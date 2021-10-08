Area volleyball: Cross County, HLHF split triangular

Cross County and Class D-1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family split its respective triangulars in Thursday area volleyball action.

The Cougars defeated Dorchester and fell to Exeter-Milligan while HLHF won against Twin River and lost to Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge.

Class D-2 No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis hosted Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson Leigh and Osceola and St. Edward competed in the same triangular.

Cross County def. Dorchester 25-12, 25-12: Cross County controlled the match against the Longhorns with 26 kills, 23 digs and eight service aces.

Bren Lemburg and Shyanne Anderson tallied double-digit assists as Lemburg had a dozen and Anderson had 11. Chloe Sandell and Lilly Peterson paced the offense with 10 and six kills, respectively.

Brexton Lundstrom served a team-high three aces and Anderson and Lemburg contributed with two each.

Defensively, Anderson had 11 of Cross County's 23 digs. Sandell and Haileigh Moutray blocked three shots each and Peterson had a pair.

Exeter-Milligan def. Cross County 25-19, 25-20: Sandell recorded six kills and Anderson assisted nine points in the Cougars' straight-set loss.

In addition to setting, Anderson posted four kills and seven digs. Josi Noble dug a half-dozen shots and Lemburg and Taylor Lindburg recorded five each.

Cross County's record is 17-7 following Thursday's triangular and it'll compete in the Shelton triangular on Tuesday.

HLHF triangular

The Bulldogs split its home triangular. In the first match, they defeated Twin River 25-11 and 25-10.

Class C-2 No. 1 Howells-Dodge swept HLHF in the second match 25-20 and 25-21. The Jaguars finished with 20 kills and 10 service aces while they dug 27 shots and blocked six.

HLHF's record is 16-6 and it'll compete in the East Husker Conference Tournament on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed and they'll face No. 11 Tekamah-Herman at 6 p.m. If HLHF wins, it'll play No. 3 Oakland-Craig at 7 p.m. Two wins Tuesday would secure a spot in the conference tournament semifinals Oct. 16 at West Point-Beemer.

After losing to the Bulldogs, Twin River faced Howells-Dodge and lost 25-13 and 25-3. The Jaguars finished with 27 kills and nine service aces.

Twin River fell to 1-18 on the season and hosts Stanton on Tuesday.

Osceola triangular

The Bulldogs split its home triangular with a victory over St. Edward and a loss to Class D-1 No. 4 Nebraska Christian.

Osceola defeated the Beavers 25-8 in both sets as they limited St. Edward to just two kills and three service aces. St. Edward's Gracie Baker and Maddie Reeves recorded a kill and an ace each.

Baker, Malaina Francis and Izabelle Zurovski dug one shot apiece.

The Bulldogs dropped the second match against the fourth-ranked Eagles 25-11 and 25-16. Nebraska Christian recorded 32 kills and 28 digs in the victory.

Osceola's record is 10-8 and the Bulldogs play in the Meridian triangular on Tuesday.

St. Edward dropped its second match of the Osceola triangular to Nebraska Christian 25-10 and 25-17.

Gracie Baker posted four of the team's five kills. Kianna Cruise has one kill and one service ace.

Defensively, the Beavers tallied four digs. Trinity Sindelar had two and Zurovski and Reeves had one each.

St. Edward fell to 2-14 following the two defeats and hosts a triangular Tuesday against Grand Island Heartland Lutheran and Central Valley.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff as sports@columbustelegram.com.

