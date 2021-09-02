Area volleyball: Bulldogs win opener against BRLD

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Boone Central and Twin River volleyball programs opened the 2021 schedule on Tuesday

The Bulldogs played a five-set match and emerged victorious. They won the final set 15-10 after squandering a two-set lead.

West Point-Beemer bested the Cardinals in four sets and Twin River lost in straight sides against Riverside.

HLHF def. BRLD 25-19, 25-22, 27-29, 21-25, 15-10: In a tight match, the Bulldogs won the first two sets. However, the Wolverines forced a deciding fifth set.

HLHF pulled it out 15-10 to win the season opener. The Bulldogs offense was the difference in the match. They finished with 72 kills compared to BRLD's 38.

Addison Schneider tallied a game-high 19 kills. Lexi Frauendorfer finished with 18, Claire Korth had 15 and Paige Beller posted 12.

BRLD committed 35 ball handling errors and 31 serve receiving errors. HLHF finished with eight fewer ball handling errors and 19 fewer serve receiving errors.

Frauendorfer led the defensive effort for the Bulldogs with 34 digs. Three players, Beller, Korth and Alexis Hake, finished with at least 20 digs.