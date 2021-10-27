Area volleyball: St. Francis and High Plains win subdistrict

Humphrey St. Francis, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, High Plains and Osceola each looked to move to within one win of the state tournament in Tuesday night subdistrict finals.

The Flyers defeated Riverside in straight sets, the Bulldogs fell to Howells-Dodge in four sets and High Plains defeated Osceola.

District final assignments weren't yet released on Wednesday afternoon. The top eight seeds host unless the visiting team is more than 180 miles away, at which point a neutral site is chosen.

St. Francis def. Riverside 25-13, 25-14, 25-14: Class D-2 No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis defeated the Chargers in straight sets in the Class D2-4 subdistrict final. The Flyers have won 10 in a row since losing to Class C-2 Clarkson/Leigh on Oct. 7.

Kylee Wessel led the squad with 10 kills as the team finished with 33. Kelly Pfeifer contributed with six kills and Jalyssa Hastreiter had five.

Emma Baumgart was the main setter with 17 assists while Shelby Gilsdorf assisted eight points.

Defensively, the team tallied 53 digs. Two players, Pfeifer and Hannah Baumgart, recorded double-digit digs. Pfeifer led the group with 16 digs and Hannah totaled a dozen.

Kaylee Stricklin and Morgan Pfeifer blocked three shots apiece, and Tessa Deets had a pair of blocks.

Based on the last wildcard standings update on Wednesday morning, St. Francis would earn the 2 seed for the district final and play 15 seed Sioux county (17-8).

High Plains def. Osceola 25-23, 25-19, 25-18: High Plains controlled the match start to finish against Osceola in the Class D2-3 subdistrict final.

The Storm tallied 40 kills as Kenzie Wruble recorded 11 kills and Hailey Lindburg ended the match with 10.

Alexis Kalkwarf set up 21 kills for High Plains and Courtney Carlstrom finished with 13 assists to go with four service aces.

Four players recorded double-figure digs as High Plains completed the match with 69. Lindburg led the quartet with 18 digs, Kalkwarf chipped in with 12 and Emily Ackerson and Carlstrom added 10 each.

High Plains was No. 13 in the standings as of the last update. If that stays true the Storm will travel to play 25-5 Stuart.

Howells-Dodge def. HLHF 29-27, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24: Howells-Dodge, the No. 1 team in Class D-1, capitalized off Bulldog errors in the victory.

Despite recording just one more kill, four more service aces and 91 more digs than Howells-Dodge, HLHF committed 49 dig errors and 14 ball handling errors. In comparison, the Jaguars had 28 dig errors and two ball handling errors.

Defensively, the Bulldogs had five with 20 or more digs as Claire Korth finished with 44 digs, Alisha Dahlberg posted 39, Lexi Frauendorfer tallied 33, Paige Beller had 28 and Abilyn Schneider ended with 25.

Abilyn set up 49 assists for the Bulldogs. On the receiving end of those passes was Addison Schneider with 16 kills, Frauendorfer had 13, Korth recorded a dozen and Beller ended with 11.

Abilyn served a match-high three aces and Dahlberg contributed with a pair.

As of wildcard standings on Wednesday, HLHF was the las team out of the 12 subdistrict winners and next four highest that earn a wildcard berth into the district final.

Although four subdistrict winners are below the Bulldogs in the standings, those four move on by virtue of the subdistrict title. HLHF was behind Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43.83-43.43 for the final spot. The Mustangs' eight wins over teams with a winning record is four better than the Bulldogs and allowed them to edge out HLHF.

Reach The Columbus Telegram sports staff at sports@columbustelegram.com.

