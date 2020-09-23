Area volleyball: HLHF splits with pair of C-1 teams

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family volleyball split a pair of home matches with two C-1 schools on Tuesday night.
HLHF defeated Logan View/Scribner Snyder in two sets and lost to West Point-Beemer in three. The Bulldogs sit at 6-8 ahead of another home triangular Thursday with Class D-1 No. 4 Summerland (12-4) and Pender (5-7).
Other area action saw Cross County fall at David City in four sets and Osceola lose in four to Dorchester.
HLHF def. LVSS 26-24, 25-23: Addison Schneider with 13 kills and Paige Beller with 11 led an HLHF attack that hit .216 for the match and compiled 32 kills.
Abilyn Schneider had two aces and Riley Jurgens and Lexi Frauendorfer were were solid in the back row. Jurgens had 19 digs and Frauendorfer had 18. Kenna Roelle and Abilyn Schneider both set up 13 assists.
West Point-Beemer def. HLHF 25-18, 20-25, 25-20: A defensive battle went the way of the Cadets.
Neither team hit above .100, both committed 21 attacking errors and West Point-Beemer only had two more kills than HLHF. The numbers in almost every other category were nearly as similar. However, the Bulldogs couldn't turn an 89-57 advantage in digs into a victory.
Jurgens had 23 of those digs while Frauendorfer had 21. HLFH also won at the net with seven blocks to the Cadets' zero.
David City def. Cross County 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16: David City moved to within one game of .500 (6-7) with a third win in four matches after taking the first two over Cross County then bouncing back in the fourth.
Scout senior Lauren Vandenberg and Cougar senior Cortlyn Schaefer were locked in a back-and-forth battle most of the night, leading their teams offensive attack. Vandenberg piled up 20 kills to Schaefer's 18 but also had four teammates with at least five kills each. Erica Stratman was the only player on the Cross County roster who could say the same.
Three Cougars hit negative and Cross County was at just. 054 overall compared to .206 for David City. The Scouts plus-2 in serving combined with the Cougars' minus-4 also made a difference.
Defensively, the Scouts were also a force, blocking 11 shots to seven from the Cougars.
Dorchester def. Osecola 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-10: The Bulldogs dropped to 4-7 ahead of a home triangular Thursday with Elba (0-6) and Fullerton (6-2).
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
