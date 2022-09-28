Area volleyball: Flyers take down Summerland, fall to Pierce in final

Humphrey Saint Francis faced a stiff test in Saturday's Madison Classic. The fifth-ranked Flyers squared off against Class C-1 No. 7 Pierce in the final after earning wins over Madison and Summerland.

The Bluejays squeaked out the first set with a 25-23 win before controlling set two 25-14 to clinch the tournament title. In just the second defeat of the season for St. Francis, Kylee Wessel spiked a dozen kills and dug 11 balls.

As a team, St. Francis was outkilled by Pierce 32-19. For the first time all season, it did not serve an ace.

Defensively, Hannah Baumgart dug 10 balls. Emma Baumgart and Makenna Wietfeld recorded nine digs each.

In a 25-15 25-21 win over Summerland, Wessel recorded 16 kills as St. Francis finished with 37 kills. Tessa Deets recorded nine kills and three blocks and Emma assisted 26 kills.

Hannah posted her fourth match of at least 20 digs, finishing with 21. Leah Kosch and Wessel ended the match with 13 and 12 digs, respectively.

The Flyers opened the tournament with a dominant 25-5 25-10 win over Madison. The Dragons were limited to just five kills as Wessel tallied 11 of the Flyers' 23 kills.

Karly Kessler, Wietfeld and Deets served three aces each. Alexis Kuchar led the St. Francis defense with 13 digs. Kosch produced 11 digs.

Saint Francis entered Thursday's triangular against Grand Island Heartland Lutheran and D-1 No. 5 Nebraska Christian with a 13-2 record.

Cross County (2-1 last week, 14-2 overall): The Cougars played in Tuesday's Hastings St. Cecilia Invite winning two of three matches. They defeated Heartland and Superior and lost to the D-1 sixth-ranked Hawkettes.

In a 13-25 26-28 defeat to St. Cecilia, Cross County mustered only 13 kills and a hit percentage of .063. The Hawekettes ended the match with 31 kills and a .300 hit percentage.

Bren Lemburg and Shyanne Anderson recorded five kills apiece. Lemburg served four aces and Taylor Lindburg tallied three aces. Anderson recorded seven digs and Lilly Peterson blocked three shots.

The Cougars defeated Heartland 25-23 25-15 out-serving the Huskies 10-1. Lemburg served four aces along with five kills. Lindburg posted three aces and Sydney Hengelfelt finished with two to go with 11 assists.

Anderson and Hengefelt combined for 13 digs. Lindburg, Lemburg and Jayden Fellows dug four balls each.

Cross County ended day one of the tournament with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-19 win over Superior. The Cougars ended the game with 37 kills, their fourth-most in a match this season.

Anderson and Peterson spiked 10 and nine kills, respectively. Lemburg and Bricelynn Larson ended with six kills each as Hengelfelt produced 29 assists.

The Wildcats had 15 shots stuffed at the net. Fellows, Larson and Peterson blocked four shots each. Lemburg (13) was one of three Cougars with double-digit digs joining Fellows (11) and Lindburg (10).

On Thursday, Cross County played Lawrence-Nelson and Wood River in the final day of the St. Cecilia Invite.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (1-0, 14-4): The seventh-ranked Bulldogs extended their winning streak to eight Tuesday with a four-set win over East Husker Conference foe Pender.

HLHF defeated the Pendragons 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 27-25 to improve to 14-4 on the season. On Thursday, it traveled to face Omaha Concordia.

Osceola (1-0, 6-10): Osceola defeated Friend in four sets 18-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12 behind a 16 kills from Eastyn Kropatsch. It was the second-most kills the sophomore has recorded in a match this season.

The Bulldogs ended the night with 41 kills as Taylin Sunday and Melinn Roberts posted seven and six kills, respectively.

Osceola served a season-high 21 aces. Allison Kuhn and Janna Roberts finished with five aces apiece. Rori Wieseman posted four and Sunday and Kropatsch tallied two each.

Janna's 16 digs led the defense. Kuhn (13), Sunday (11) and Wieseman (10) recorded double-digit digs as Osceola finished with 71.

The Bulldogs have a week off in between match. They'll play again on Tuesday hosting East Butler and D-1 No. 4 BDS in a triangular.

High Plains (1-0, 13-5): The Storm won their sixth-straight match on Tuesday defeating McCool Junction in four sets 25-12, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14.

Rylee Ackerson and Hailey Lindburg combined for 21 kills and 10 aces. Courtney Carlstrom was the primary setter as the sophomore recorded 29 assists. Kenzie Wruble posted eight kills and four aces.

Allie Howell blocked two shots. Carlstrom dug 14 balls, Wruble posted 13 digs and Ackerson ended with a dozen.

High Plains will take the court next in Tuesday's home triangular against Hampton and D-1 No. 8 Meridian.

St. Edward (0-1, 2-9): After a one-week break, the Beavers fell to Palmer in straight sets 25-16 and 25-18 in the first match of a triangular Tuesday.

Saint Edward also faced Riverside on Tuesday. The score was not submitted. The Beavers will be back in action on Tuesday against the Chargers and Madison in a triangular.

Boone Central (0-4, 1-15): Boone Central lost to Ord in four sets on Tuesday 25-21, 22-25, 17-25, 14-25. The Chanticleers posted eight more kills, six more aces and six more blocks than the Cardinals.

Macy Rankin led Boone Central with a dozen kills. Mara Ranslem finished with 11 kills and three aces. Kailey Patzel tallied a career-high 31 assists. Elle Webster blocked three shots and Karlie Wies dug a season-high 25 balls.

In Saturday's Adams Central Invite, the Cardinals were swept by Gering, Superior and C-2 No. 6 Centura. Ranslem posted 12 kills and 26 digs in the tournament. Wies recorded 27 digs and Patzel finished with 30 assists.

Boone Central stepped onto its home floor for a triangular Thursday against Elgin Public/Pope John and Battle Creek.

Twin River (0-4, 3-13): The Titans lost to C-1 No. 1 North Bend in straight sets Tuesday 15-25, 14-25, 8-25 for their fourth consecutive loss.

On Saturday, Twin River lost all three matches at the David City Invite. It lost to Shelby-Rising City 19-25, 25-22, 21-25 and to the Scouts 5-25 and 7-25 in pool play. In the fifth-place match, the Titans lost to Central City 15-25 and 23-25.

Twin River faced the Bison in a rematch Thursday along with Madison in a triangular.