blocks coupled with 11 digs. Jayden Fellows and Hengelfelt finished the match with 10 digs.

The Cougars entered Thursday's match against Central Valley with an 11-1 record. They'll take the floor on Tuesday in the two-day Hastings St. Cecilia Invite.

Humphrey St. Francis (4-0, 11-1): The Flyers won four matches without dropping a set. They defeated Riverside on Sept. 15 and won the Chambers/Wheeler Central Invite on Saturday, defeating Twin Loup, CWC and Niobrara-Verdigre.

Kylee Wessel led the Flyers in all four matches in kills. The senior recorded 47 kills. Tessa Deets produced 25 kills and Emma Baumgart totaled 74 assists.

Hannah Baumgart and Wessel posted the most digs for St. Francis. Hannah record 54 digs, including 22 against the Chargers. Wessel recorded 44 digs in four matches.

The fourth-ranked Flyers will take the floor for the first time in a week on Saturday in the Madison Classic.

High Plains (4-2, 10-5): The Storm, after splitting their four matches at the Cross County Invite, swept its home triangular on Tuesday defeating Elba and St. Edward.

High Plains defeated Elba 25-14 and 25-20. Due to its stellar defense, it only needed 16 kills to put away the Bluejays.

Emily Ackerson recorded 10 of the team's 33 digs. Courtney Carlstrom dug seven balls and Kenzie Wruble and Peyton Hoffman ended the match with five each.

Wruble comprised half of the Strom's kills. Hailey Lindburg and Rylee Ackerson contributed with three kills each. Carlstrom set up all 16 kills.

High Plains also served nine aces with Emily making up a third of them. Rylee and Wruble tallied two aces each.

The Storm defeated St. Edward 25-12 and 25-20 in the final match of the triangular. They competed in Thursday's Dorchester triangular versus the Longhorns and Shelby-Rising City. High Plains will face McCool Junction on the road Tuesday.

St. Edward (1-1, 2-8). In the Beavers' first matches in 10 days, they defeated Elba in straight sets and fell to High Plains in Tuesday's triangular.

They defeated the Bluejays 28-26 and 25-16. Izabelle Zurovski led St. Edward with four kills and senior Malaina Francis ended the match with three. Olivia Reardon and Zurovski assisted three and two kills, respectively.

St. Edward served seven aces in the match as Skyelar Sindelar and Gracie Baker recorded three each.

In a 12-25 and 20-25 defeat to High Plains, the Beavers tallied just four kills, three aces and six digs.

St. Edward's next matches is Tuesday at the Riverside triangular. It'll square off against the Chargers and Palmer.

Twin River (1-4, 2-9): The Titans secured their second win of the season Saturday against Arlington 25-23 and 25-19 in Stanton.

Twin River lost to Fullerton on Sept. 15, West Point-Beemer and Ponca on Saturday and to No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday.

After Thursday's match against Madison, Twin River will compete in Saturday's David City Invite.

Osceola (0-2, 4-9): Osceola lost back-to-back four-set matches, falling to conference foes Hampton on Sept. 15 and Dorchester on Tuesday.

The Hawks defeated Osceola 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17. Sophomore Eastyn Kropatsch led the Bulldogs with a dozen kills. Melinn Roberts was second with second.

Rori Wieseman posted the most aces (four) and assists (15). Emersyn Prososki set up six kills.

Janna Roberts, Allison Kuhn and Wieseman posted double-figure digs. Janna finished with 20 digs, Kuhn tallied 16 and Wieseman finished with 14.

Dorchester won Tuesday's match 25-14, 26-24, 12-25, 25-9 as it posted four more kills and eight more aces.

Kropatsch ended the game with seven kills, two aces and three blocks. Prososki and Wieseman dug 13 balls each and combined for 18 assists.

Boone Central (0-5, 1-11): The Cardinals extended their losing streak to 11 matches. They lost to Class D-1 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic and Stanton on Sept. 15.

In Saturday's Central City Invite, Boone Central lost to No. 10 Adams Central, Centennial and Central City in straight sets.

Mara Ranslem and Macy Rankin leads Boone with 68 and 56 kills, respectively. Kailey Patzel and Tristin Hooker surpassed the century mark in assists. Patzel leads the duo with 127 assists and Hooker tallied 104.

In addition to leading the team in kills, Ranslem has dug the most balls (77). Karlie Wies and Natalie Schrad are the next two Cardinal dig leaders with 65 and 62, respectively.

Boone Central will take the hardwood next in Saturday's Adams Central.