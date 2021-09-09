Area volleyball: Flyers, Osceola earn wins

Humphrey St. Francis and Osceola volleyball continued strong starts to the seasons with wins Tuesday.
The Flyers defeated Class C-2 Burwell in four sets and earned a win against St. Edward after it forfeited the match.
Osceola split its matches at its home triangular. It defeated Giltner in straight sets and lost to Exeter-Milligan in straight sets.
Cross County, High Plains, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Twin River were all in action Tuesday night.
St. Francis def. Burwell 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19: The Flyers' offense was the difference in the match as the team finished with 50 kills compared to Burwell's 36.
Junior Kylee Wessel tallied 24 kills and Kelly Pfeifer recorded 12. Emma Baumgart had 23 assists as the Flyers finished with 31 as a team.
Shelby Gilsdorf had two of HSF's four serving aces.
Defensively, the Flyers recorded eight blocks and 61 digs. Pfeifer finished with 16 digs, Wessel had 14 and Hannah Baumgart recorded 12.
Following the St. Edward forfeit, HSF is 3-0 and it will compete in the Fremont Bergan Tournament Saturday.
Osceola def. Giltner 25-18, 25-9: After a competitive first set, the Bulldogs dominated the Hornets in the second set for their fourth win of the season.
Osceola took advantage of Giltner's errors. The Hornets committed 13 attacking errors, 10 dig errors and eight service errors. Osceola made seven fewer attacking errors, four less service errors and it finished the game with zero digging errors.
Eastyn Kropatsch finished with four of Osceola's 12 kills. Rori Wieseman led the team with five assists and Trinity Boden had four to go with eight service aces.
Taylin Sanley led the Bulldogs' defensive efforts with 10 digs. Wieseman and Boden each recorded nine.
Exeter-Milligan def. Osceola 25-18, 25-20: The Bulldogs lost in straight sets against the Timberwolves.
Exeter-Milligan finished with 22 kills, 18 assists and 37 digs. Osceola's record was 4-1 heading into Thursday's match against Mead.
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County 25-16, 26-24, 23-25, 25-20: The Cougars suffered a tight four-set loss against the Eagles.
The Cougars recorded 47 kills. Lilly Peterson led the way with 14 kills. Jayden Fellows, Savannah Anderson and Chloe Sandell recorded seven each.
The Cougars also served 10 aces as Sandell tallied four.
Defensively, Cross County had three players with double-digits digs. Peterson recorded 15 and Fellows and Josi Noble had 10 each. The team finished with 56 for the match.
Errors were Cross County's downfall. The Cougars committed 27 attacking errors and 18 service errors.
The Cougars were 1-2 entering Thursday's match against Central City.
Fullerton def. High Plains 25-21, 25-20, 25-15: The Storm struggled to contain Fullerton's offense as the Warriors finished with 37 kills on 33 assists. Fullerton's Jordan Plumbtree's 16 kills matched what High Plains had a team.
High Plains edged Fullerton by one in digs. Hailey Lindburg had 14 digs and Kenzie Wruble had 11.
Wruble led the Storm's offense with seven kills as Lindburg chipped in with five. Alexis Kalkwarf and Courtney Carlstrom combined for 15 of High Plains' 16 assists.
High Plains entered Thursday's match against Nebraska Christian with a 1-1 record. On Saturday, the Flyers will compete in the McCool Junction Tournament.
GACC def. HLHF 18-25, 26-24, 26-28, 25-18, 15-5: The Bluejays and Bulldogs went beyond the 25-point threshold twice, but HLHF ran out of gas in the final two sets.
HLHF had four players finish with double-digit kills. Paige Beller led the offense with 21, Lexi Frauendorfer and Addison Schneider had 11 and Claire Korth recorded 10.
Schneider recorded 44 of the Bulldogs' 47 assists.
Defensively, Korth and Frauendorfer had 52 and 49 digs, respectively. Ashley Pfeifer had 25 and Alexis Hake finished with 20 as the team recorded 94 digs.
HLHF committed five more attacking and service errors than GACC.
The Bulldogs entered Thursday's match against North Bend with a 1-1 record. Following their match against the Tigers, HLHF will compete at the Friend Invite.
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River 25-12, 25-9, 25-14: The Titans are still seeking their first win of the season following a straight-set loss against the Tigers.
Tekamah-Herman finished with 42 digs, 34 kills and 12 service aces.
Twin River entered Thursday's matches against Schuyler and West Point-Beemer with an 0-3 record.