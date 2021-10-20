Area volleyball: Flyers sweep triangular, Bulldogs and Cougars earn win

Humphrey St. Francis will enter next week's subdistrict with some well-earned momentum. The Class D-2 third-ranked Flyers swept Tuesday's Madison triangular to end the regular season on an eight-match winning streak.

After defeats in respective conference tournaments, Cross County and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family got back in the win column.

Boone Central and Twin River each dropped final matches of the regular season with subdistricts set to get underway Monday.

St. Francis defeats Schuyler 25-17, 25-9: St. Francis defeated the Warriors in the first match of the Madison triangular.

The Flyers controlled the match thanks to their defense led by Hannah Baumgart. She posted a team-high 21 digs, and Kylee Wessel contributed with 10 as the team finished with 52.

Wessel tallied nine kills to pace the Flyers as they ended with 28. Emma Baumgart set up 11 kills and Shelby Gilsdorf had seven.

St. Francis defeats Madison 25-10, 25-6: The Flyers took down the hosts in straight sets behind 10 kills from Kaylee Stricklin and seven from Wessel.

Emma led St. Francis' service game with a pair of aces as five players recorded one ace each. Gilsdorf was the primary setter with 12 assists.

Defensively, Hannah dug nine shots. Kelly Pfeifer recorded seven digs and Emma, Wessel and Stricklin posted six digs each.

The Flyers completed the regular season with a 20-5 record and won 11 of their last 12 matches. They compete in the Class D2-4 subdistrict Monday with Randolph, Riverside, St. Edward and Winside.

Cross County def. Meridian 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18: The Cougars claimed third place in the Crossroads Conference tournament with a four-set win over Meridian.

Shyanne Anderson recorded 25 assists, 17 digs and three service aces. Anderson's recipients of her passes included Chloe Sandell, who had 10 kills, Bren Lemburg, who had nine, and Lilly Peterson, who tallied eight.

Defensively, Josi Noble and Lemburg dug 16 shots each and Peterson recorded 15. Bricelynn Anderson ended with four of Cross County's eight stuff blocks.

The Cougars' record is 21-10 entering Monday's Class D1-5 subdistrict, which includes Aquinas Catholic, East Butler, Nebraska Christian and Twin River.

Nebraska Christian def. HLHF 25-17, 25-19: In a matchup of ranked team, the Class D-1 sixth-ranked Eagles defeated No. 4 HLHF in the first match of the Nebraska Christian triangular.

The Bulldogs couldn't generate enough offense as they finished with just 18 kills compared to Nebraska Christian's 30.

Claire Korth (seven), Addison Schneider (six) and Paige Beller (five) combined for all of HLHF's kills. Korth also served three aces.

Lexi Frauendorfer, Korth and Beller each dug 14 shots as HLHF tallied 67 for the match, 27 more than the Eagles.

In the second match of the triangular, HLHF defeated Central Valley in straight sets 25-12 and 25-10. The Bulldogs limited the Bison to only 10 kills.

HLHF will enter the postseason with a 19-9 record. It joins Elgin/Pope John, Howells-Dodge, Neligh-Oakdale and Summerland in the Class D1-6 subdistrict on Monday.

Boone Central and Twin River

The Cardinals and Titans each dropped their final match of the regular season to ranked opponents.

Boone Central lost to Class C-2 No. 5 Norfolk Catholic in straight sets, 25-14, 25-14 and 25-13. Class C-2 No. 3 Wisner-Pilger bested Twin River in straight sets 25-12, 25-12 and 25-15.

The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 6-20 record. Beginning Monday, Boone Central will compete in the Class C1-8 subdistrict with Lakeview, Scotus, David City and Madison. The Cardinals and the Dragons face off for the right to play Lakeview.

Twin River ended the year 2-23 and it'll compete in the Class D1-5 subdistrict.

