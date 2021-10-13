Area volleyball: Flyers sweep triangular ahead of conference tournament

Humphrey St. Francis, the third-ranked team in Class D-2, swept its home triangular Tuesday ahead of Thursday's Goldenrod Conference tournament opener.

Elsewhere, Boone Central, Cross County and St. Edward recorded wins with Osceola and Twin River also in action.

St. Francis def. Elba 25-8, 25-10: The third-ranked Flyers cruised in the first match of their home triangular.

The Bluejays were overpowered by St. Francis' offense as it tallied 23 kills. Kylee Wessel led the team with 11 kills and Emma Baumgart recorded 12 assists.

Hannah Baumgart and Wessel posted five digs each and Emma had four as the team finished with 16 for the match. Kaylee Stricklin and Tessa Deets blocked for shots each.

Wessel also served three of the Flyers' five aces.

St. Francis def. Palmer 25-9, 25-6. St. Francis closed out a triangular sweep with a straight-set victory over the Tigers.

For the second straight match, Wessel recorded 11 kills as St. Francis generated 23 compared to Palmer's five. Emma Baumgart assisted 16 points.

The Flyers served eight aces as Hannah Baumgart recorded three, Shelby Gilsdorf and Emma Baumgart had a pair and Kelly Pfeifer served one.

Defensively, Hannah dug seven shots, Wessel had five and Josie Zach and Pfeifer posted three each. The Flyers totaled 22 digs.

St. Francis improved its record to 14-5 and plays in the Goldenrod Conference tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Palmer/Elba.

Boone Central def. Fullerton 25-21, 28-26, 27-25: The Cardinals swept the Warriors Tuesday for their first multi-match winning streak of the season.

Boone Central recorded its second-most digs in a match this season with 70. Karlie Wies dug 22 shots, her second-highest single-game total this year, Mara Ranslem finished with 17 and Tristin Hooker tallied 13.

The Cardinals also recorded 17 blocks as senior Sydney Tisthammer led the team with one solo and four assisted. Ranslem and Macy Rankin had three each and Claire Weidner, Hooker and Maria Luis Arru blocked a pair apiece.

Ranslem and Rankin led the Boone Central attack with a combined 27 kills and five service aces. Ranslem had 15 kills and three aces while Rankin posted 12 kills and two aces.

The Cardinals' record is 5-18 and they host Hartington Cedar Catholic on Thursday.

Shelton def. Cross County 18-25, 25-14, 25-20: The Cougars couldn't close out the Bulldogs in the first match of the Shelton triangular.

Shyanne Anderson recorded 16 assists, nine digs and six kills and four service aces.

Chloe Sandell also posted six kills as Lilly Peterson and Bren Lemburg had five kills and three blocks each.

Taylor Lindburg led the Cougars in digs with 13. Peterson contributed with eight and Brexton Lundstrom had five.

Cross County def. Hampton 25-13, 25-16: The Cougars bounced back with a straight-set win over Hampton.

Sandell led the offense with five kills and Lemburg and Anderson had three kills apiece.

Anderson recorded eight assists in the match and Lemburg served a pair of aces.

Defensively, Josi Noble dug seven shots and Lindburg tallied six. Sandell blocked three shots and Peterson had a pair.

Cross County is 18-8 on the year and plays in the Meridian triangular on Thursday.

Central Valley def. St. Edward 25-10, 25-13: The Beavers dropped the first match of their home triangular Tuesday against Central Valley.

Izabelle Zurovski, Maddie Reeves and Malaina Francis recorded the only three kills in the match for St. Edward.

Zurovski, Francis, Gracie Baker and Kianna Cruise served an ace apiece and Zurovski and Baker dug the only two shots.

St. Edward def. Grand Island Heartland Lutheran 25-19, 25-20: St. Edward bounced back for its third win of the season.

The Beavers recorded 11 kills and had a .269 hit percentage. Grand Island Heartland Lutheran recorded one more kill than the Beavers, but finished with a negative hit percentage.

Reeves posted five kills and Baker and Zurovski had three each. Francis tallied five of the Beavers' nine assists along with three service aces.

St. Edward served nine aces as it got three from Baker and two from Zurovski.

The Red Hornets out-dug St. Edward 43-7, but they committed 11 more attack errors and five more service aces.

The Beavers' record is 3-18 and they play a rematch against the Grand Island Heartland Lutheran at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Goldenrod Conference tournament. The winner faces Nebraska Christian at 6:30 p.m.

Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains 25-23, 25-18, 25-23: The Storm couldn't match the Timberwolves' offensive production in a straight-set defeat.

Exeter-Milligan totaled 10 more kills and finished with a higher hitting percentage, .178 to .066, than the Storm.

Hailey Lindbyrg led the Storm with eight kills. Kenzie Wruble and Courtney Carlstrom contributed with four each and Alexis Kalkwarf and Gordona Howells had three each.

High Plains served its second-most aces in a match this season with 15. Carlstrom was responsible for a third of the team's aces as Lindburg and Howell served three each.

Defensively, Lindburg dug 15 shots and Kalkwarf had 10 as the team finished with 55, its highest total in a single match this year.

High Plains' record fell to 15-8. The Storm play at the BDS triangular on Thursday.

Osceola at Meridian triangular: The Bulldogs dropped both matches of the Meridian triangular Tuesday.

In the first match, Shelby-Rising City won in three sets 25-22, 26-24 and 25-16. The Huskies recorded 73 digs and 25 kills in the match.

Osceola then faced the hosts and lost in straight sets 25-20 and 25-14.

The Bulldogs, who are 11-10, have lost five of their last six matches. Osceola will face McCool Junction Thursday.

Stanton def. Twin River 25-12, 25-13, 25-10: The Titans lost their ninth straight match Tuesday in a defeat against Stanton.

The Titans allowed 38 Mustang kills and 16 service aces in the defeat. Defensively, Stanton recorded 33 digs and six blocks.

Twin River's record is 1-19 and it'll compete in the East Husker Conference tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday against Madison. The winner of that match will face North Bend at 6 p.m. in the second round.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

