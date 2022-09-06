Area volleyball: HLHF off to 3-0 start, Cougars and Storm perfect through two

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family returned to Class C-2 this year for the first time since 2016. The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start with wins over Bancroft-Rosalie, Lyons-Decatur Northeast and Aquinas Catholic. They have yet to drop a set.

HLHF, who is looking to get back to Lincoln for the first time since 2018, has been led by Alexis Groteluschen. The sophomore leads the team with 32 kills. She's one of five players with double-digit kills through three matches.

Addison Groene leads the defense with 39 digs with senior Alisha Dahlberg right behind her with 31. Ashley Pfeifer has dug 29 shots and Abilyn Schneider tallied 20 to go with a team-high 85 assists.

The Bulldogs are not the only area volleyball team off to a strong start this season entering play Tuesday.

No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis (1-0): The Flyers, the reigning D-2 state runner-up, defeated Cedar Bluffs on Thursday in their only match of the season.

St. Francis won 25-6, 25-12, 25-11 behind 14 kills from senior Kylee Wessel and 10 from senior Tessa Deets. Emma Baumgart ended with four kills, 27 assists and seven digs.

Tori Jarosz and Deets blocked three shots each. Hannah Baumgart dug 22 of the team's 45 shots. Leah Kosch contributed with eight.

Cross County (2-0): Like HLHF, Cross County made the jump back up to Class C-2 this season. The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start on wins over Fullerton and Shelby-Rising City.

They faced their first test of the season Tuesday against Class D-1 No. 6 BDS.

High Plains (2-0): The Storm, coming off a district final appearance last year, defeated two Crossroads Conference foes in East Butler and Giltner to open the season.

Kenzie Wruble and Hailey Lindburg front the High Plains attack with 16 kills each. Sophomore Courtney Carlstrom is the primary passer with 31 assists.

Emily Ackerson leads the Storm with 21 digs. Carlstrom and Lindburg have produced a dozen digs each.

Boone Central (1-1): The Cardinals are off to a 1-1 start, defeating West Point-Beemer in straight sets on Aug. 30 and falling to O'Neill on Thursday.

Mara Ranslem and Tristin Hooker lead Boone Central with 16 and 15 kills, respectively. Macy Rankin has also produced a dozen kills as six Cardinals have recorded at least eight kills so far.

Freshman Kailey Patzel is the team's leading setter with 30 assists. Hooker is second with 22 assists.

Defensively, Boone Central feature four players with at least 20 digs in Ranslem, Natalie Schrad, Karlie Wies and Patzel. Ranslem leads the bunch with 28 digs.

Twin River (1-1): The Titans, coming off a 2-24 season, already have a win through its first two matches of the year. After a four-set loss to Riverside in the opener, the Titans clipped Osceola in five sets.

Twin River trailed 1-0 and 2-1 against the Bulldogs, but it won the final two sets for the 25-27, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 15-9 victory.

Osceola (1-2): Osceola opened the season with a straight-set victory over Palmer. Its other two losses came to the hands of Heartland and East Butler.

Sophomores Eastyn Kropatsch and Melinn Roberts have spiked 27 and 24 kills to start the season. Another sophomore in Janna Roberts killed 13 points to go with 10 service aces. Rori Wieseman has a dozen kills and six aces.

The Bulldogs have seven players with double-figure digs. Wieseman leads the group with 42 digs and Roberts has dug 41 shots. Taylin Sanley served eight aces and dug 37 balls. Allison Kuhn tallied 35 digs.

St. Edward (0-3): The Beavers have suffered defeats against Class C-2 Fullerton, Heartland Lutheran and D-1 No. 3 Nebraska Christian.

Senior Gracie Baker has posted 15 of the team's 21 kills so far. Skyelar Sindelar has served a team-best six aces with Trinity Sindelar recording three aces.

Izabelle Zurovski dug 10 shots to start the season. Malaina Francis and Skyelar tallied eight and six digs, respectively.