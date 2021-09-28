Area volleyball: Flyers win two of three at Wisner-Pilger Classic

The No. 2 team in Class D-2, Humphrey St. Francis, won two of its three matches at the Wisner-Pilger September Classic on Saturday including a victory over the hosts.
Boone Central and Twin River also competed in tournaments Saturday as the Cardinals were in Adams Central and the Titans were in David City.
St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger 25-22, 13-25, 25-21: St. Francis moved past a tough second set to defeat the sixth-ranked team in Class C-2 in three sets.
Kylee Wessel had 11 kills and Kelly Pfeifer had 10 for the Flyers. Emma Baumgart led the team with 14 assists and Shelby Gilsdorf had nine helpers.
Both teams finished with 36 kills and 66 digs. Hannah Baumgart and Wessel dug 18 shots each and Pfeifer had 13.
St. Francis def. Madison 25-3, 25-9: The Flyers completely dominated the Dragons as Madison recorded just five kills.
St. Francis finished with 20 kills as Wessel single-handily outkilled Madison with eight. Emma Baumgart set up 13 assists for the Flyers.
Hannah entered Saturday with five aces on the season. In this match alone she served a season-high 10 aces to go with a team-high five digs.
Wayne def. St. Francis 22-25, 25-19, 26-24: The Flyers came up just short against a Class C-1 opponent in the final set and suffered its lone defeat of Saturday's tournament.
Although the Blue Devils finished with just five more kills than the Flyers, Wayne dominated the defensive end with 92 digs, 20 more than St. Francis.
Wayne had five players tally at least 10 digs. For the Flyers, Hannah Baumgart had 22, Wessel recorded 17 and Pfeifer finished with 16.
Wessel and Pfeifer recorded 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Gilsdorf finished with 14 assists and Emma Baumgart had 10.
The Flyers blocked seven shots as Tessa Deets recorded three blocks and Wessel and Kaylee Stricklin had two each.
St. Francis is 9-3 on the season plays in the Nebraska Christian triangular on Thursday with the fourth-ranked Eagles in Class D-1 and Grand Island Heartland Lutheran.
Broken Bow def. Boone Central 25-9, 25-16: The Cardinals lost in straight sets to the eighth-ranked team in Class C-1 in Saturday's Adams Central Tournament.
The Indians recorded nine more kills than the Cardinals. Broken Bow's Kya Scott had 12 kills while Boone Central had 13 as a team. Mardee Berger and Macy Rankin led the Cardinals with four kills each.
Boone Central recorded 38 digs, seven more than the Indians. Karlie Wies led the Cardinals with a dozen digs and Claire Weidner and Mara Ranslem tallied nine each.
Centura def. Boone Central 19-25, 25-20, 25-19: The Cardinals failed to close out the win after taking the first set against the Centurions.
Boone Central had a productive offensive match with 37 kills. Ranslem had 14 to lead the Cardinals and Rankin contributed with eight. Weidner ended with a season-high 33 assists.
Wies led the defensive effort with 12 digs. Wiedner and Ranslem posted nine as the team finished with 38 for the match.
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Boone Central 21-25, 25-11, 25-14: The Cardinals finished the Adams Central Tournament winless after forcing a third set but coming up short.
Doniphan-Trumbull took control of the match with its balanced play. It outkilled Boone Central 41-19 and out-dug the Cardinals 53-35.
Rankin led Boone Central with eight kills and Ranslem chipped in with six. Weidner assisted 16 points.
Ranslem recorded a match-high 11 digs and Wies had 10. Doniphan-Trumbull had four players tally 10 digs.
Boone Central is 3-14 this season and plays in the Elgin/Pope John triangular Thursday against the Eagles and Battle Creek.
Twin River at David City Invite
The Titans lost all three matches in Saturday's David City Invite. The Scouts defeated Twin River 25-17 and 25-10 to open the tournament.
Aquinas Catholic defeated the Titans 25-11 and 25-16 and Shelby-Rising City bested Twin River in three sets 24-26, 25-19 and 25-14.
Twin River was 1-13 entering Tuesday's match against North Bend. It'll be back on the court Thursday against Central City.
