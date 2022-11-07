Back-to-back: Jaguars rally to capture second straight state title

LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge played for its second straight state title in Saturday's NSAA Class D-2 State Volleyball Championship match against Overton at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

The Jaguars erased a 2-1 match deficit, staving off three match points, in Friday's semifinal win against Shelton. On Saturday, they were in the same position against the Eagles.

Howells-Dodge turned to its senior outside hitter Grace Baumert. The senior spearheaded the comeback recording 15 kills and seven digs in the final two sets to lead the Jaguars to the state championship 25-16, 24-26, 22-25, 25-23, 15-12.

"It's amazing. I've dreamt of this moment ever since season started and now that it happened, it's just so surreal," Jaguars senior Carly Bayer said. "I couldn't think of a better way to end my high school volleyball career."

Baumert recorded one of the best performances in state championship history. She finished with 42 kills on 106 total attacks, 29 digs and nine blocks. Baumert's final hit percentage was .311.

"It feels really cool. I don't really have words I guess. I can never see myself getting 42 kills. That just sounds exhausting hitting that. It's amazing. I've trained a lot," Baumert said. "I have amazing coaches and a really good team that can set me up to have the success that I have. All the hard work put into it ... it's gotten us to where we are, and where I am."

Blair Fiala tallied 61 assists and 13 digs in the match. Natalie Pieper ended the day with a dozen kills and 20 digs. Bayer posted nine kills, nine blocks and 15 digs. Jade Bayer tallied 19 digs.

Overton was led by Natalie Wood and JoLee Ryan. The junior duo combined for 49 of Overton's 63 kills. They also recorded a combined 28 digs and 10 blocks.

Wood and Ryan flipped the game into the Eagles' favor in sets two and three. Janke described the adjustments they made following the third set.

"We were struggling to put up a block on the outside line," Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said. "We were saying where our hitters were and we knew we just had to keep the ball off the ground, so I think it was trying to adjust because we couldn't adjust as fast at least getting an out of system ball was better than a ball hitting the ground."

After playing just two five-setters all season, none since Aug. 30, Howells-Dodge played two in two days during the state tournament.

"Our motto, bravery over perfection. We lived up to that. As you can tell during the the state tournament, two back-to-back five-set games," Bayer said. "Just the determination, bravery we had. It's amazing and I can't be more proud of our team."

Howells-Dodge leaned to Baumert and Pieper this season after the graduations of attackers Ellie Baumert and Brooklyn Macholan. The duo finished the year as the team's top two attackers.

"They worked together so well. They didn't get to play much summer together, but we went to Top 10 in Kearney and they just competed well together. They played together last year, but I think this connection this year, it was amazing," Janke said. "It's something I'm going to miss next year because I couldn't ask for anything more. They worked together. They go off each other. They talk to each other. They encourage each other and I'm just going to miss them."

Pieper described what it meant to help deliver another state title to the seniors.

"It's just amazing. I'm so glad I never gave up on a ball so that way they can get their medal," Pieper said. "I just love being able to win with my teammates and just go out with a bang."

Carly stepped into a bigger role this year. As the team's primary middle hitter, she recorded 184 kills, 37 service aces, 81 blocks and 236 digs.

"It was definitely hard for me," Carly said. "I definitely struggled, had my ups and downs, but I think just knowing that I can get a gold trophy out of I think that's just what made me to continue to work hard."

Fiala played under Janke during her entire volleyball career, from junior high through high school. She credited Janke and the coaching staff for the program's rapid rise to the top.

"Coach is amazing. She's (Janke) coached me my last five years. She coached me in junior high to high school. She's awesome and she's learned so much coaching. She's done so much. I give her so much credit," Fiala said. "She is amazing. She works so hard, she takes stats, she stays up all night for us all the time. We love her. She's awesome."

The Jaguar senior class of Grace, Fiala and Carly delivered the first two state titles as a consolidated school. They led Howells-Dodge to three straight state appearances in three different classes, compiling a record of 85-12 during those three years.

"We have a lot of little girls that are fans and I try to have interaction with them as much just to like, 'Hey, just keep working hard. Work hard now,'" Baumert said. "I started putting in the work in fourth grade and that's something I'm really glad I had the opportunity to do and I just want to leave a legacy of just working hard and just a hard-working gym and a hard-working school. That's what we are. That is what our team is and just to be a good influence and a good role model to look after."