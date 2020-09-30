Area Volleyball Wrap: Cross County dispatches Heartland

Cross County def. Heartland 25-8, 25-6: The Heartland (4-11) attack was rendered ineffective on Tuesday night in the Hastings St. Cecilia Tournament against Cross County (11-4). The Cougars held the Huskies to just six kills.

On the other side of the net, Cross County senior Cortlyn Schaefer finished with 12 kills. The Cougars also finished with six aces, two from freshman Lilly Peterson and two from senior Erica Stratman. Stratman also led Cross County in blocks with three.

Freshman Savanah Anderson topped the Cougars in digs with nine and assists with 20.

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cross County 25-15, 25-22: Cross County's second game of the tournament did not go as well. Host team Hastings St. Cecilia (16-4) held the Cougars to just 15 kills. Cross County also made 10 attacking errors.

Stratman and Schaefer led the Cougars in kills with six each. The two also both posted a team-high three blocks. Schaefer also led in digs with nine. Anderson led in assists with 11.