Area volleyball: Flyers claim Goldenrod Conference championship

Humphrey St. Francis continued its supremacy in the Goldenrod Conference as the Flyers claimed their third straight conference tournament title this past weekend.

Saint Francis defeated the second-seeded Nebraska Christian Eagles to go home with the trophy.

Conference tournaments headlined the weekend's action with teams competing in the East Husker, Mid-State and Crossroads Conference tournaments.

St. Francis def. Burwell 25-18, 25-23, 25-21: After they defeated Elba in the first round Thursday, the Flyers clinched a spot in the Goldenrod Conference tournament championship match.

St. Francis finished with 48 kills and 102 digs. Offensively, Kaylee Stricklin and Kelly Pfeifer had 12 kills and Kylee Wessel ended with 11. Emma Baumgart posted 22 assists and Shelby Gilsdorf recorded 15.

Hannah Baumgart posted a season-high 33 digs to lead the Flyers. Wessel recorded 23 digs, Pfeifer had 15 and Emma tallied a dozen.

St. Francis def. Nebraska Christian 25-14, 25-20, 25-22: In a battle of ranked teams, St. Francis swept the Eagles, the No. 6 team in Class D-1, to claim the 2021 Goldenrod Conference tournament title.

The Flyers relied on their defense as five played recorded double-digit digs. Hannah and Wessel ended the match with 18 apiece, Pfeifer had 14, Gilsdorf contributed 11 and Emma finished with 10.

Nebraska Christian tallied five more kills than the Flyers as Wessel led the squad with 14 of the team's 34. Emma assisted 16 points and Gilsdorf pitched in with nine.

St. Francis def. Central Valley 25-14, 25-23, 25-22: The Flyers carried its momentum of winning the conference tournament with a straight-set win over Central Valley on Monday.

For the second straight match, five Flyers had double-digit digs as Hannah Baumert and Wessel had 19 each to lead the team. Emma Baumert contributed with a baker's dozen and Pfeifer and Gilsdorf had 10 each.

Pfeifer and Wessel led the offensive attack with eight kills each as Jalyssa Hastreiter posted seven. Emma was the primary setter with 16 assists and Gilsdorf set up nine kills.

The Flyers extended their winning streak to six matches and improved their record to 18-5. St. Francis concluded its regular season Tuesday in the Madison triangular.

Cross County def. East Butler 25-8, 25-20: The Cougars defeated East Butler Saturday to advance to the Crossroads Conference tournament semifinals.

Cross County dominated the match as it held East Butler to just five kills while it out-dug the Tigers 20-1.

Shyanne Anderson tied a season-high with seven service aces to go with 15 assists and four digs.

Bren Lemburg killed six shots for the Cougars as Bricelynn Larson pitched in with five kills.

Defensively, Lilly Peterson led the team with five digs as eight players dug at least one shot. Chloe Sandell and Larson each blocked a pair of shots.

Exeter-Milligan def. Cross County 25-23, 17-25, 25-17, 27-25: In a matchup featuring the tournament's No. 2 and 3 seeds, the third-seeded Timberwolves emerged victorious.

Exeter-Milligan dominated at the service line and served 10 more aces than the Cougars. Cross County also committed six more reception errors than the Timberwolves.

Lemburg posted a match-high 18 kills as Peterson also finished in double-figures with 10. Anderson recorded 32 assists, her second-highest total in a match this year.

Just like on the offensive end, Peterson and Lemburg led Cross County's defense with 17 digs apiece. Anderson dug 13 shots and Josi Noble had 10. Sandell blocked three shots while Anderson, Peterson and Larson stuffed two shots each.

Cross County's record fell to 20-10 and it competed in the Crossroads Conference tournament third-place match against Meridian on Tuesday in its final match of the regular season.

High Plains def. McCool Junction 25-12, 25-7: The Storm entered the Crossroads Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed. In the first round, they defeated No. 13 seed McCool Junction to advance to the second round.

High Plains recorded 25 digs, 19 kills and seven service aces in the victory. Hailey Lindburg led the team with six kills and six digs.

Kenzie Wruble served three aces and recorded the squad's only block. Courtney Carlstrom contributed to the defensive efforts with five digs.

Alexis Kalkwarf recorded eight assists and Carlstrom had seven.

Meridian def. High Plains 25-15, 25-18: High Plains was bested by the fifth-seeded Mustangs in the second round.

Meridian took advantage of High Plains' errors as the Storm committed 16 attack errors and eight service errors. In comparison, the Mustangs made five attack errors and one service error.

Wruble tallied a match-high eight kills as High Plains finished with 17 kills, four more than Meridian. Carlstrom tallied 12 assists.

Lindburg dug 13 shots and Kalkwarf ended with 11. The Mustangs finished with 50 digs, six more than High Plains.

The Storm record fell to 16-11 and it'll compete in the Nebraska Lutheran triangular on Saturday to wrap up the regular season.

North Bend def. HLHF 25-21, 26-28, 25-22: The fourth-ranked Bulldogs dropped their first match of the East Husker Conference tournament consolation triangular Saturday against Class C-1 North Bend.

Claire Korth led the team with 28 digs and 12 kills and Addison Schneider posted 11 kills and three blocks.

In addition to Korth, four other Bulldogs posted double-digit digs as they ended with 104 for the match. Lexi Frauendorfer dug 19 shots, Caitlynn Gronenthal had 17, Addison Groene completed the game with 13 and Paige Beller recorded 12.

HLHF blocked nine shots with three from Addison and two from Frauendorfer, Korth and Beller.

HLHF def. BRLD 25-18, 28-26: The Bulldogs capped off their fourth game of the tournament with a win over BRLD.

HLHF's defense dominated the match with 71 digs compared to the Wolverines' 46. Beller and Korth recorded 14 digs apiece, Alisha Dahlberg had 10 and Abilyn Schneider ended with nine.

The Bulldogs also blocked 27 shots against BRLD, including 18 from Abilyn and four from Addison.

Offensively, Addison led the squad with 10 kills and Beller contributed with seven. Abilyn recorded all 21 Bulldog assists and Dahlberg, Korth and Ashley Pfeifer served a pair of aces each.

HLHF concluded the tournament with an 18-8 record. The Bulldogs played their final two matches of the regular season at the Nebraska Christian triangular.

GACC def. Boone Central 26-24, 25-7, 25-21: Boone Central dropped its first-round Mid-State Conference tournament match Monday against Class C-2 No. 3 West Point GACC.

The Cardinals entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed and were overpowered by the second-seeded Bluejays. Boone Central finished with 17 fewer kills and 21 fewer digs in the defeat.

Mara Ranslem spiked seven kills for the Cardinals and Maria Luis Arru and Macy Rankin had four each. Claire Weidner recorded all 17 Boone Central assists.

Ranslem led the team with nine digs as Karlie Wies posted eight and Weidner and Natalie Schrad had seven each.

After the defeat, the Cardinals fell to 6-19. They faced Norfolk Catholic in a consolation match Tuesday. With a win the Cardinals play in the fifth-place match Thursday at Pierce.

Osceola at Crossroads Conference tournament

The Bulldogs entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed but were upset by the 11-seeded Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Saturday.

Osceola dropped the match in three sets and went on to face Hampton in a consolation match Monday. The Hawks won in straight sets 25-19 and 25-21.

The Bulldogs evened their record to 12-12 and they'll end the regular season Saturday at the Nebraska Lutheran triangular.

Twin River at East Husker Conference tournament

The Titans lost both matches of its tournament consolation triangular Saturday at West Point-Beemeer.

Twin River lost to Madison 25-19 and 25-19 in the first match. The Dragons recorded 53 digs and 14 kills in the victory.

In the second match of the day, Tekamah-Herman defeated the Titans 25-11 and 25-11 to send Twin River to 2-22 on the year.

The Titans played their final match of the regular season Tuesday against Class C-2 No. 2 Wisner-Pilger.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

