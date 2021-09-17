Area volleyball: Cross County, St. Francis, Osceola earn wins

Addison Schneider led the Bulldogs with 14 kills as Beller pitched in with eight and Korth had six. Abilyn Schneider led HLHF with 27 assists and three aces.

Lexi Frauendorfer and Korth combined for 90 of the Bulldogs' 177 digs. Frauenforfer had 90 and Korth 45. Addison Groene posted 25, Beller had 18, Alexis Hake finished with 17 and Abilyn Schneider ended with 11.

HLHF is now 5-4 and it'll play in the Chambers/Wheeler Central tournament Saturday.

Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains 25-10, 25-12: The Storm struggled to get its offense going against the top-ranked Patriots.

High Plains recorded just nine kills for the match as Hailey Lindburg was responsible for five.

Rylee Ackerson led the Storm with eight digs. Courtney Carlstrom ended the match with four digs and four assists.

After two losses, the Storm's record dropped to .500 at 5-5. They will play in the Cross County Invite Saturday.

Stanton def. Boone Central 25-21, 25-20: The Cardinals fell just short against the Mustangs in the first match of the Stanton triangular.