Area volleyball: Four teams advance to subdistrict final

The volleyball postseason got underway Monday with subdistrict play. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Humphrey St. Francis, High Plains and Osceola advanced to respective subdistrict finals.

HLHF faced Class D-1 No. 1 Howells-Dodge Tuesday in the final, St. Francis hosted Riverside and High Plains and Osceola met in the Class D2-3 subdistrict final.

HLHF def. Elgin/Pope John 25-23, 25-22, 25-18: Class D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family advanced to the Class D1-6 subdistrict final Monday with a straight-set victory over 21-9 Elgin/Pope John.

The Bulldogs created 49 kills and 123 digs in the victory. Claire Korth recorded 25 digs and 15 kills on her own.Paige Beller contributed with 13 kills and was one of four players to record a service ace. The other three with aces serves were Korth, Ashley Pfeifer and Abilyn Schneider. Schneider also set up 38 assists.

Defensively, six HLHF players recorded at least 13 digs. Lexi Frauendorfer led the squad with 33, Beller dug 21 shots, Schneider and Pfeifer totaled 14 each and Alisha Dahlberg ended with 13.

The Bulldogs advanced to the subdistrict final Tuesday to face No. 1 Howells-Dodge.

St. Francis def. Winside 25-7, 25-16, 25-10: The fourth-ranked Flyers dominated Winside Monday behind 68 digs and 39 kills in Class D-2.

Kylee Wessel recorded 13 digs, seven kills and three blocks. Kaylee Stricklin led the offensive attack with 10 kills, Emma Baumgart tallied 16 assists and Shelby Gilsdorf had 10.

Hannah Baumgart dug 17 shots to lead the Flyers, and Kelly Pfeifer had 14 digs.

Humphrey St. Francis advanced to Tuesday's Class D2-4 subdistrict final against 14-9 Riverside.

High Plains and Osceola

High Plains and Osceola both competed in the Class D2-3 subdistrict semifinals. The Storm defeated Giltner 25-19, 25-9 and 25-20.

Kenzie Wruble posted 12 kills, 12 digs and five service aces to lead High Plains in all three categories.

High Plains served 16 aces against the Hornets, its second-most in a match this season. Courtney Carlstrom served four, Emily Ackerson had three and Gordona Howell and Hailey Lindburg each had two.

Offensively, Lindburg served seven kills and Carlstrom and Rylee Ackerson had six each. Carlstrom set up 14 assists for the Strom and Alexis Kalkwarf recorded 13.

Ackerson led the team with three blocks, Lindburg recorded nine digs, Kalkwarf finished with eight and Carlstrom had seven to go with two blocks.

In the other subdistrict semifinal, Osceola defeated Hampton in five sets 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13. High Plains hosted the Bulldogs in the Class D2-3 subdistrict final Tuesday.

Boone Central

The Cardinals were eliminated in Monday's Class C1-8 subdistrict semifinal by No. 8 Lakeview.

Boone Central was the No. 4 seed and faced Madison in the first round. The Cardinals emerged victorious with a straight-set win 25-14, 25-15, 25-9, to advance. Madison was limited to just 10 kills and two service aces in the match.

Boone Central was defeated by the Vikings in straight sets 25-9, 25-10 and 25-14.

Aquinas def. Cross County 25-21, 25-23, 25-14: The Cougars were defeated in straight sets Monday by Aquinas Catholic in the Class D1-5 subdistrict semifinals.

Cross County finished the match with 29 kills as Shyanne Anderson and Bren Lemburg recorded seven each, and Chloe Sandell had six.

Anderson and Lemburg were the top two setters with 14 and six assists, respectively.

Defensively, Anderson dug a team-high 14 shots and Lemburg had eight. Lilly Peterson and Bricelynn Larson stuffed four shots at the net each.

Winside def. St. Edward 25-4, 25-11, 25-15: The Beavers were eliminated in Monday's Class D2-4 subdistrict first round match in straight sets by Winside.

St. Edward mustered just four kills, two from Gracie Baker and Maddie Reeves and three service aces from Baker, Malaina Francis and Izabelle Zurovski.

Defensively, Kianna Cruise and Francis dug three shots each and Zurovski blocked two shots.

East Butler def. Twin River 16-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21: Twin River fell to East Butler in four sets in Monday's Class D1-5 subdistrict first round match.

The Tigers recorded 40 kills, the most kills East Butler has had in a match this season. East Butler also dug 34 shots, served 13 aces and blocked nine shots.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.