Area volleyball: Flyers, Osceola earn wins

Humphrey St. Francis and Osceola volleyball continued strong starts to the seasons with wins Tuesday.

The Flyers defeated Class C-2 Burwell in four sets and earned a win against St. Edward after it forfeited the match.

Osceola split its matches at its home triangular. It defeated Giltner in straight sets and lost to Exeter-Milligan in straight sets.

Cross County, High Plains, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Twin River were all in action Tuesday night.

St. Francis def. Burwell 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19: The Flyers' offense was the difference in the match as the team finished with 50 kills compared to Burwell's 36.

Junior Kylee Wessel tallied 24 kills and Kelly Pfeifer recorded 12. Emma Baumgart had 23 assists as the Flyers finished with 31 as a team.

Shelby Gilsdorf had two of HSF's four serving aces.

Defensively, the Flyers recorded eight blocks and 61 digs. Pfeifer finished with 16 digs, Wessel had 14 and Hannah Baumgart recorded 12.

Following the St. Edward forfeit, HSF is 3-0 and it will compete in the Fremont Bergan Tournament Saturday.