Area volleyball: Cougars' 10-game win streak snapped

Anderson and Lemburg dug a handful of shots each, and Jayden Fellow blocked three shots.

Superior def. Cross County 25-20, 25-19: The Cougars lost in straight sets against the No. 9 team in Class C-2.

Cross County finished with only 15 kills for the match as Peterson recorded six. Anderson assisted on 12 points for the Cougars to go with seven digs.

Josi Noble led Cross County with eight digs and the team finished with 26 for the match.

Cross County is 12-4 on the season and competes in Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh Tournament. Its first match will be against the No. 6 team in Class D-2, Wynot, at 10 a.m.

High Plains def. McCool Junction 25-5, 25-16, 25-11: The Storm won their eighth straight match Tuesday with a straight-set victory over McCool Junction.

High Plains limited the Mustangs to just four kills as the Storm recorded 32. Kenzie Wruble killed 14 points and Gordona Howell had six. Courtney Carlstrom recorded four kills, eight service aces, 12 assists and six digs.

Alexis Kalkwarf led the Storm with 15 helpers. Defensively, Emily Ackerson dug seven shots and Wruble and Lindburg posted a half-dozen.