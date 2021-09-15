Area volleyball: Cougars sweep triangular, High Plains split

Cross County secured a triangular sweep Tuesday at McCool Junction with wins against Grand Island Heartland Lutheran and the Mustangs. In the four sets the Cougars played, they didn't allow more than 12 points.

High Plains also got in the win column with a victory against Palmer in its home triangular.

Boone Central, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis were also in action Tuesday.

Cross County

The Cougars dominated the McCool Junction triangular. In the first match against Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Cross County won 25-10 and 25-9.

Cross County's offense was the difference in the match as the Cougars outkilled the Red Hornets 22-3. Lilly Peterson led the team with nine.

Savannah Anderson assisted 11 points as Bren Lemburg finished with six helpers.

The team also served 14 aces as Bricelynn Larson, Lemburg and Jayden Fellows recorded three each.

In the second match of the night, Cross County defeat McCool Junction 25-12 and 25-7 as the Cougars limited its opponent to three kills for the second straight match.