Area volleyball: Cougars' 10-game win streak snapped

Cross County entered Tuesday's Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament on a 10-match winning streak. It had not lost since Sept. 8 against BDS.
That run was halted with a pair of defeats against ranked opponents. After defeating Heartland, the Cougars lost to Class C-2 No. 9 Superior and No. 10 Hastings St. Cecilia.
Elsewhere, High Plains and No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family extended winning streaks to eight, and Osceola earned a win against Friend.
St. Edward and Twin River suffered home defeats.
Cross County def. Heartland 18-25, 25-10, 25-11: The Cougars rebounded from a first set loss to defeat Heartland in three.
Cross County's defense stymied the Huskies' offense as the Cougars held their opponent to just 18 kills.
Chloe Sandell led the comeback for the Cougars with nine kills and three service aces. Bren Lemburg killed seven shots and Lilly Peterson had six.
Shyanne Anderson totaled a team-high 20 assists and 11 digs as Cross County finished with 41 digs.
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County 25-10, 25-18: The 10th-ranked team in Class C-2, the Hawkettes, bested Cross County in straight sets.
Peterson recorded five of the squad's 13 kills as Cross County finished with a negative hitting percentage.
Anderson and Lemburg dug a handful of shots each, and Jayden Fellow blocked three shots.
Superior def. Cross County 25-20, 25-19: The Cougars lost in straight sets against the No. 9 team in Class C-2.
Cross County finished with only 15 kills for the match as Peterson recorded six. Anderson assisted on 12 points for the Cougars to go with seven digs.
Josi Noble led Cross County with eight digs and the team finished with 26 for the match.
Cross County is 12-4 on the season and competes in Saturday's Clarkson/Leigh Tournament. Its first match will be against the No. 6 team in Class D-2, Wynot, at 10 a.m.
High Plains def. McCool Junction 25-5, 25-16, 25-11: The Storm won their eighth straight match Tuesday with a straight-set victory over McCool Junction.
High Plains limited the Mustangs to just four kills as the Storm recorded 32. Kenzie Wruble killed 14 points and Gordona Howell had six. Courtney Carlstrom recorded four kills, eight service aces, 12 assists and six digs.
Alexis Kalkwarf led the Storm with 15 helpers. Defensively, Emily Ackerson dug seven shots and Wruble and Lindburg posted a half-dozen.
High Plains is 13-6 following the win and plays in the Meridian triangular on Tuesday.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Pender 20-25, 21-25, 27-25, 29-25, 15-12: The fifth-ranked Bulldogs came back from two sets down to emerge victorious against Pender. It was their second five-set match win and their first since the season opener on Aug. 31 against BRLD.
HLHF ended the match with 58 kills and three players in double-figures. Addison Schneider tallied a match-high 20 kills, Paige Beller had 15 and Lexi Frauendorfer recorded a dozen. Abilyn Schneider set up 38 assists.
The Bulldogs dug 141 shots and had six players finish with at least 10. Alexis Hake posted 37 digs, Beller had 29, Caitlynn Gronenthal recorded 23, Abilyn finished with 21, Ashley Pfeifer ended with 16 and Addison dug 10 shots.
HLHF also finished with 17 blocks and nine service aces.
The Bulldogs have now won eight straight matches and faced Omaha Concordia on Thursday.
Osceola def. Friend 25-10, 25-12, 25-15: Osceola earned its 10th win of the season Tuesday against Friend.
The Bulldogs limited Friend to 15 kills and five service aces. Osceola was on the front foot as it forced Friend into 47 digs.
Osceola is 10-5 on the season and plays in the East Butler triangular on Tuesday.
Riverside def. St. Edward 25-9, 25-11, 25-17: The Beavers dropped their fifth-straight match Tuesday, this one against Riverside.
St. Edward finished with just 10 kills as Izabelle Zurovski and Gracie Baker posted four each. Baker also produced three service aces.
The team finished with five digs against the Chargers as Baker and Malaina Francis dug a pair of shots.
The Beavers are now 1-12 this season and plays in the Madison triangular on Monday.
North Bend def. Twin River 25-11, 25-3, 25-13: The Titans suffered their fourth-straight loss.
Twin River's record stands at 1-14 and played at Central City on Thursday.
