Area volleyball: Five teams compete for a state berth

Saturday is decision day for high school volleyball around the state as Classes B through D-2 compete in district finals for a berth to the NSAA State Volleyball Championships.

Five area teams qualified for a district final on Tuesday. Cross County, Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge won their respective subdistrict titles while Humphrey Saint Francis and High Plains earned spots as wildcards.

The Flyers aim for their fourth straight trip to Lincoln on Saturday while Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge eye their third straight ticket to state.

Cross County's playing in its first district final in nine years, which was the last time it qualified for the state tournament. High Plains is appearing in its third straight district final, looking to get over the hump and earn its first ticket to Lincoln.

No. 3 Cross County vs. No. 14 Wakefield, 1 p.m. in Stromsburg: The Cougars enter Saturday's Class C2-3 district final with a 28-4 record and winners of the C2-7 subdistrict title after a five-set win over Fullerton on Tuesday.

The Warriors, who qualified for a district final as a wildcard with a 20-5 record, led the match 2-1 before the Cougars came to win sets four and five 25-20 and 15-13 to leave victorious.

"During the season, we've been challenged by teams. We have had a lot of individuals step up in big ways and we have found success in taking it one game at a time," Cross County head coach Emmie Noyd said. "Our success has come from the belief in each other as a team, the determination to accomplish our goals and having multiple key players to have a spread out offense."

Shyanne Anderson and Lilly Peterson led the Cougars attack with 31 combined kills.

Defensively, Peterson stuffed eight shots at the net. For the match, Cross County blocked 22 shots as Bricelynn Larson produced four stuffs, Sydney Hengelfelt and Anderson ended with three each and Bren Lemburg and Jayden Fellows finished with two apiece.

Wakefield stands in Cross County's way for a trip to Lincoln. The Trojans posted a record of 24-9. Since Sept. 20, they've just two matches.

Trojans senior Alex Arenas spiked a team-high 336 kills this season. Daveigh Munter-McAfee and Alice Brown produced 295 and 160 kills, respectively.

Brown, Arenas and junior Jordan Metzler served over 40 aces each. Metzler is the team's setter with 812 assists. Arenas and Munter-McAfee posted the most digs on Wakefield with 351 and 337, respectively.

"Our team is excited for the game on Saturday, especially since we get to play on our home court. Wakefield has strong outsides and they are aggressive on the service line," Noyd said. "Our competition these past two weeks has gotten us ready for this moment in our season. We are going to have to play at a high level on Saturday to come out with a win."

A win Saturday for Cross County would seal the school's first state appearance since 2013.

No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh at No. 8 Centura, 3 p.m. in Cairo: Clarkson/Leigh enters Saturday's C2-8 district final as one of the hottest teams in the state.

The Patriots captured the C2-6 subdistrict title with straight set wins over Stanton and Wisner-Pilger to extend their winning streak to 10 matches and improve to 25-6.

Clarkson/Leigh earned two wins over ranked opponents Wisner-Pilger and Oakland-Craig in addition to victories against Cross County, Humphrey St. Francis and North Bend.

Chloe Hanel leads the Patriots with 482 kills and a .393 hit percentage, which ranks ninth in the state. The junior also recorded the most digs on the team with 284. Izzy Hollatz assisted 875 kills and freshman Ava Kasik served the most aces on the Patriots with 44.

The Centurions entered the match Saturday with an identical 25-6 record. They're coming off a defeat to Amherst in the subdistrict final on Tuesday.

No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson, 2 p.m. in Howells: The Jaguars bounced back in subdistricts after three straight defeats to ranked Class C opposition to close the regular season.

Howells-Dodge won all six sets, sweeping Osceola and St. Francis to claim the subdistrict title and solidify the No. 1 seed in the district finals.

"Passing and defense was huge this week. We went in with a defensive game plan and it worked well for us. Usually, we struggle with execution of what we plan and for that I was very proud," Jaguars head coach Taryn Janke said. "We had a couple rough games, one after another, and I think that took a toll on them and brought down their confidence a bit so we did a lot of team bonding throughout the week just to show that the trust was still there for each other."

Grace Baumert returned for Howells-Dodge after missing the regular season finale against North Bend. The senior spiked 37 kills in two subdistrict matches, increasing her season total to 423.

Natalie Pieper is second on the team in kills (209) and first in aces (56) and digs (253). Senior Blair Fiala assisted 742 kills.

Howells-Dodge faces Lawrence-Nelson in the D2-1 district final on Saturday. It's the first time the Jaguars will host a district final after the NSAA changed the rules this year to allow Class D schools to host a district final if the two schools are within 180 miles of each other.

"We were excited to get two more home games just by hosting subdistricts," Janke said. "The fact that we can go one more time, especially for those seniors, on our court is awesome. We packed the gym the other night and I know we can do it again, which will make it so much sweeter come Saturday."

The Raiders went 15-16 and are one of six teams below .500 who clinched a spot into a district final. They won the D2-7 subdistrict title defeating Franklin and Giltner in straight sets.

Lawrence-Nelson defeated just one team with a winning record, beating D-1 Silver Lake in three sets on Aug. 27.

The Raiders featured a balance attack with five players producing at least 100 kills and six serving at least 20 aces. Defensively, Katelyn Mazour dug 353 balls, the most on the team. Hanna Skinner recorded 265 digs and Kara Menke blocked 44 shots along with 249 digs.

"I know our biggest challenge against them will be trying to take away their middle hitters and keeping them out of system. We need to win the serve and pass game and control our tempo. That is the differentiating factor between our team and others," Janke said. "My team knows the minute I say run our temp, they push to do so, which allows them to focus in on a better pass, better the second contact and aggressive hitting. If we do that and just take things one step at a time, that should get us where we want to be, which is down in Lincoln."

Howells-Dodge aims to qualify for the state tournament for the third straight season in three different classes. It earned a berth in C-2 in 2020 and won the state title in D-1 last year.

No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis vs. No. 14 Garden County, 2 p.m. in Holdrege: Saint Francis earned a wildcard spot into a district final following its subdistrict final defeat at Howells-Dodge.

The Flyers lost 19-25, 22-25, 22-25 as the Jaguars spiked 40 kills. Kylee Wessel recorded 13 kills and 23 digs in the match. Leah Kosch ended the night with 10 kills and 14 digs. Hannah Baumgart dug 20 balls in the defeat and Emma Baumgart tallied 29 assists.

Tuesday marked the first defeat against a Class D opponent. St. Francis' other three losses were to C-1 Pierce and C-2 Fremont Bergan and Clarkson/Leigh as it went 24-4.

"I thought we played very tight, not loose like I had wished," Flyers head coach Dean Korus said. "Howells-Dodge put a lot of offensive pressure on us and it caused our passers some difficulties, thus that translated into average offense and against a team of Howells-Dodge's caliber, you have to be firing on all cylinders."

Garden County went 19-12 this season. It beat Hyannis and Arthur County to win the D2-10 subdistrict title. The Eagles feature four players with over 100 kills with senior Aubrey Evans recording the most with 155.

Jena Spady and McKenna Krueger share the setting duties with 234 and 205 assists, respectively. Evans blocked 75 shots and freshman Ridglyn Stanczyk produced a team-high 215 digs.

"We played them in a summer camp in Kearney and were successful, but a lot of things can happen over the course of the season, both good and bad, but we just need to play relaxed, error free and be aggressive at the net," Korus said. "I do like our chances."

The Flyers, the reigning D-2 state runner-up, look to get back to Lincoln for the seventh time in the last nine years.

No. 13 High Plains at No. 4 Shelton, 1 p.m. in Shelton: The Storm clinched the final wildcard berth to the D-2 district finals following a four-set loss to Exeter-Milligan in the D2-2 subdistrict tournament.

The Timberwolves spiked 61 kills in a 25-27, 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 victory on Tuesday. Hailey Lindburg, Kenzie Wruble and Rylee Ackerson recorded double-figure kills. Lindburg posted 17, Wruble finished with 16 and Ackerson ended with 10. Courtney Carlstrom tallied 39 assists.

High Plains, who enter with a 23-8 record, face one of the state title contenders in Shelton. The Bulldogs won 29 of their 31 matches with their only defeats coming against C-1 Minden, who went 31-3, and D-1 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller after it went 26-5.

Senior Dru Niemack leads Shelton with 389 kills. She is joined on the front row by Jalyn Branson and Sidney Gigg as both produced 206 and 177 kills, respectively. Makenna Willis assisted 673 kills this year.

Defensively, Gegg blocked 62 shots at the net. Alia Gomez is the team's leader in digs with 274. She is among five Bulldogs who've recorded at least 150 digs.

High Plains eyes its first state tournament appearance in school history with a win on Saturday.