Area volleyball: Flyers off to fast start, winning seven of first eight matches

Humphrey Saint Francis volleyball won seven of its first eight games of the season, including a come-from-behind five-set victory over Fullerton Tuesday night 25-21, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-11.

The Flyers have dropped just four sets so far, two on Tuesday and two on Saturday against Class C-2 No. 4 Fremont Bergan in the final of the Bergan Invite.

Kylee Wessel leads the Flyers attack with 95 kills so far. The senior has also dug 87 shots and stuffed 10. Tessa Deets is second with 58 kills to go with 12 service aces. Leah Kosch served a team-high 14 aces.

Hannah Baumgart is the team's top defender with 145 digs. Emma Baumgart dug 69 shots and tallied a team-best 180 assists.

In Tuesday's win, Wessel spiked 29 kills to lead the Flyers. Deets and Kosch ended the night with 13 and 12, respectively. Tori Jarosz blocked four shots and Emma recorded 50 assists.

The Flyers' next game will be Thursday at Riverside.

Cross County (6-0): The Cougars are to their best start since 2019 when they began the season 13-0.

Cross County defeated Osceola and McCool Junction Tuesday in a home triangular. Its best win came on Sept. 6 when it defeated Class D-1 No. 5 BDS in four sets 25-23, 28-26, 14-25, 26-24. Bren Lemburg recorded 10 kills and dug 12 balls.

Lilly Peterson leads the Cross County attack with 51 kills this season. Lemburg is second with 44 and Shyanne Anderson is third with 37. Freshman Sydney Hengelfelt is the team's setter and has assisted 142 kills this season.

Four Cougars have dug at least 30 shots with Anderson's 39 the most on the team. Hengelfelt is second with 33 and Lemburg and Peterson have produced 33 digs each.

Cross County hosts Heartland Thursday before staging its home tournament on Saturday.

High Plains (6-3): High Plains won its home tournament on Saturday, defeating Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, McCool Junction and Elba. On Tuesday, it recorded a straight-set win over Palmer before falling to Riverside in the second match of the triangular.

In their win over Heartland Lutheran, High Plains served more aces (12) than recorded kills (eight). Hailey Lindburg served six aces and Rylee Ackerson posted three kills to lead the team in each category.

Lindburg led the attack against Elba with five kills. Kenzie Wruble and Ackerson tallied three each. Gahvi Lesiak served six aces and produced 13 assists.

Wruble comprised a third of the team's 30 kills in a three-set win over McCool Junction. Along with her 10 kills, she served four aces and dug 14 balls.

Defensively, High Plains featured five players with double-digit digs. Lindburg dug 15 balls to lead the team. Ackerson posted 13, Lesiak ended with 12 and Peyton Hoffman contributed with 11.

The Storm will take the court next on Saturday at the Cross County Invite.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-3): The Bulldogs have split their last six matches with three defeats versus ranked opponents.

HLHF fell to Class C-1 No. 1 North Bend, C-2 No. Oakland-Craig and No. 5 Sutton. It was swept in all three defeats.

On Sept. 6, the Bulldogs defeated West Point GACC. In Saturday's Friend Invite, they defeated Aquinas Catholic for the second time this season and Kenesaw.

The attack features four hitters with 30-plus kills. Alexis Groteluschen and Ali Brandl set the pace with 47 and 45 kills, respectively. Seniors Alisha Dahlberg and Mollie Groteluschen have produced 33 kills each. Abilyn Schneider has assisted 163 kills this season HLHF.

Addison Groene is the Bulldogs' top digger with 90. Dahlberg is second with 73. Ashley Pfeifer and Schneider recorded 59 and 51 digs, respectively. Mollie and Dahlberg have combined for 25 blocks.

HLHF will face another ranked opponent Thursday hosting No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh before competing in Saturday's Cross County Invite.

Osceola (4-7): Osceola halted its three-game losing streak on Tuesday with a victory over McCool Junction.

In Saturday's home tournament, the Bulldogs lost to Shelby-Rising City and Riverside and defeated Palmer.

In the win over the Tigers, Eastyn Kropatsch outkilled Palmer 10-9. Osceola took the first set against SRC, but the Huskies stormed back 25-18 25-21 to claim the victory. Melinn Roberts and Kropatsch recorded seven kills each.

Rori Wieseman and Janna Roberts served two aces each. Janna, Kropatsch and Graci Conkling stuffed two shots each as Taylin Sunday dug 12 shots in the defeat.

The Bulldogs mustered just five kills in a straight-set loss to Riverside. Kropatsch comprised four of the team's five kills. The Chargers posted 24 kills.

Osceola will travel to face Crossroads Conference foe Hampton on Thursday.

St. Edward (1-7): The Beavers won their first game of the season Saturday defeating Harvard in three sets at the High Plains Invite.

St. Edward erased a 1-0 deficit, claiming the final two sets 25-15 and 25-20 to emerge victorious. It managed to win the match despite only recording 13 kills. Zurovski spiked six kills and Gracie Baker posted five.

The Beavers served 13 aces. Izabelle Zurovski led with five aces and Olivia Reardon and Skyelar Sindelar ended the match with three aces each.

In the other two matches Saturday, St. Edward lost to McCool Junction in three sets and Elba in straight sets. It took the first set against the Mustangs 25-17, but lost the next two 28-30 and 17-25. Zurovski's 14 kills led the way.

The Beavers are in the midst of a 10-day break. They'll take the floor next on Tuesday at the High Plains Invite.

Boone Central (1-6): Boone Central has lost six straight matches since winning its season opener against West Point-Beemer.

It lost to West Point GACC in four sets on Sept. 8. In their home tournament Saturday, the Cardinals lost to Stanton, Ord and Tekamah-Herman. On Tuesday, they were swept by Class C-2 No. 10 Crofton.

Mara Ranslem leads the Boone Central attack with 52 kills. Macy Rankin is second with 41 kills. Kailey Patzel and Tristin Hooker have assisted 88 and 80 points, respectively.

Ranslem dug a team-high 64 balls. Natalie Schrad tallied 59 digs and Karlie Wies recorded 56 digs.

Boone Central is back on the hardwood Thursday against Class D-1 No. 2 Norfolk Catholic and Stanton. It'll then compete in Saturday's Central City Invite.

Twin River (1-5): The Titans have lost four straight matches. On Sept. 6, they lost to Tekamah-Herman and Shelby-Rising City. On Thursday, Twin River lost to Schuyler and West Point-Beemer.

Twin River's next match is Thursday at Fullerton. It'll then compete in Saturday's Stanton Invite.