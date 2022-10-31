Area volleyball: Four teams punch their tickets to Lincoln

Four area volleyball teams secured their place at the NSAA State Volleyball Championships with district final wins Saturday.

Cross County and Clarkson/Leigh secured their spots in the Class C-2 state tournament with straight-set wins over Wakefield and Centura, respectively.

In Class D-2, Howells-Dodge and Humphrey Saint Francis secured dominant wins. The Jaguars defeated Lawrence-Nelson while the Flyers swept Garden County.

They'll all be in action Thursday. Howells-Dodge earned the top seed in Class D-2 and will face No. 8 Stuart at 9 a.m. Humphrey Saint Francis is the No. 3 seed and will face a familiar foe in No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart in a rematch of last year's state title game.

Clarkson/Leigh, on a tiebreaker, earned the No. 7 seed in the state tournament field and will face No. 2 Fremont Bergan at 5 p.m. for the second time this season. Cross County, making its first appearance in Lincoln in nine years, will compete as the No. 3 seed and face No. 6 Amherst at 7 p.m.

CLASS C-2

No. 3 Cross County def. No. 14 Wakefield 25-10, 25-23, 25-18: The Cougars completed the sweep of Wakefield behind 30 kills.

Bren Lemburg led the team with 11 kills. Shyanne Anderson spiked eight balls into the hardwood and Lilly Peterson posted five. The Cougars also finished with six service aces.

Wakefield totaled 28 kills with a .136 hit percentage and three service aces. The Trojans dug 40 balls and blocked one shot.

Cross County enter Lincoln with a 29-4 record and will face Amherst Thursday night. The Broncos went 26-6 and they defeated Palmyra in straight sets in Saturday's district final.

No. 9 Clarkson/Leigh def. No. 8 Centura 27-25, 25-19, 25-16: The Patriots punched their third straight ticket to Lincoln with a straight-set win at Centura.

Chloe Hanel spearheaded the Clarkson/Leigh attack. The junior spiked 22 kills and stuffed five shots. Izzy Hollatz tallied 31 assists.

"It was a tough atmosphere to play in. It was loud. It was very energetic and I think that's pretty much the loudest atmosphere we've played in all season. They came out ready to play," Patriots head coach Becky Schneider said. "We weren't expecting what they threw at us, so we were caught off guard but the girls handled the pressure. We made some adjustments and we were able to finish. They just played incredible and held their composure."

The Patriots feature just one senior on the team in Korbee Wendt. After experiencing growing pains in the first half the season, Clarkson/Leigh rolls into Lincoln with an 11-game winning streak.

It will meet Fremont Bergan for the second time this year Thursday in Lincoln. On Sept. 27, the Knights won in Clarkson in four sets. Bergan recorded 56 kills, 85 digs and 10 blocks in the win.

"We were a completely different team when we played them the first time. We were still trying to figure some things out and we didn't have the mentality part we have now. We played with them," Schneider said. "We took the first set from them the first time we played them. We hung with them the second set and then they broke us and we couldn't find a way out. Now, I'll think it'll be a great matchup because we've adjusted and we've worked on our mentality part."

CLASS D-2

No. 1 Howells-Dodge def. No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson 25-18, 25-16, 25-23: Howells-Dodge controlled both sides of the net in Saturday's district final win.

The Jaguars spiked 45 kills with 19 coming from senior Grace Baumert. Fellow senior Carly Bayer produced 10 kills and junior Natalie Pieper ended with nine. The trio combined for seven aces.

Baumert blocked four shots for the Jags. Taylor Steffensmeier and Bayer stuffed three balls. Jade Bayer dug 19 balls as Pieper and Baumert tallied 10 apiece. Blair Fiala finished the match with 37 assists and nine digs.

"They were very scrappy. They sent a lot of things over. We didn't really know what they were going to do. It was kind of hard to sit there and run a game plan that we had compared to they were doing nothing that what we planned," Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said. "They came to compete. They had nothing to lose, so they were kind of throwing some things at us that we were getting. It was a chaotic win, but they played hard. They played defense. A lot of things that went well for us."

Howells-Dodge will face Stuart Thursday morning. The Broncos swept Wallace 25-13, 25-18, 25-15 behind 44 kills. They finished the season with a 22-10 record.

"I think they're ready to play. Anything can happen. We just have to be ready to go whatever they give us," Janke said. "They have a couple good hitters, but my girls feel more comfortable not knowing as much about them until they see them for themselves playing. I'm going to give them that benefit of the doubt and hopefully we can come and play."

No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis def. No. 14 Garden County 25-11, 25-12, 25-15: The Saint Francis defense dominated the match, digging 101 balls along with seven blocks in the win over Garden County in Holdrege.

Hannah Baumgart dug 28 balls to lead the Flyers. Kylee Wessel ended the day with 22 digs. Leah Kosch finished with 16 digs and one block. Emma Baumgart and Makenna Wietfeld finished with 14 and 11 digs, respectively. Tori Jarosz stuffed four shots at the net.

"Our defense is what set the tone for us," St. Francis head coach Dean Korus said. "We made some special defensive plays, which kept rallies going and you could see it wasn't the same for Garden County."

In the attack, Wessel tallied 15 of the team's 36 kills. Kosch and Tessa Deets produced seven and six kills, respectively. Emma assisted 30 kills.

"I was very pleased with the intensity we brought to the game. I wasn't quite sure if we would have left over residue from the Howells-Dodge match and I was also concerned with the long drive to Holdrege if we would be ready to play," Korus said. "All doubts were dispelled. We came out very loose and free, which continued through the match."

The Flyers will compete in its four straight state tournament on Thursday. For the third straight year, they'll take on the Irish of Falls City Sacred Heart.

In a rematch of last year's state championship match, the Irish enter Lincoln with a 25-8 record. They defeated Hay Springs in four sets in Saturday's district final.

"I think our girls are extremely motivated at another opportunity to play them. We'll watch some film on them, try and set a game plan and practice like normal," Korus said. "I shouldn't have any trouble motivating the girls this week."

No. 4 Shelton def. No. 13 High Plains: 25-13, 25-11, 25-14: High Plains' season ended Saturday in Shelton as the Bulldogs recorded 33 kills in the victory.

The Storm finished with just 19 kills. Kenzie Wruble led the team with eight kills. Rylee Ackerson and Hailey Lindburg produced five and four kills, respectively.

Wruble dug nine balls and Courtney Carlstrom and Emily Ackerson finished with five digs each. Rylee Hoffman and Wruble blocked two shots each.

High Plains finished as a district runner-up for the third straight year, ending this season with a 23-9 record.