Area volleyball: Cougars fall to Shelton in ranked matchup

The seventh-ranked Cross County Cougars suffered their first loss in 10 days on Tuesday in Hampton. Cross County lost to Class D-2 No. 2 Shelton in the first match of the triangular 21-25 and 12-25 for its fourth defeat of the season.

Shelton nearly doubled the amount of kills Cross County recorded. The Bulldogs tallied 33 kills with 16 produced from senior Dru Niemack.

Bren Lemburg and Shyanne Anderson tallied five kills and one service ace each to lead the Cougars. Sydney Hengelfelt assisted 15 kills.

Defensively, Shelton out-dug Cross County 40-29. Jayden Fellows posted nine digs to lead the Cougars. Hengelfelt and Anderson recorded seven and six digs, respectively.

In the second match of the triangular, Cross County bounced back with a 25-13 and 25-19 over Hampton. Lemburg spiked six kills and Bricelynn Larson and Lilly Peterson produced five kills each.

Hengelfelt and Anderson served two aces and stuffed two shots each. Hengelfelt recorded 21 assists and Peterson dug eight balls, the most on Cross County.

The Cougars entered Thursday's home triangular against D-1 No. 5 Meridian and Giltner with a 21-4 record. They'll begin play in the Crossroads Conference Tournament on Saturday in York.

Humphrey Saint Francis (2-0 this week, 19-3 overall): The Flyers bounced back from their loss at C-2 No. 10 Clarkson/Leigh with triangular wins over Elba and Palmer on Tuesday.

In the 25-12 and 25-14 win over the Bluejays, Kylee Wessel led No. 4 Saint Francis with seven of the team's 18 kills. Tessa Deets contributed with five kills.

Leah Kosch finished the match with 11 digs, two service aces and one block. Makenna Wietfeld and Emma Baumgart recorded nine and eight digs, respectively. Baumgart also assisted 14 kills.

The Flyers dominated Palmer 25-4 and 25-6 in the final match of the day. They overwhelmed the Tigers with 27 kills while limiting Palmer to just two kils.

Wessel posted 17 kills and Deets ended the match with nine kills. Baumgart set up 25 kills.

Hannah Baumgart and Wessel led the defense in digs with 16 and 10, respectively. Saint Francis finished the match with 52 digs, 16 more than Palmer.

The Flyers improved to 19-3 entering the start of Thursday's Goldenrod Conference Tournament.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (1-1, 16-8): The Bulldogs stepped on the court for the first time in a week Thursday in the East Husker Conference Tournament.

On Oct. 6, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family defeated Twin River and fell to D-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge in a triangular in Genoa.

The Bulldogs swept Twin River 25-14 and 25-12 behind a .344 hit percentage. Alisha Dahlberg led HLHF with six kills, Abilyn Schneider posted five and Mollie Groteluschen, Alexis Groteluschen and Faith Korth recorded four kills apiece.

Ashley Pfeifer served five of HLHF's 11 aces in the victory. Schneider and Anna Bialas tallied a pair of aces each.

Korth, Mollie and Schneider combined to produce nine blocks. Korth stuffed four shots, Mollie blocked three and Schneider ended with two.

Dahlberg dug six balls to lead the Bulldogs. Schneider and Pfeifer contributed with five each.

The Jaguars defeated HLHF in the second match of the triangular 25-18 and 25-23.

Howells-Dodge's defense neutralized the Bulldogs attack with 48 digs and seven blocks. HLHF ended the match with 20 kills and a .137 hit percentage.

Alexis led the Bulldogs with five kills and three service aces as Ali Brandl and Mollie finished with four kills each.

Addison Groene dug 10 of the team's 35 balls. Along with her dozen assists, Abilyn recorded eight digs.

High Plains (1-0, 18-5): High Plains extended its winning streak to 11 matches Tuesday with a four-set win over Exeter-Milligan 25-22, 25-10. 22-25, 25-18.

Kenzie Wruble and Hailey Lindburg spearheaded the Storm attack with 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Both finished with at least a .250 hit percentage.

Courtney Carlstrom and Lindburg served three aces each as Carlstrom tallied 30 assists.

Four Storm played recorded double-figure digs. Emily Ackerson led the team with 23 digs. Lindburg produced 21 digs, Carlstrom finished with 15 and Wruble posted 12. Wruble, Peyton Hoffman and Rylee Ackerson blocked three balls each. Allie Howell contributed with two stuffs.

High Plains improved to 18-5 ahead of Thursday's home triangular against Lawrence-Nelson and D-1 No. 4 BDS.

Osceola (0-2, 7-15): Osceola lost both matches of its home triangular Tuesday, losing to Shelby-Rising City and D-1 No. 5 Meridian.

In a 14-25 and 11-25 defeat to the Mustangs, Eastyn Kropatsch comprised half of the Bulldogs' 14 kills as they finished with a negative hit percentage.

Janna Roberts and Emersyn Prososki recorded 12 and 10 digs, respectively.

The Bulldogs pushed Shelby-Rising City to three sets, but lost in a nail-biter 8-25, 25-23, 24-26. Kropatsch ended the match with a dozen kills and Rori Wieseman finished with six kills, two service aces and 12 assists.

Roberts recorded 22 of the team's 53 digs. Taylin Sanley and Prososki ended with eight digs each. Prososki also assisted eight kills.

Osceola's entered Saturday's Crossroads Conference Tournament with a 7-15 record.

Twin River (0-2, 4-19): The Titans dropped their fifth-straight match against Stanton losing 7-25, 12-25, 14-25.

They dropped to 4-19 before Thursday's East Husker Conference Tournament.

St. Edward (0-2, 2-17): Saint Edward lost both matches of Tuesday's Grand Island Heartland Lutheran triangular.

The Beavers lost to the Red Hornets 20-25 and 20-25. Heartland Lutheran stifled the Saint Edward attack, limiting the Beavers to just three kills.

Malaina Francis recorded two kills and one ace. Gracie Baker served two aces spiked one kill. Kianna Cruise also recorded two aces.

In a 10-25 and 12-25 defeat against Central Valley, Baker tallied two kills and one service ace. Francis dug two balls to go with two assists.

The Beavers dropped to 2-17 entering Thursday's Goldenrod Conference Tournament.

Boone Central (0-1, 1-21): The Cardinals suffered their 21st consecutive loss Tuesday, falling to Fullerton 11-25, 15-25, 16-25.

Mara Ranslem produced nine of Boone Central's 18 kills. Tristin Hooker and Macy Rankin recorded four kills each. Hooker also served two aces and dug four balls.

Kailey Patzel tallied 16 assists. Dyanna Buettner and Ranslem dug 10 balls each to lead the Cardinals defense.

Boone Central dropped to 1-21 ahead of Thursday's match at D-1 No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic.