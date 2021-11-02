Area volleyball: Three teams punch ticket to Lincoln

Clarkson/Leigh, Howells-Dodge and Humphrey St. Francis won district finals Saturday to earn a place in the NSAA volleyball championship in Lincoln.

The Patriots and Jaguars reached state for the second straight year while it's the third consecutive trip to state for the Flyers.

In the Class D2-4 district final, High Plains in fell in four sets against Stuart as the Storm wrapped up the season at 20-12.

Clarkson/Leigh def. Thayer Central 25-14, 25-22, 25-16: The Patriots claimed the Class C2-6 district title on their home floor.

Clarkson/Leigh controlled the opening set, but received a push from the Titans in the second.

After a Thayer Central timeout, the Titans turned a four-point deficit into a four-point lead. Clarkson/Leigh ended the set on a run of its own and took a 2-0 lead into the third.

Clarkson/Leigh built a comfortable lead in the third and never surrendered it as the Patriots earned their second straight district title.

After the graduation of some key seniors, Clarkson/Leigh head coach Becky Schneider said some might have doubted her groups ability to get back to Lincoln.

"You know what, we've had some underclassmen and a couple freshmen step up. They played so well together," Schneider said. "All season, they kind of put the pieces together. "

Clarkson/Leigh entered Saturday's match on a four-match losing streak, its longest stretch in two years. However, Schneider said she believed the team learned a lot from those matches.

"We had kind of a bad run here towards the end of the season, which is not what you want, but in turn we got better from those matches," she said. "We knew what we needed to do and what needed to work on to accomplish this moment right now. It's awesome and super, super, super proud of these girls for working their butts off."

The Patriots earned the No. 3 seed in the NSAA Class C-2 volleyball championship and they'll play No. 6 Sutton at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln.

Howells-Dodge def. Heartland 25-10, 25-11, 25-13: The Jaguars dominated the Class D1-1 district final to secure a second straight appearance at state.

Howells-Dodge recorded 42 kills compared to Heartland's eight. Ellie Baumert put together a match-high 15 kills coupled with 11 assists.

Grace Baumert and Natalie Pieper tallied eight and seven kills, respectively, as Blair Fiala delivered 24 assists.

Last year, Howells-Dodge fell to Clarkson/Leigh in the NSAA Class C-2 quarterfinals. That defeat fueled the team this season as it enters Lincoln with a 28-3 record.

"We knew where we ended last year and we weren't happy with it and we had a goal at the beginning," Jaguars head coach Taryn Janke said. "We just pushed all the way through. We knew we wanted to win this one. We earn our wins and this one I guarantee you we earned."

Howells-Dodge played a challenging schedule. Its only three defeats this year have come against the top three state seeds in Class C-2 and from East Husker Conference opponents Oakland-Craig, Wisner-Pilger and Clarkson/Leigh. Janke said she believed that's helped prepare the Jags for what they'll see in Lincoln.

"We play in one of the hardest conferences I think in the state. Last year, we won it and that was the first time we've ever won it so coming in this year and still getting to the championship, that's a huge accomplishment," Janke said. "Just showing that we can do that, I think, kind of sets the tone. Going on a 12-0 run for so long, still being 28-3 now, that should should show everybody that they come to play."

St. Francis def. Sioux County 25-21, 25-13, 25-5: After some early nerves, the Flyer settled in for a comfortable win over Sioux County in the Class D2-2 district final.

Kylee Wessel and Kelly Pfeifer fronted the St. Francis offense with 10 and nine kills, respectively. Wessel served 10 of the Flyers' 11 aces, Emma Baumgart set up 20 assists and Shelby Gilsdorf recorded nine.

Defensively, St. Francis dug 58 shots as Hannah Baumgart was responsible for 24. Wessel chipped in with 11, Pfeifer had nine and Emma Baumgart ended with eight.

Flyers head coach Dean Korus felt the team started the first half of the match playing hesitant, but St. Francis relaxed and found the groove.

"I definitely saw the jitters in the kids before the game. You could just tell in warmups that we weren't relaxed in pregame," Korus said. "Then when we finally put our game together, especially offensively, things just started to click. We seemed to have smile much more on the floor."

Korus said he believes the Flyers' schedule has prepared them for the challenges in Lincoln. St. Francis went 23-5 this season with all five defeats against non-Class D-2 opponents.

The Flyers faced four state qualifiers this year and split two matches against Class D-1's Nebraska Christian, defeated Class C-2's Wisner-Pilger and lost to Class C-2's Clarkson/Leigh and Class D-1's Mead.

St. Francis earned the No. 2 seed and it'll compete against No. 7 Anselmo-Merna, which went 24-8 this season. The Coyotes won the Class D2-8 district final in straight sets over Garden County.

Stuart def. High Plains 25-9, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18: The Storm's season ended Saturday in the Class D2-4 district final against Stuart.

Defensively, High Plains out-dug the Broncos 87-76 as Kenzie Wruble tallied a match-high 24 digs. She was one of five Storm players with at least 10 digs as Hannah Hodgman recorded 13, Alexis Kalkwarf and Courtney Carlstrom ended with a dozen and Hailey Lindburg posted 11.

Lindburg was the leading attacker for High Plains as she completed the match with 14 kills. Wruble produced nine and Gordona Howell served a pair of aces.

"We knew coming in it was going to be a tough match. Stuart is a great team," Storm head coach Brittany Klingsporn said. "I was very proud of the girls, especially in sets three and four. We came out slow, starting down 2-0. That third set we really came out strong and ready to play. The fight the girls showed in the third and fourth sets was awesome to see."

High Plains ended the match with nine fewer kills than the Broncos as Stuart blocked 15 shots. Klingsporn said Stuart's hitters were hard to stop.

"We had a hard time getting a block or touch on those hits, which made it hard for our defense to pick them up," she said. "Stuart is a quick and scrappy team as well. They didn't let much fall on their side of the net."

Klingsporn said she entered this season with high expectations as most of High Plains' starters returned this year. She's proud of what the team accomplished this season.

"Only having 10 girls on the team, everyone played a huge role," Klingsporn said. "Our seniors will definitely be missed next year as they were a big part of this team and the leadership on the court."

