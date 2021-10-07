Area volleyball: Flyers sweep triangular, Cougars and Storm earn wins

Class D-2 No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis extended its winning streak to three matches Tuesday as it swept its home triangular against Elgin/Pope John and St. Mary's.

Cross County and High Plains also increased win total as the Cougars defeated Centennial and the Storm won against Hampton. Boone Central, Osceola and Twin River also played matches in area volleyball action.

St. Francis def. St. Mary's 25-14, 25-10: Kelly Pfeifer posted a dozen kills as the Flyers controlled the match.

Kylee Wessel and Kaylee Stricklin tacked on a handful of kills of their own as St. Francis finished with 31 for the match. Emma Baumgart recorded nine assists and Shelby Gilsdorf had seven.

Hannah Baumgart led the defense with 15 digs, and Wessel tallied 14 as the team posted 54.

St. Francis def. Elgin/Pope John 25-18, 25-17: St. Francis relied on its defense to separate itself from the Eagles.

The Flyers recorded 48 digs, 10 more than Elgin/Pope John, as Hannah Baumgart finished with 13 and Pfeifer and Wessel had nine each.

Wessel posted nine kills and Pfeifer had seven as Emma Baumgart recorded 10 assists and Gilsdorf ended the match with nine.

St. Francis improved its record to 12-4 and hosted Class C-2 No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday.

Cross County def. Centennial 25-16, 15-25, 25-22, 32-30: The Cougars played their longest set of the season and claimed a 16th win.

Lilly Peterson and Chloe Sandell combined for 33 of the team's 49 kills and six of its 10 blocks.

Shyanne Anderson posted 29 assists, 14 digs and served four aces, Josi Noble had eight digs with two aces and Haileigh Moutray and Taylor Lindburg also dug eight shots.

The Cougars are 16-6 this year and hosted a triangular Thursday against Dorchester and Exeter-Milligan.

High Plains at Meridian triangular: The Storm split the triangular with a defeat to Meridian and a win against Hampton.

High Plains' eight-match winning streak was snapped by the Mustangs 25-17 and 25-17. Meridian finished the game with 42 digs and 17 kills.

In the second match, High Plains bounced back with a straight-set victory over the Hawks 25-20 and 25-20.

Following the triangular, High Plains' record is 14-7 and it'll host Exeter-Milligan on Tuesday.

Wayne def. Boone Central 25-14, 25-17: The Blue Devils' attack was the difference as they recorded seven more kills and two more service aces.

Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with eight kills and six digs, and Claire Weidner tallied 13 assists.

Karlie Wies' seven digs was the most for Boone Central as Tristin Hooker dug six shots.

Pierce def. Boone Central 25-10, 25-22: Boone Central recorded just 13 kills in the match in the straight-set defeat.

Ranslem killed six points and dug six shots for the Cardinals, and Macy Rankin finished with four kills.

Weidner had 11 assists in the match and Natalie Schrad had a quarter of Boone Central's 16 digs.

The Cardinals are 3-18 this year as their losing streak was extended to 10 matches. They played West Holt on Thursday.

Osceola and Twin River: The Bulldogs lost both matches at the East Butler triangular. Osceola lost to Class D-1 No. 6 BDS 25-9 and 25-5. In the second match, the Tigers edged Osceola in three sets 25-12, 18-25 and 15-25.

The Bulldogs are 10-7 this season and played at Thursday's Nebraska Christian triangular against the fourth-ranked Eagles and St. Edward.

Twin River lost in straight sets at David City 25-10, 25-15 and 25-16 to fall to 1-16 on the season. The Titans faced two ranked opponents Thursday in Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge and No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

