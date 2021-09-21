Area volleyball: Cougars, HLHF put together perfect weekends

Both offenses were pretty even as High Plains only tallied four more kills than East Butler. However, it was the Storm's defense that was the difference with 42 digs compared to the Tigers' 21.

Alexis Kalkwarf recorded a dozen digs and Emily Ackerson had 11 to go with four service aces.

Carlson had six assists and four service aces. Lindburg killed four points and Rylee Ackerson and Gordona Howells tallied three.

High Plains def. Osceola 25-15, 25-21: Lindburg's seven kills powered the Storm to a straight-set win over Osceola.

In addition, Lindburg totaled nine digs and and three aces.

High Plains finished with 19 kills for the match as Howell recorded a handful of kills. It also posted 41 digs as Emily Ackerson finished with eight and Kalkwarf and Carlstrom had seven each.

High Plains def. Nebraska Lutheran 25-17, 25-23: High Plains capped the Cross County Invite with a win over Nebraska Lutheran.

The Storm had eight kills from Lindburg, nine assists from Kalkwarf and seven helpers from Carlstrom.