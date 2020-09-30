Area Volleyball Wrap: Cross County dispatches Heartland

Cross County def. Heartland 25-8, 25-6: The Heartland (4-11) attack was rendered ineffective on Tuesday night in the Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament against Cross County (11-4). The Cougars held the Huskies to just six kills.
On the other side of the net, Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer finished with 12 kills. The Cougars also finished with six aces, two from freshman Lilly Peterson and two from senior Erica Stratman. Stratman also led Cross County in blocks with three.
Freshman Savanah Anderson topped the Cougars in digs with nine and assists with 20.
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County 25-15, 25-22: Cross County's second game of the tournament did not go as well. Host team Hastings St. Cecilia (16-4) held the Cougars to just 15 kills. Cross County also made 10 attacking errors.
Stratman and Schaefer led the Cougars in kills with six each. The two also both posted a team-high three blocks. Schaefer also led in digs with nine. Anderson led in assists with 11.
Cross County is now 2-2 in its last four matches.
The Cougars are in action next on the second day of the Hastings St. Cecilia tournament. Cross County will play Wood River (7-10) at 4:30 p.m. and C-2 No. 7 Superior (13-4) at 6:30 p.m.
High Plains Community def. McCool Junction 22-25, 24-26, 25-20, 26-24, 15-12: McCool Junction (10-6) appeared to be on its way to snapping High Plains' (12-6) five-match win streak on Thursday after winning the first two sets.
Mustang Senior Olivia Johnson was especially problematic, finishing with 28 kills. But the Storm overcame her attacking the last three sets and won the match.
Brianna Wilshusen led High Plains with 14 kills, Brooke Mannister and Kenzie Wruble served five aces each, Bannister blocked five shots, Hailey Lindburg and Alexis Kalkwarf each recorded a team-high 15 digs and Walkwarf finished with 28 assists.
High Plains is in action next on Tuesday in a triangular at Hampton (11-8), in which Meridian (6-7) will also be competing.
Osceola def. Friend 25-10, 25-9, 25-12: Osceola overpowered Friend from the very beginning in a one-sided match.
Osceola had five times as many kills, finishing with 36. Bailey Kumpf led the Bulldogs with 10 kills. Friend also had nearly twice as many attacking errors as kills (13-7).
Osceola is in action next on Tuesday in a triangular at No. 2 BDS (14-1), in which East Butler (2-19) will also be in attendance.
Pender def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 25-17, 25-20, 14-25, 25-18: Pender (8-8) senior Ashley Ostrand proved to be too much to handle for Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (7-9) in Tuesday's road game.
Ostrand finished with 17 kills, equaling the total amount of kills for the Bulldogs.
Junior Addison Schneider led Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family with nine kills. Schneider, senior Kenna Roelle and senior Riley Jurgens all served two aces. Schneider also blocked a team-high five shots, Jurgens led with 25 digs and freshman Abilyn Schneider tallied nine assists.
HLHF is now 2-2 in its last four matches and will be in action next on Thursday at Omaha Concordia (4-11).
Ord def. Boone Central 25-18, 25-20, 25-15: Boone Central (2-12) struggled to find its offense on Tuesday at home against Ord (14-5).
Sophomore Mara Ranslem led the Cardinals with eight kills, junior Claire Weidner served two aces and led with 15 assists, sophomore Sierra Velarde blocked three shots and senior Marya Duerksen recorded 16 digs.
Boone Central is in action next on Thursday in a triangular at C-1 No. 7 Battle Creek (15-4), which will also feature Elgin Public/Pope John (7-5).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
