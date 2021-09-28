Area volleyball: Flyers win two of three at Wisner-Pilger Classic

The No. 2 team in Class D-2, Humphrey St. Francis, won two of its three matches at the Wisner-Pilger September Classic on Saturday including a victory over the hosts.

Boone Central and Twin River also competed in tournaments Saturday as the Cardinals were in Adams Central and the Titans were in David City.

St. Francis def. Wisner-Pilger 25-22, 13-25, 25-21: St. Francis moved past a tough second set to defeat the sixth-ranked team in Class C-2 in three sets.

Kylee Wessel had 11 kills and Kelly Pfeifer had 10 for the Flyers. Emma Baumgart led the team with 14 assists and Shelby Gilsdorf had nine helpers.

Both teams finished with 36 kills and 66 digs. Hannah Baumgart and Wessel dug 18 shots each and Pfeifer had 13.

St. Francis def. Madison 25-3, 25-9: The Flyers completely dominated the Dragons as Madison recorded just five kills.

St. Francis finished with 20 kills as Wessel single-handily outkilled Madison with eight. Emma Baumgart set up 13 assists for the Flyers.

Hannah entered Saturday with five aces on the season. In this match alone she served a season-high 10 aces to go with a team-high five digs.