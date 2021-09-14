Area volleyball: Storm, Bulldogs post perfect weekend

High Plains Community and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went 3-0 over the weekend. The Storm went unbeaten in the McCool Junction Invite while the Bulldogs won all their matches at the Friend Invite.

Humphrey St. Francis posted two wins at the Fremont Bergan Invite and Boone Central and St. Edward each found the win column.

High Plains at McCool Junction Invite

The Storm didn't drop a set in any of their matches Saturday. In the first match of the day, High Plains defeated St. Edward 25-17 and 25-8.

Kenzie Wruble and Hailey Lindburg recorded seven kills each and Courtney Carlstrom finished with 15 assists.

High Plains had one of its best service matches of the season with 13 aces. Lindburg led the team with eight.

The Storm defeated the hosts in the second match of the day 25-19 and 25-9. High Plains had a .250 hitting percentage while holding the Mustangs to negative.

Wruble again led the team in kills with nine. High Plains had four players post at least five digs and finished with 32 for the match. Alexis Kalkwarf and Wruble recorded six each.