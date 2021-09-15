Bearcat D frustrates Discoverers

The Kearney back row frustrated and befuddled Columbus High all night in Tuesday's 25-17, 26-24, 25-11 win over the Discoverers.

CHS was held to a .000 hitting percentage and lost in straight sets due to a combination of factors. But most discouraging of all were the diving digs and wayward shots run down by the Bearcat defense.

That plus multiple errors in other aspects of the game were too much for Columbus to overcome.

The Discoverers dropped to 8-11 with the loss and hope to regroup over the next week. They're not in action again Sept. 23 in a home match against Seward.

"They definitely made some big plays defensively to stay alive which affected our morale offensively at times," coach Jeri Otten said. "Those big plays often came at tipping points where it seemed like we were gaining some momentum."

Kearney jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the first set and held the lead the rest of the way. Columbus made a few runs but never came closer than three points. It was an 18-15 Bearcat lead when the visitors won seven of the next nine rallies to close it out.