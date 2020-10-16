Aurora damages Lakeview hopes for Central crown

"It was probably some of all of that. You put so much emotionally, and physically, into the match Tuesday, I think that's got to be a factor," Belitz said. "We saw the same thing after beating Waverly at the Aurora tournament then coming out a little flat against Kearney Catholic. Not to this degree, but it was a similar pattern.

"...Now, where we've put ourselves, we're going to get everybody's best shot. We're not going to be underdogs very often. Where we were able to play fearless and free on Tuesday night, Aurora absolutely did that tonight."

Lakeview didn't initially start well against Aurora, trailing 5-1 early on. The Lady Vikes gradually began to put runs together and eventually took over the lead at 9-8. They were up 19-14 when the Huskies started to dictate the action. It was too late. A Lilly Rowe kill at 24-21 finished it off.

But it wasn't too late for the second set. Aurora used the confidence built late in the first set to again take an early lead but this time add on. The third was back-and-forth up to 14-14 when the Huskies won six of the next eight and seized control.