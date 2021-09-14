Area volleyball: Storm, Bulldogs post perfect weekend

High Plains Community and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went 3-0 over the weekend. The Storm went unbeaten in the McCool Junction Invite while the Bulldogs won all their matches at the Friend Invite.
Humphrey St. Francis posted two wins at the Fremont Bergan Invite and Boone Central and St. Edward each found the win column.
High Plains at McCool Junction Invite
The Storm didn't drop a set in any of their matches Saturday. In the first match of the day, High Plains defeated St. Edward 25-17 and 25-8.
Kenzie Wruble and Hailey Lindburg recorded seven kills each and Courtney Carlstrom finished with 15 assists.
High Plains had one of its best service matches of the season with 13 aces. Lindburg led the team with eight.
The Storm defeated the hosts in the second match of the day 25-19 and 25-9. High Plains had a .250 hitting percentage while holding the Mustangs to negative.
Wruble again led the team in kills with nine. High Plains had four players post at least five digs and finished with 32 for the match. Alexis Kalkwarf and Wruble recorded six each.
In the final match, High Plains defeated Elba 25-12 and 25-17. The Storm outkilled the Bluejays 21-5 as Wruble posted seven. Carlstrom had 14 assists - nine more than Elba had as a team.
Elba committed 24 dig errors while High Plains didn't make any. The Storm's record entered Tuesday's match against Palmer at 5-2.
HLHF at Friend Invite
The Bulldogs opened the Friend Invite with a straight-set win over Meridian 29-27 and 26-24.
Although the sets were competitive, HLHF dictated the action defensively. The Bulldogs finished with 141 digs compared to Meridian's 50. Lexi Frauendorfer led with 44 while Claire Korth chipped in 34.
Offensively, Addison Schneider and Korth had 11 kills each and Abilyn Schneider set up 27 assists.
The competitiveness of the tournament extended into the second match with a three-set win over Sutton. The Mustangs took the first set 25-18, but HLHF bounced back 25-16 and 25-22 in the final two sets.
The Bulldogs posted triple-digit digs for the second straight match with 118. Korth, Frauendorfer and Paige Beller each had at least 20 as six posted at least 10. The Bulldogs also blocked 11 shots.
Addison Schneider and Beller had eight kills apiece as Abilyn recorded 21 of HLHF's 22 assists.
In the final match, HLHF cruised to a straight-set win over the hosts 25-6 and 25-7.
The Bulldogs had 30 digs and limited Friend to just three kills. Beller, Ali Brandl and Addison Schneider each had three or more kills. Korth and Abilyn Schneider served five aces each.
Following the tournament, HLHF's record improved to 4-2. The Bulldogs were back in action Tuesday against Oakland-Craig.
Humphrey St. Francis at Fremont Bergan Invite
The Flyers cruised to a win over Schuyler in the first match of the tournament 25-5 and 25-7.
Kylee Wessel finished with nine kills, three more than the Warriors had as a team. Emma Baumgart recorded 13 assists. Kelly Pfeifer served five of the HSF's 10 aces, and the Flyers finished with 14 digs.
In match two, Saint Francis defeated Nebraska City Lourdes 25-18 and 25-19. Emma Baumgart spearheaded the attack with 16 assists. Pfeifer finished with 10 kills and Wessel had eight.
Wessel led the Flyers' defensive efforts with nine digs while Hannah Baumgart recorded eight.
In the final match of the tournament, Mead defeated Saint Francis in straight sets 25-16 and 25-13.
The Flyers couldn't get their offense going and finished with just eight kills. Mead finished with 30 with Briana Lemke responsible for 16.
Hannah Baumgart led the Flyers with 10 digs and Wessel had eight.
Saint Francis improved its record to 5-1 before Tuesday's match against Fullerton.
Boone Central Invite
The Cardinals opened the tournament with a straight-set loss against Tekamah-Herman 25-15 and 25-22.
Macy Rankin and Tristin Hooker combined for 10 kills, two-thirds of Boone's team total. Claire Weidner recorded all 14 assists.
Defensively, Boone Central posted 25 digs. Hooker, Mara Ranslem and Karlie Wies each had five.
Boone Central bounced back in the next match with a victory over Central City 25-19 and 25-13.
The Bison finished with a negative hit percentage as they posted 14 fewer kills than the Cardinals. Ranslem's seven kills was one more than Central City had as a team. Weidner led Boone Central with 19 of its 20 assists and the Cardinals served six aces. Defensively, the Cardinals finished with 20 digs and six blocks.
Boone Central dropped the final match of its home tournament in three sets against Oakland-Craig.
The Cardinals claimed the first set 26-24 but lost the final two 25-9 and 25-13.
Ranslem once again had seven kills for the Cardinals while Mardee Berger had five. Weidner finished the match with 16 assists.
It was Oakland-Craig's offense that controlled the match. The Knights finished with 48 kills with Bailey Helzer responsible for 21. Boone Central had 21 as a team.
The Knights had seven blocks and finished with 49 digs, 10 more than the Cardinals. Ranslem led Boone with 12 digs as Wies recorded nine.
Boone Central's record was 2-4 entering Tuesday's match against Crofton.
St. Edward at McCool Junction Invite
Before playing in Saturday's tournament, St. Edward suffered a five-set loss against Harvard.
After they lost the first two sets, the Beavers recorded a 25-22 third set win and a 25-23 fourth set win to force a decisive fifth set. Harvard took the final set 15-11 to claim its first win of the season.
Maddie Reeves led the Beavers with 15 kills as the team finished with 29 for the match.
St. Edward served 15 aces. Malaina Francis recorded five and MaKayla Matchett had four.
In the first match of the McCool Junction Invite, the hosts bettered the Beavers in a pair of 26-24 sets.
St. Edward had four more kills and seven more aces than the Mustangs, but McCool Junction finished with 20 digs.
Reeves had nine kills and eight aces for the Beavers. Kianna Cruise finished with five assists and Francis had four.
After its loss to High Plains, the Beavers dealt revenge on the Cardinals in the final game of the tournament. St. Edward defeated Harvard 25-21 and 25-23 to secure its first win of the season.
Reeves finished the match with five kills, four blocks and three aces. The Beavers finished with eight kills, seven aces and three digs.
St. Edward's record is 1-8. Its next matches will be Sept. 21 at the Elba triangular.
