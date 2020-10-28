Bearcats end Discoverers season for a second straight year

Columbus High volleyball suffered a third loss to Kearney this season when the Bearcats took down the Discoverers in four sets in Tuesday's district semifinal played at Lincoln Southwest.

Kearney took the victory by a final of 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15. Mistakes early cost Columbus nearly 10 points in the first set. CHS recovered in the second and scored six straight to take an early 6-2 lead it eventually turned into a set win.

A third set that came down to the final points went to Kearney. More mistakes plagued Columbus in the fourth.

Columbus lost to Kearney in three sets in last year's district semifinals.

On the other side of the bracket Lincoln Southwest defeated Lincoln Northeast in three. Southwest and Kearney will play Wednesday for a trip to the state tournament.

This story will be updated.

