Area volleyball: Cougars, HLHF put together perfect weekends

Cross County volleyball hosted a tournament Saturday that featured High Plains and Osceola. The Cougars went a perfect 4-0 while the Storm recorded three wins.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family won all three of its matches at the Chambers/Wheeler Central Pool Play Saturday, and Boone Central hosted its own invite on Saturday.
Twin River was also in action over the weekend at the Stanton Invite.
Cross County def. Osceola 25-17, 25-8: The Cougars controlled both sides of the net in a straight-set victory over the Bulldogs.
Lilly Peterson killed 15 points for Cross County and Shyanne Anderson had a big match with 17 assists, 10 digs and six service aces.
Jayden Fellows led the Cougars with 14 digs as Cross County finished with 42 for the match.
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-12, 25-5: Cross County dominated the Knights in straight sets with 25 kills, a .477 hit percentage and 21 digs.
Peterson recorded a team-high eight kills and Chloe Sandell recorded seven to go with two blocks. Anderson tallied 14 assists and five digs while Bren Lemburg had five six assists and five digs.
Cross County def. East Butler 25-14, 26-24: The Tigers were the first team of the tournament to push the Cougars in a set, but Cross County emerged late in the second and held off East Butler.
Cross County had double the amount of kills, 24-12, as Lilly Peterson recorded eight while Sandell and Lemburg each posted four.
Anderson finished with 12 assists, six digs and four service aces. Josi Noble and Peterson recorded six digs each as Peterson also blocked a pair of shots.
Cross County def. High Plains 25-11, 25-22: The Cougars were in another tight set but they secured the victory to complete a 4-0 home invite.
High Plains posted a zero hit percentage as Cross County finished with 29 kills compared to a dozen for the Storm.
Peterson posted 11 kills and Fellows recorded eight to go with a team-high 14 digs. Anderson had 17 assists and Bren Lemburg finished with six assists and six digs.
The Storm's Hailey Lindburg led the team with 10 digs and five kills.
Cross County was 9-2 heading into Tuesday's match against David City. The Cougars' next match will be Thursday at Palmer.
HLHF def. Twin Loup 25-14, 25-8: The Bulldogs opened the CWC Pool Play with a straight-set win over the Wolves.
The Bulldogs finished with 10 more kills than Twin Loup as Addison Schneider led the team with nine kills. Abilyn Schneider set up 15 assists.
Claire Korth recorded 18 digs and Lexi Frauendorfer had 16 as HLHF finished with 63 digs for the match.
HLHF def. Neligh-Oakdale 25-10, 25-9: The Bulldogs' defense limited Neligh-Oakdale to just six kills and a negative hit percentage.
Korth led the team with 14 digs and Frauendorfer pitched in with a dozen digs and a pair of blocks.
Paige Beller totaled a match-high nine kills and Abilyn Schneider finished with 14 assists and five service aces.
HLHF def. Chambers/Wheeler Central 25-12, 25-14: HLHF defeated the hosts to complete a 3-0 Saturday up north.
The Bulldogs dug 54 shots as Frauendorfer, Korth, Beller and Abilyn Schneider each had nine in that total. HLHF finished with 22 more digs as a team than the Renegades.
Beller led the offense with eight kills and Addison Schneider had seven. Abilyn Schneider was the primary shot creator with 19 assists. Alexis Hake and Korth served two aces each.
HLHF was 8-4 heading into Tuesday's LVSS triangular. Its next match will be Thursday at Summerland.
High Plains def. East Butler 25-23, 25-23: After dropping its match against Cross County, the Storm bounced back against East Butler.
Both offenses were pretty even as High Plains only tallied four more kills than East Butler. However, it was the Storm's defense that was the difference with 42 digs compared to the Tigers' 21.
Alexis Kalkwarf recorded a dozen digs and Emily Ackerson had 11 to go with four service aces.
Carlson had six assists and four service aces. Lindburg killed four points and Rylee Ackerson and Gordona Howells tallied three.
High Plains def. Osceola 25-15, 25-21: Lindburg's seven kills powered the Storm to a straight-set win over Osceola.
In addition, Lindburg totaled nine digs and and three aces.
High Plains finished with 19 kills for the match as Howell recorded a handful of kills. It also posted 41 digs as Emily Ackerson finished with eight and Kalkwarf and Carlstrom had seven each.
High Plains def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-17, 25-23: High Plains capped the Cross County Invite with a win over Nebraska Lutheran.
The Storm had eight kills from Lindburg, nine assists from Kalkwarf and seven helpers from Carlstrom.
Rylee led the team with 13 digs while Emily had eight. The Storm also recorded eight blocks as Rylee and Lindburg had three each and Howell blocked two shots.
High Plains went 3-1 Saturday to improve its record to 8-6 before Tuesday's Elba triangular. It'll host a triangular Thursday with Shelby-Rising City and Dorchester.
Osceola at Cross County Invite
After losses against Cross County and High Plains, Osceola secured wins over East Butler and Nebraska Lutheran.
The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 25-18 and 25-21 and took down the Knights in straight sets.
The Bulldogs sported a record of 7-4 entering Tuesday's match against Dorchester. It's next match is Thursday at the Elba triangular against Fullerton and Elba.
Lexington def. Boone Central 25-15, 25-16: Lexington's offense overpowered the Cardinals in straight sets in the first match of the Boone Central Invite Saturday.
The Minutemaids recorded 24 kills compared to Boone Central's 14. Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with eight kills and two service aces and Claire Weidner had 11 assists.
Boone Central put together 12 more digs than Lexington. Karlie Wies and Natalie Schrad dug eight shots and Tristin Hooker finished with seven.
Hastings def. Boone Central 25-21, 22-25, 25-19: Macy Rankin tallied nine kills as the Cardinals pushed the Tigers to a deciding final set.
Boone Central served 10 aces, its third-highest total in a match this season. Ranslem recorded three aces and Weidner, Schrad and Hooker had a pair each.
The Cardinals finished with 48 digs and 12 blocks. Ranslem had 13 digs and Wies posted 11. Rankin, Maria Luis Arru and Mardee Berger had three blocks apiece.
Weidner recorded all 19 Cardinal assists.
Boone Central def. Central City 25-22, 25-13: The Cardinals won their second match of the season against the Bison in the final match Saturday.
The Cardinals served a season-high 13 aces. Wies finished with a handful and Schrad had a trio to go with a team-high five digs.
Ranslem led the attack with eight kills and Weidner finished with 13 assists. Rankin posted five of Boone Central's eight blocks.
The Cardinals entered Tuesday's Lakeview triangular with a 3-9 record. Their next match will be Saturday at the Adams Central Tournament.
Twin River at Stanton Invite
The Titans lost all three matches Saturday at the Stanton Invite. Twin River lost to Clarkson/Leigh 25-3 and 25-8.
In its second match of the day, Hartington Cedar Catholic bested Twin River 25-16 and 25-11.
The hosts defeated the Titans 25-14 and 25-13 in the final match.
Twin River's record was 0-9 entering Tuesday's match at Clarkson/Leigh. Its next match is Thursday at Madison.
