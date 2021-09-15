Area volleyball: Cougars sweep triangular, High Plains split

Cross County secured a triangular sweep Tuesday at McCool Junction with wins against Grand Island Heartland Lutheran and the Mustangs. In the four sets the Cougars played, they didn't allow more than 12 points.
High Plains also got in the win column with a victory against Palmer in its home triangular.
Boone Central, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis were also in action Tuesday.
Cross County
The Cougars dominated the McCool Junction triangular. In the first match against Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Cross County won 25-10 and 25-9.
Cross County's offense was the difference in the match as the Cougars outkilled the Red Hornets 22-3. Lilly Peterson led the team with nine.
Savannah Anderson assisted 11 points as Bren Lemburg finished with six helpers.
The team also served 14 aces as Bricelynn Larson, Lemburg and Jayden Fellows recorded three each.
In the second match of the night, Cross County defeat McCool Junction 25-12 and 25-7 as the Cougars limited its opponent to three kills for the second straight match.
Peterson once again led the team with seven kills. Fellows finished the match with six and Chloe Sandell had five. Lemburg tallied eight assists, Anderson had seven and Brexton Lundstrom recorded six.
The Cougars set a season-high mark with 16 aces against the Mustangs. Anderson led the team with seven.
Cross County improved its record to 4-2 and faced Heartland on Thursday.
High Plains
The Storm defeated Palmer 25-18 and 25-15. High Plains won the match by taking advantage of Palmer's errors.
The Tigers finished with eight ball handling errors, eight attacking errors, five service errors and four blocking errors.
High Plains finished with six more kills than Palmer. Gordona Howells and Alexis Kalkwarf recorded four each as Hailey Lindburg and Rylee Ackerson had three each.
Courtney Carlstrom ran the attack with eight assists. Lindburg and Carlstrom led the Storm with seven digs apiece as Palmer recorded 35, 11 more than High Plains.
In the second match of the triangular, High Plains saw its four-match winning streak snapped with a straight-set loss against Riverside 25-14 and 26-24.
The Chargers finished with 25 kills and nine aces. Defensively, they recorded 36 digs.
High Plains is 5-3 following Tuesday's matches. It hosted a triangular Thursday and faced Clarkson/Leigh and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
Crofton def. Boone Central 25-10, 25-10, 26-24: After the Warriors dominated the first two sets, the Cardinals pushed Crofton in the third.
Crofton's offense was too much for Boone Central as it outkilled the Cardinals 36-19 and out served them 10-3.
Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with eight kills and Macy Rankin had seven. Claire Weidner recorded all of Boone Central's assists with 16.
Karlie Wies finished with a team-high seven digs as Ranslem posted six digs and one block.
The Cardinals are now 2-5 and faced Stanton and Norfolk Catholic in a triangular Thursday in Stanton.
Oakland-Craig def. HLHF 26-24, 25-15, 25-18: The Bulldogs saw their three-match winning streak snapped Tuesday.
They pushed the Knights to the end in the opening set, but Oakland-Craig controlled the final two sets to win the match.
HLHF is now 4-3 and played in the High Plains triangular Thursday against the Storm and Clarkson/Leigh.
Fullerton def. Humphrey St. Francis 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7: The Flyers sported a 2-1 lead, but couldn't close the match out.
Fullerton posted 60 kills and outnumbered St. Francis by 12. Kylee Wessel led the Flyers with 18 kills, and Kelly Pfeifer had 15. Emma Baumgart spearheaded the Flyers offense with 37 assists.
HSF recorded 125 digs as five players recorded at least 19. Hannah Baumgart had 28, Pfeifer posted 26, Wessel finished with 24, Jalyssa Hastreiter recorded 20 and Emma ended the match with 19.
The Flyers' record is 5-2 and they hosted Riverside on Thursday.
