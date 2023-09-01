Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Osceola volleyball started their new seasons 2-0. HLHF defeated a pair of East Husker Conference opponents in Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast without dropping a set.

Osceola swept a triangular on the opening day of the season with wins over Palmer and Heartland.

HLHF, ranked No. 6 by the Lincoln Journal Star, defeated Bancroft-Rosalie 25-3, 25-7 and 25-8. Bulldog juniors Faith and Claire Korth spiked eight kills each. Abilyn Schneider finished the match with 17 assists.

The team served 19 aces. Ashley Pfeifer led the team with five aces. Alexis Groteluschen and Ali Brandl tallied four aces and Faith recorded three.

In a 25-7, 25-5, 25-13 sweep of LDNE, Claire recorded 11 of the team's 34 kills. Faith served seven of the Bulldogs' 16 aces with Schneider recording four to go with 25 assists.

Claire and Schneider led the defensive efforts with 11 and nine digs, respectively.

HLHF faced O'Neill on Thursday. Its next game is Tuesday versus West Point GACC.

Osceola (2-0): Osceola picked up two sweeps on Aug. 24. The Bulldogs opened the night with a 25-22 and 25-21 win over Palmer.

Eastyn Kropatsch led the Osceola attack with six kills. Taylin Sanley produced five kills as Emersyn Prososki tallied 17 assists and three service aces.

Rori Wieseman posted 12 digs with Janna Roberts ending the match with nine digs. Bella Recker blocked two shots.

In a 25-15 and 25-22 sweep of Heartland, Kropatsch recorded five kills and three blocks.

Wieseman dug 10 balls and Roberts finished the match with eight digs and three service aces. Prososki posted nine assists.

Osceola hosted Twin River on Thursday. The Bulldogs will play at Cedar Bluffs on Tuesday.

High Plains (1-0): The Storm opened the season on Monday with a four-set win over Nebraska Lutheran. After dropping the first 27-25, High Plains battled back to win 25-17, 25-16 and 25-16.

Courtney Carlstrom comprised a third of the Strom kills with 13. Peyton Hofmann and Rylee Ackerson contributed nine and seven kills, respectively. Gahvi Lesiak assisted 25 kills.

Defensively, High Plains dug 70 balls. Carlstrom recorded a team-high 17 digs, Lesiak ended with 16 and Hofmann finished with 15. Ackerson stuffed four shots at the net.

High Plains hosted East Butler Thursday before concluding its three-game home stand on Tuesday against Fullerton.

Boone Central (2-2):

The Cardinals won their first two games of the season at Saturday's Plainview Invite, defeating the hosts and Boyd County. They fell to Stuart in the tournament finale followed by a road defeat West Point-Beemer on Tuesday in four sets.

Addy Hedlund leads all attackers with 17 kills this season. Natalie Schrad and Hannah Krohn have recorded 16 and 14 kills, respectively. Kailey Patzel has set up 38 kills.

Sienna Borer leads the Cardinals' defense as the freshman tallied 37 digs. Patzel and Hedlund totaled 27 and 24 digs, respectively.

Boone Central hosted O'Neill on Thursday. The Cardinals will play at West Point GACC on Sept. 7.

Cross County (1-1): The Cougars split a triangular on Aug. 24, defeating Fullerton in straight sets 25-16 and 25-23. They finished the night with a 2-0 defeat to Sutton losing 25-9 and 27-25.

Cross County played at Shelby-Rising City on Thursday. The Cougars will host BDS in their home opener on Tuesday.

St. Edward (1-3): Saint Edward opened the season with a 27-25 and 25-19 win over Harvard behind seven kills and nine aces.

Skyelar Sindelar, Olivia Reardon and Josie Sock recorded two kills each with freshman Katelyn Werts served four aces to go with two assists. Reardon tallied three assists.

Leilani Vargas produced a third of the Beavers' digs with four. Werts and Sindelar dug three balls each.

The Beavers dropped their next three matches to Grand Island Heartland Lutheran, Dorchester and Fullerton. Saint Edward competed at the Palmer quad on Thursday. It'll play at the Humphrey St. Francis triangular on Tuesday.

Twin River (0-4): Twin River is still searching for its win of the season after losing three matches at Saturday's Minden Invite and falling to Riverside on Tuesday.

Chloe Pilakowski leads the Titans with 30 kills following by Tricia Kunkee's 15 kills and 10 from Briley Cuba. Libby Held tallied 49 assists.

Twin River features seven played with at least 10 digs. Pilakowski's 34 is the most on the team with Kunkee and Held posting 32 and 23, respectively.

The Titans played at Osceola Thursday. They'll compete in the Shelby-Rising City triangular on Tuesday.