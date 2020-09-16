Bearcats claw through Discoverers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High has lost seven of its last 10 volleyball matches to Kearney including in the 2019 postseason.

Riding a wave of momentum following three wins in four since a week ago, the Discoverers had designs on turning their recent history against the Bearcats around. Trouble in the back row prevented that from happening.

Columbus lost to Kearney in straight sets 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 on a night in which the hosts dominated at the serving line. CHS committed 16 receiving errors for 16 Kearney aces.

The defense also had trouble slowing down 5-11 Bearcat middle hitter Aspen Rusher. Rusher had 12 kills on 17 swings without an error for a blistering .706 hitting percentage.

Lily Novacek, a 6-1 middle, was nearly as effective with 9 kills, 17 attempts and one error - an attack rate of .471.

Columbus junior Josie Garrett led her squad with nine kills but the Discoverers converted at a rate of just. 136 and rarely found any rhythm because of the issues in serve receive. Senior setter Sadie Evans had 23 assists and three aces, and junior Claire Renner had nine digs.