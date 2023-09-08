In a matchup of state qualifiers from last year, Cross County picked up its third win of the volleyball season Tuesday defeating Crossroads Conference foe BDS in four sets 25-18, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-21.

Lilly Peterson and Shyanne Anderson led the Cougars attack combining for 39 kills. Peterson posted 24 kills and Anderson finished with 15.

Eden Peterson tallied 25 assists and Sydney Hengelfelt ended the match with 19. Lilly served three aces and Eden recorded two.

The Cougars entered Thursday's match against Central City with a 3-1 record. They'll hit the court on Tuesday at the Osceola triangular.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (4-0): HLHF remained perfect with two wins over the last week to enter Thursday's match at North Bend with a 4-0 record.

On Tuesday, the Bulldogs swept West Point GACC 25-19, 30-28 and 25-21 behind a strong defensive effort.

They ended the match with 98 digs led by Claire Korth's 28 and Ashley Pfeifer's 23. At the net, HLHF blocked 13 shots. Alexis Groteluschen stuffed five shots and Faith Korth produced four blocks.

In the attack, Ali Brandl and Claire tallied 13 attacks as the team finished with 42. Groteluschen, Faith and Pfeifer served two aces each and Abilyn Schneider assisted 33 kills.

On Aug. 31, HLHF defeated O'Neill 25-17 and 25-11 in a match at Boone Central. Claire tallied half of the team's 26 kills and Addison Groene dug nine balls.

HLHF will compete in its first tournament of the season Saturday at the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Invite.

Osceola (4-0): Osceola improved to 4-0 on Tuesday following a four-set win at Cedar Bluffs.

After dropping their first set of the season 19-25, the Bulldogs won the next three in 25-9, 25-14 and 25-13.

On Aug. 31, Osceola defeated Twin River in its home opener 25-10, 25-23 and 26-24. Eastyn Kropatsch and Rori Wieseman posted seven kills and Graci Conkling ended the match with six kills. Emersyn Prososki tallied 22 assists.

Janna Roberts and Taylin Sanley led the defense with nine and eight digs, respectively. Wieseman dug six balls and Osceola blocked five shots.

Osceola played at Mead on Thursday. It'll host a triangular with Cross County and McCool Junction on Tuesday.

Humphrey St. Francis (2-1): Saint Francis opened its season on Saturday with a four-set win over Cedar Bluffs.

On Tuesday, the Flyers split a triangular falling to Burwell in straight sets before bouncing back with a sweep of St. Edward.

In a 25-13 and 25-10 win over the Beavers, St. Francis served 17 aces with five coming from Jayda Krings. Brooklyn McKay and Nyla Kessler recorded four and three, respectively.

The Longhorns swept St. Francis 25-18 and 25-22 as they outhit the Flyers 23-6. Kessler dug a dozen balls and Kali Jarosz posted eight digs. Whitney Wegener led the attack with four of the team's six kills.

Saint Francis rallied from dropping the first set against Cedar Bluffs to win 17-25, 25-23, 25-17 and 25-17. Tori Jarosz, Kali and Wegener all spiked four kills with Bella Foster setting 15 of the team's 16 kills.

Alexis Kuchar recorded 10 digs and Kessler ended the match with seven digs and three aces.

The Flyers hosted Plainview on Thursday. They'll compete at the Fremont Bergan Invite on Saturday in their first tournament of the season.

High Plains (2-1): The Storm dropped their first match of the season Tuesday, falling to Fullerton in four sets 17-25, 27-25, 15-25 and 14-25.

On Aug. 31, High Plains swept East Butler for a 25-14, 25-22 and 25-14 victory. Rylee Ackerson spiked 10 kills and Gahvi Lesiak tallied 19 assists.

Courtney Carlstrom and Lesiak ended the match with 18 and 13 digs, respectively. Rylee and Peyton Hofmann combined for seven blocks.

High Plains played at Nebraska Christian on Thursday. It'll take the court on Saturday at the Grand Island Heartland Lutheran Invite.

Boone Central (2-3): Boone Central was swept by O'Neill on Aug. 31 20-25, 9-25 and 18-25. The Eagles finished the match with 15 more kills than the Cardinals.

Linnea Nissen and Addy Hedlund led the Boone Central offense with seven and six kills, respectively. Hedlund blocked a team-high four shots with Hannah Krohn producing three blocks. Sienna Borer tallied 13 digs.

The Cardinals played at West Point GACC on Thursday before they host their home tournament on Saturday.

Twin River (0-7): The Titans were swept in Tuesday's triangular against Tekamah-Herman and Shelby-Rising City.

Chloe Pilakowski and Briley Cuba spiked three kills in a 23-25 and 16-25 sweep against SRC. Angela Graham blocked three shots and Pilakowski posted two.

Libby Held dug five balls to lead the defense. Tricia Kunkee, Pilakowski, Cuba and Parker Zabka recorded four digs each.

In an 18-25 and 24-26 defeat to Tekamah-Herman, Pilakowski recorded five of the team's nine kills. Kunkee and Cuba tallied nine and eight digs, respectively.

On Aug. 31 at Osceola, Kunkee led the attack with seven kills. Pilakowski finished with five kills and Taylor Pearson and Cuba ended with four each.

Held assisted 15 kills to go with four digs. Pilakowski tallied nine digs and two blocks. Graham and Kunkee stuffed three shots each at the net.

Twin River competed in its second triangular of the week Thursday at Schuyler playing the Warriors and West Point-Beemer. The Titans' next game is Thursday versus Fullerton.

St. Edward (1-7): The Beavers dropped both matches of Tuesday's triangular against Burwell and St. Francis.

Noelia Mejias-Alonso and Trinity Sindelar recorded a team-high three kills on Tuesday. Olivia Reardon finished the day with six assists.

On Aug. 31, St. Edward lost two matches at the Palmer quad. They lost to the Tigers 5-25 and 14-25 as Mejias-Alonso served three aces and Skyelar Sindelar blocked two shots.

In a 24-26 and 18-25 defeat against Heartland Lutheran, Katelyn Werts recorded three kills and two aces. Josie Sock led St. Edward with three aces and one kill. Trinity also spiked two kills.

Saint Edward will return to Heartland Lutheran for a tournament on Saturday.