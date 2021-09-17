Area volleyball: Cross County, St. Francis, Osceola earn wins

Cross County, Humphrey St. Francis and Osceola earned wins in straight sets Thursday night.
The Cougars defeated Heartland, the Flyers defeated Riverside and the Bulldogs defeated Hampton.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family split its matches in the High Plains triangular. The Bulldogs defeated the Storm and fell to Clarkson/Leigh.
Boone Central played in the Stanton triangular and Twin River faced Fullerton.
Cross County def. Heartland 25-15, 25-16, 25-19: While total kills and digs were similar between the two squads, Cross County capitalized on Heartland errors.
The Huskies committed double the amount of attacking errors, 22-11, seven more service errors and 21 dig errors.
Cross County sophomore Shyanne Anderson recorded 13 assists, nine digs and two service aces. Lilly Peterson was the top hitter for the Cougars as she finished with a match-high 11 kills along with eight digs.
Bren Lemburg and Jayden Fellow finished with nine digs each, and Josi Noble recorded eight.
Cross County extended its match-winning streak to four and it'll host a tournament Saturday featuring East Butler, High Plains and Nebraska Lutheran.
St. Francis def. Riverside 25-13, 25-14, 25-17: It was a complete performance from the Flyers. Offensively, they finished with 34 kills and eight service aces. Defensively, they recorded 61 digs and six blocks.
Kylee Wessell tallied a team-high nine kills and six aces. Kelly Pfeifer and Jalyssa Hastreiter each had seven kills.
Four Flyers finished with double-digit digs. Hannah Baumgart led the team with 16, Emma Baumgart recorded 13, Pfeifer had 11 and Wessel dug 10 shots. Kaylee Stricklin blocked three shots for the Flyers.
St. Francis's record is 6-2 following the victory. Its next game is Thursday at Bloomfield.
Osceola def. Hampton 25-14, 25-23, 25-19: After it dominated the opening set, Osceola eked out a tight second-set win then closed it out comfortably in the third set.
The Bulldogs are 5-2 and will play in the Cross County Invite Saturday.
HLHF def. High Plains 25-4, 25-16: It was a defensive masterclass by the Bulldogs in the back row. They out-dug the Storm 77-29 and limited High Plains to just six kills.
Claire Korth had 21 digs for HLHF to lead the squad. Paige Beller recorded 11 and Abilyn Schneider finished with 10 to go with 15 assists.
Addison Schneider led the offense with eight kills as Beller finished with six.
Alexis Kalkwarf led High Plains with 10 digs and four assists.
Clarkson/Leigh def. HLHF 25-17, 24-26, 25-20: The Bulldogs pushed the undefeated Patriots to the brink, but Clarkson/Leigh finished victorious.
Addison Schneider led the Bulldogs with 14 kills as Beller pitched in with eight and Korth had six. Abilyn Schneider led HLHF with 27 assists and three aces.
Lexi Frauendorfer and Korth combined for 90 of the Bulldogs' 177 digs. Frauenforfer had 90 and Korth 45. Addison Groene posted 25, Beller had 18, Alexis Hake finished with 17 and Abilyn Schneider ended with 11.
HLHF is now 5-4 and it'll play in the Chambers/Wheeler Central tournament Saturday.
Clarkson/Leigh def. High Plains 25-10, 25-12: The Storm struggled to get its offense going against the top-ranked Patriots.
High Plains recorded just nine kills for the match as Hailey Lindburg was responsible for five.
Rylee Ackerson led the Storm with eight digs. Courtney Carlstrom ended the match with four digs and four assists.
After two losses, the Storm's record dropped to .500 at 5-5. They will play in the Cross County Invite Saturday.
Stanton def. Boone Central 25-21, 25-20: The Cardinals fell just short against the Mustangs in the first match of the Stanton triangular.
Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with eight kills as Mardee Berger killed six shots. Boone Central ended the match with 21 total. Claire Weidner assisted 19 points for the Cardinals.
Defensively, the Cardinals dug 31 shots. Ranslem had seven digs as Weidner, Natalie Schrad and Tristin Hooker tallied six each.
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central 25-16, 29-27: The Cardinals pushed the Knights in the second set, but fell just short.
The Cardinals recorded 19 kills. Hooker had a handful and Ranslem, Mary Rankin and Berger had four each. Weidner posted all 17 assists for Boone Central.
Karlie Wies led the defensive efforts for Boone Central with nine digs. Ranslem finished with six and Hooker had five.
Following the triangular, Boone Central's record is 2-7. It'll play in the Central City Invite Saturday.
Fullerton def. Twin River 25-3, 25-8, 25-14: The Titans dropped their sixth straight match to start the season.
Fullerton finished with 31 kills on 24 assists and served 19 aces. The Warriors dug 26 shots.
Twin River will seek its first win of the season Saturday at the Stanton Invite.
